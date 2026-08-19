SalemNOW to Exclusively Premiere Can You Hear Me Now?, Featuring One of Charlie Kirk’s Final Recorded Interviews

CAMARILLO, Calif., Aug. 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Salem Media , Inc. (OTCQX: SALM) announced today its streaming platform, SalemNOW, will exclusively premiere the highly anticipated feature documentary Can You Hear Me Now? on September 10, 2026. Produced by Spero Pictures and directed by award-winning filmmaker Matthew Thayer, the documentary explores one of Christianity’s most enduring and controversial questions: Does God still speak through prophets today?

The film will stream exclusively on SalemNOW before expanding to additional platforms beginning October 10.

Blending biblical scholarship, historical context, political analysis, and scientific inquiry, Can You Hear Me Now? invites viewers to thoughtfully examine the modern prophetic movement without prescribing conclusions. Instead, the film encourages audiences to explore the evidence, wrestle with difficult questions, and draw their own conclusions.

Among the documentary’s most compelling moments is one of the final recorded interviews with conservative leader Charlie Kirk, filmed just weeks before his death. In the interview, Kirk reflects on the role of biblical prophecy and spiritual discernment, reminding viewers that prophecy should always be tested against Scripture and never replace personal responsibility.

“At SalemNOW, we’re committed to bringing our audience thought-provoking films that address today’s most important faith and cultural conversations,” said Rob Ellis, General Manager of SalemNOW. “Can You Hear Me Now? is a compelling documentary that encourages viewers to examine Scripture, think critically, and engage one of the most important spiritual questions of our time.”

Director Matthew Thayer said the film was born out of his own search for answers.

“Even though I believe God speaks, I’ve wrestled with many of the same questions surrounding the prophetic—especially as it intersects with politics,” said Thayer. “I didn’t set out to convince people what to believe. I wanted to honestly investigate the question and allow audiences to wrestle with the evidence for themselves.”

Executive Producer Joy Thayer believes the conversation is more relevant than ever.

“People are searching for truth in a culture filled with competing voices,” she said. “This film doesn’t ask viewers to suspend skepticism—it invites them to investigate the claims, understand the history, and carefully consider what’s at stake.”

The exclusive SalemNOW premiere reflects Salem Media’s continued support of original documentaries that explore faith, freedom, history, and culture through a biblical worldview. SalemNOW has become the home for many of today’s leading faith-based documentaries, offering subscribers and viewers exclusive access to films that challenge, inform, and inspire.

Can You Hear Me Now? premieres exclusively on SalemNOW on September 10, 2026. Viewers can watch the official trailer, preorder the film, and learn more at SalemNOW.com.

About SalemNOW

SalemNOW is Salem Media Group’s premier streaming platform featuring hundreds of faith-based, conservative, and inspirational films and documentaries. Available on web, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Android TV, LG, Samsung, and VIZIO Smart TVs, SalemNOW delivers exclusive programming designed to inform, inspire, and entertain audiences seeking content grounded in faith, freedom, and truth.

About Salem Media

Salem Media is America’s premier multimedia company specializing in Christian and conservative content. Through its national radio network, digital platforms, and publishing brands, Salem reaches millions daily with powerful content that drives the national conversation. Learn more at salemmedia.com .

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