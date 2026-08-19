Hudson Technologies to Host Climate Week NYC 2026 Panel Discussion

WOODCLIFF LAKE, N.J., Aug. 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hudson Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: HDSN) a leading provider of innovative and sustainable refrigerant products and services to the Heating, Ventilation, Air Conditioning, and Refrigeration industry – and one of the nation’s largest refrigerant reclaimers – today announced that it will host a panel discussion “Building a Resilient Refrigerant Supply for the Low-GWP Transition,” on Monday, September 21, 2026 at 1:00 p.m. ET at NASDAQ MarketSite.

The event is part of Climate Week NYC 2026, the world’s largest climate event and a global platform for advancing climate and economic progress at scale. Each year, Climate Week NYC brings together more than 100,000 people across 1,000+ events across New York City. Participants include leaders who shape and deliver change across business, government, finance, and civil society, with the event connecting the people and ideas that are building a low-carbon economy.

The Hudson-sponsored panel, moderated by Ken Gaglione, President and Chief Executive Officer, will feature representatives from the refrigerant industry, credentialed scientists, and experienced researchers to discuss the upcoming AIM Act-mandated reduction in HFC refrigerant production allowances and the expected corresponding supply shortage. Among other issues, the panel will discuss strategies to meet demand from the installed base of legacy HFC equipment as supply tightens, including expanding industry-wide recovery efforts, developing innovative separation technology for mixed refrigerants, and supporting the transition to next-generation, lower GWP refrigerants and cooling equipment.

Expert panelists include:

Dr. Mark Shiflett, Director, Environmentally Applied Refrigerant Technology Hub (EARTH) Professor Shiflett is a Distinguished Foundation Professor and holds the D.L. Constant Distinguished Professorship in the Department of Chemical Engineering at the University of Kansas. He is the Director of the National Science Foundation Engineering Research Center – Environmentally Applied Refrigerant Technology Hub (EARTH) and Director of the Wonderful Institute for Sustainable Engineering (WISE) at the University of Kansas. He is cofounder of three companies and serves as Chief Science Officer for Icorium Company and President of Sulverra Corporation and Pvera Tech, LLC. He joined the University of Kansas in August 2016 after retiring from the DuPont Company where he worked for 28 years. He is an inventor on 51 U.S. patents which includes inventing R-404A, R-407A and C, and R-402A and B. He has published over 170 articles, many of which with his students, and is a licensed professional engineer in the State of Delaware.





Dr. Kalin Baca, CEO & Co-Founder, Icorium Dr. Kalin Baca is Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Icorium Company, a technology startup commercializing advanced separation technologies that reclaim complex refrigerant mixtures to enable effective re-use and re-purposing. She co-founded Icorium in 2022 to translate university research into commercial engineering solutions and has led the company from academic research through pilot validation and early commercialization. Dr. Baca earned her PhD in Chemical Engineering from the University of Kansas, where her research on ionic-liquid separations formed the technical foundation for Icorium, and she also holds an MBA, MS, and BS in Chemical Engineering from the University of New Mexico. Prior to founding Icorium, she worked at Sandia National Laboratories, where she contributed to an R&D 100 Award–winning team. She is an inventor on six patents and patent applications, has authored twelve peer-reviewed publications, and has delivered more than forty technical presentations. Her work focuses on sustainable refrigerant reclaim and the commercialization of advanced separation technologies.







Nathan Walker, Senior Vice President, Environmental Business Development, Daikin Comfort Technologies Nathan has served as Senior Vice President of Environmental Business Development since April 2022, leading initiatives that support Daikin’s commitment to integrating sustainability into its products, operations, and long-term business strategy. Previously, he served as Senior Vice President of Corporate Marketing from 2016 until assuming his current role. He has more than 25 years of experience in HVAC engineering and marketing. Nathan holds an MBA from University of Texas and a B.S. in Mechanical Engineering from Tennessee Technological University.







Raghav Muralidharan, Senior Associate, Cooling, Rocky Mountain Institute (RMI) Raghav is a senior associate on RMI’s Global Cooling team, in the Carbon-Free Buildings Program. His work focuses on researching refrigerant management, refrigerant transition, and energy-efficient cooling in the United States and India. Prior to his work on cooling, Raghav previously worked on issues such as urban land use and housing, as well as methane emissions measurement and abatement from oil and gas systems.







Ken Gaglione commented, “We are pleased to once again sponsor an exciting panel of experts at the iconic NASDAQ location. We are bringing together this distinguished group to communicate new ideas and to review the concrete actions already taking place to build a low-carbon economy and a more secure future.”

Registration for this in-person event is limited and available on a first come/first served basis.

https://www.hudsontech.com/climate-week-2026/

About Hudson Technologies

Hudson Technologies, Inc. is a leading provider of innovative and sustainable refrigerant products and services to the Heating Ventilation Air Conditioning and Refrigeration industry. For nearly three decades, we have demonstrated our commitment to our customers and the environment by becoming one of the first in the United States and largest refrigerant reclaimers through multimillion dollar investments in the plants and advanced separation technology required to recover a wide variety of refrigerants and restoring them to Air-Conditioning, Heating, and Refrigeration Institute standard for reuse as certified EMERALD Refrigerants™. The Company's products and services are primarily used in commercial air conditioning, industrial processing and refrigeration systems, and include refrigerant and industrial gas sales, refrigerant management services consisting primarily of reclamation of refrigerants and RefrigerantSide® Services performed at a customer's site, consisting of system decontamination to remove moisture, oils and other contaminants. The Company’s Chiller Chemistry® and Chill Smart® services are predictive and diagnostic service offerings to increase energy efficiency and overall chiller life. As a component of the Company’s products and services, the Company also generates carbon offset projects.

Safe Harbor Statement under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995

Statements contained herein which are not historical facts constitute forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements involve a number of known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such factors include, but are not limited to, changes in the laws and regulations affecting the industry, changes in the demand and price for refrigerants (including unfavorable market conditions adversely affecting the demand for, and the price of, refrigerants), the Company's ability to source refrigerants, regulatory and economic factors, seasonality, competition, litigation, the nature of supplier or customer arrangements that become available to the Company in the future, adverse weather conditions, possible technological obsolescence of existing products and services, possible reduction in the carrying value of long-lived assets, estimates of the useful life of its assets, potential environmental liability, customer concentration, the ability to obtain financing, the ability to meet financial covenants under its existing credit facility, any delays or interruptions in bringing products and services to market, the timely availability of any requisite permits and authorizations from governmental entities and third parties as well as factors relating to doing business outside the United States, including changes in the laws, regulations, policies, and political, financial and economic conditions, including inflation, interest and currency exchange rates, of countries in which the Company may seek to conduct business, the Company’s ability to successfully integrate any assets it acquires from third parties into its operations, and other risks detailed in the Company's 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2025 and other subsequent filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The words "believe", "expect", "anticipate", "may", "plan", "should" and similar expressions identify forward-looking statements. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date the statement was made.