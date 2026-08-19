PPB Capital Partners Named to Inc. 5000’s List of Fastest-Growing Companies

CONSHOHOCKEN, PA, Aug. 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PPB Capital Partners, a leading private markets investment provider serving the wealth management industry, today announced that it has been named to the Inc. 5000’s list of fastest-growing companies for the second consecutive year. The company ranks 1,950 of the fastest-growing private companies, moving up more than 800 spots from its ranking the previous year.

In addition to earning a spot on the main list, PPB was named the 46th fastest-growing company in the Philadelphia, Camden, Wilmington, PA, NJ, DE, MD areas. It also ranked as the 148th fastest-growing financial services company.

“At PPB, we are laser-focused on serving and supporting advisors, providing the expertise, flexibility, and infrastructure to help them execute their private markets vision,” said PPB Capital Partners founder and CEO Brendan Lake. “I want to thank the entire team for their hard work and dedication to helping us grow. As we build and gain market share, we will never lose sight of what’s important: partnering with advisors to deliver private markets solutions that fit their unique needs and those of their clients.”

PPB operates 150+ custom funds and works with more than 200 advisors nationwide, including some advisors with over $300 billion in total AUM*.

Companies on the 2026 Inc. 5000 are ranked according to percentage of revenue growth from 2022 to 2025. To qualify, companies must be generating revenue by March 31, 2022. Additionally, they must be U.S.-based, privately held, for-profit and independent companies—not subsidiaries or divisions of other companies—as of December 31, 2022.



PPB Capital Partners paid Inc. 5000 a fee to be evaluated for possible inclusion in the list but did not pay to be included in the rankings.

Visit Inc. 5000’s full list of fastest-growing companies at: https://www.inc.com/inc5000

About PPB

PPB Capital Partners is built for the modern advisor. As one of the early private market providers, PPB Capital Partners focuses on curation over accumulation, rejecting the “warehouse of managers” model in favor of intentional design and sophisticated differentiation for advisors. At PPB, every private market strategy exists for a reason: sized, structured and designed for each advisor, advisory model and outcome. This discipline delivers PPB’s real product: confidence. ppbcapitalpartners.com

*As of 6/23/2026



