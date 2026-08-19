‘Kitten Lady’ Hannah Shaw Joins Hill’s Pet Nutrition to Help Clear the Shelters with YourUpdateTV

NEW YORK, Aug. 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- This August, the nation’s largest pet adoption campaign returns for its 12th year — and shelters need it more than ever. Despite improved adoption rates in 2025, shelter intakes continued to outpace adoptions, adding an estimated 147,000 animals to the national shelter population by year’s end and leaving many shelters operating at or above capacity.

To address this ongoing crisis, Hill’s Pet Nutrition is supporting NBCUniversal Local’s Clear The Shelters campaign for the ninth consecutive year, this year as its first-ever presenting sponsor. The nationwide campaign unites more than one thousand shelters and rescues each August to connect as many pets with loving homes as possible. Last year alone, the campaign helped more than 160,000 pets find new homes and raised a record $628,000.

Recently, award-winning animal rescuer and New York Times bestselling author Hannah Shaw — known as Kitten Lady — partnered with Hill’s Pet Nutrition on a nationwide media tour to discuss this year’s campaign, offer encouragement for hesitant adopters and share simple ways to set a new pet up for success at home.

What can you tell us about the 2026 Clear The Shelters campaign and why its mission comes at such a critical time for shelters nationwide?

Clear The Shelters is the nation’s largest adoption campaign, running throughout August, and the goal is really to get more animals into loving homes. Sadly, many shelters are facing an ongoing capacity crisis. Last year, 5.8 million cats and dogs entered shelters — and more animals were entering than leaving them. That’s why this campaign is so important. I’m joining Hill’s Pet Nutrition, the presenting sponsor for Clear The Shelters, to encourage anyone considering adoption to make this the month they visit their local shelter and welcome a new pet home.

What advice would you give to someone who may be on the fence about adopting a new pet?

Many people hesitate to adopt because they worry about being “perfect” pet parents, but pets don't need perfection — they need consistency, love and a strong foundation of balanced nutrition, veterinary care and playtime. If you've been considering adoption, there’s never been a better time. With so many events and promotions happening this month, shelter staff are ready to help match an animal to your specific lifestyle, home and family. Head to your local shelter with an open mind, and you might be surprised by who you bond with.

What are your top “DOs and DON’Ts” for new pet parents to ensure a smooth transition?

When you bring home a new cat or dog, remember that everything is unfamiliar to them — new sights, new sounds, new smells. You want to help them acclimate and decompress in one space that feels familiar. I always tell people to set up a “home base” with food, water and toys so your new pet can feel safe and secure in a space that’s exclusively theirs. Then, be patient and give them time to adjust — they’ll let you know when they’re ready for more. And here’s something great: if you adopt in the month of August, select shelters nationwide will be giving out free adoption kits from the Hill’s Food, Shelter & Love program with starter supplies — toys, essentials, plus a bag of Hill’s Science Diet to give your new pet the best start with complete and balanced nutrition.

How can people get involved with Clear The Shelters?

If you or someone you know is considering adoption, please visit a local adoption event this month. If you can’t adopt, consider fostering! It’s a low-commitment way to free up shelter space and prepare a pet for adoption. And if opening your home isn’t possible, you can always support your local shelter by volunteering or donating.

Where can people go for more information?

You can visit HillsClearTheShelters.com to learn more and find a participating shelter near you.

About Hannah Shaw

Hannah Shaw is an award-winning kitten rescuer, humane educator and New York Times bestselling author who has dedicated her life to innovating kitten care and protecting the most vulnerable felines. Through her project Kitten Lady, she creates educational content used by shelters, rescues and foster parents worldwide, with over 4 million followers across social media platforms. Shaw is the founder of the nonprofit Orphan Kitten Club and author of “Tiny But Mighty and Cats of the World.” She lives in California with her husband Andrew Marttila, their cats and an endless rotation of foster kittens.

* YourUpdateTV is a property of D S Simon Media. The video included and release was part of a media tour that was produced by D S Simon Media on behalf of Hill’s Pet Nutrition

Media Contact

Michael O’Donnell

D S Simon Media

212-736-2727

modonnell@dssimon.com



A video accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/42c30565-777e-46b2-a310-5cf12e5e78a0