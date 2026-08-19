HiTHIUM Strengthens EU Compliance Readiness with TÜV Rheinland Certificate of Conformity for C&I Energy Storage Products

XIAMEN, China, Aug. 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On July 29, TÜV Rheinland, an internationally recognized independent third-party testing, inspection and certification organization, awarded Xiamen Hithium Energy Storage Technology Co., Ltd. (“HiTHIUM”) a Certificate of Conformity with the EU Battery Regulation (EU) 2023/1542 for its commercial and industrial (C&I) products.

The Certificate confirms that the assessed HiTHIUM C&I energy storage products comply with the applicable requirements of Regulation (EU) 2023/1542 within the scope of the assessment, strengthening the compliance foundation for HiTHIUM’s C&I energy storage offering and giving European customers and partners greater confidence when evaluating products against evolving EU battery requirements.

Representatives from both parties attended the certification ceremony, including Xun Yu, Manager of Power Electronics, Solar & Commercial Products Services at TÜV Rheinland Greater China; Jian Wei, C&I Energy Storage Product Manager at HiTHIUM; and Ke Luo, Product Manager at HiTHIUM.

At the ceremony, Jian Wei, Product Manager at HiTHIUM, said: “This Certificate marks an important milestone in our C&I strategy in Europe. It reinforces our commitment to delivering safe, sustainable and regulation-ready energy storage solutions, while giving customers and partners greater confidence as EU battery requirements continue to evolve.”

“As a global energy storage solutions provider, HiTHIUM remains committed to delivering energy storage solutions across a wide range of application scenarios. Looking ahead, we will continue to strengthen our collaboration with TÜV Rheinland and drive technological advancement in line with higher standards, demonstrating the global competitiveness of Chinese new energy companies.”

Xun Yu, Manager of Power Electronics, Solar & Commercial Products Services at TÜV Rheinland Greater China, said: “The implementation of the EU Battery Regulation sets higher requirements for the global battery industry value chain while also creating new opportunities for development. HiTHIUM’s successful certification reflects its forward-looking approach and strong execution capabilities in regulatory compliance, R&D and manufacturing. “Drawing on TÜV Rheinland’s extensive technical expertise in the battery sector and its global service network, we will provide HiTHIUM with technical support covering the entire product lifecycle, helping the company meet the EU market’s stringent requirements while jointly advancing the global energy transition and sustainable development.”

About HiTHIUM

Founded in 2019, HiTHIUM specializes in the energy storage sector, providing customers with integrated solutions centered on energy storage batteries and systems, covering the entire value chain from R&D and manufacturing to delivery, operation and maintenance.

HiTHIUM currently operates across more than 40 countries and regions worldwide and has established integrated capabilities spanning R&D, manufacturing, supply, sales and services in its key markets. In 2025, the company ranked among the top two globally in energy storage battery shipments. HiTHIUM has also been named to the Global Top 500 New Energy Enterprises list for three consecutive years and has maintained its position on BloombergNEF’s Tier 1 global energy storage manufacturer list.

Media Contact

PR Email：xuyf01@hithium.com

Website：https://en.hithium.com/

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