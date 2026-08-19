Crypto News: Pepeto DeFi Tools Approach Launch And Bitcoin Price Prediction Hits $250,000

Dubai, UAE, Aug. 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --





New crypto Pepeto is pushing its DeFi tools toward launch, built around a zero-fee exchange, and the timing made presales the loudest story in crypto news this week: the boldest Bitcoin price prediction now reaches $250,000, and presales pay the biggest returns once bull runs start. Pepeto fills rounds at record speed, its community grows past every rival, and the crypto news that matters sits on-chain: the wallets entering Pepeto carry long early-stage histories, records that include loading Dogecoin before its 365x run. What have they spotted this time?

Bitcoin trades at $64,576 per Coinbase, and the biggest players just reminded everyone, in public, how this game works.

Crypto News: The Bold Bitcoin Price Prediction and the Proof That Whales Move First

For years, retail felt the big money moves first because it knows first. We pulled the on-chain record, and the proof was right there. Whale wallets bought up a record 270,000 BTC near $59,000 per CryptoQuant, the biggest Bitcoin buy-up ever tracked, right at the bottom while headlines screamed fear. Weeks later Bitcoin climbed above $64,000 as ETF money returned, Cryptonews reporting $108 million entering spot Bitcoin funds in one July session. They did not buy the recovery. They bought it before.

Here is what that means. Whales buy bottoms the crowd is too scared to touch, but that only pays with millions behind each position. Those millions were made buying these same coins small and cheap, Bitcoin under $1,000 the clearest example. Size is not why whales win, size is the result. Buying early was always the winning move.

Now our own math on the Bitcoin price. This recovery puts the $250,000 Bitcoin price prediction from Fundstrat's Tom Lee, tracked by CoinGecko, back in play, and our read says the path is open. But even $250,000 is under 4x on a $1.3 trillion coin, strong for money already made, useless for building it. Presales are the one place where small money still wins big, and one presale keeps swallowing whale money while the m

Pepeto Enters Its Final Stretch as the Bitcoin Price Prediction Builds Toward $250,000

That presale is Pepeto, the new crypto now pushing its DeFi tools toward launch, and the excitement around it is the loudest in the market this year. For anyone meeting the name now: Pepeto is a new meme coin on Ethereum filling rounds at record speed while everything else bleeds. We dug in and found two engines running at once.

The first is the build. A zero-fee exchange killing the gas fees that eat every position on crypto's busiest chain, led by a developer with years at Binance, a resume that leaves little room to miss.

The second is the crowd. Posts traveling with no paid push, discussion feeding discussion, the market splitting into people who acted and people who watched. History shows what that split can precede: CoinGecko records Dogecoin at $0.002 in March 2020 and $0.73 by May 2021, turning $1,000 into $365,000 in fourteen months. The right coin at the right moment changes a life. One extra week turns the holder into the storyteller.

The tools are done, the attention is real, the smart money keeps arriving. The debate is no longer whether Pepeto runs, only how far.

Conclusion

Pepeto's DeFi tools are approaching launch just as the bull run takes shape, the Bitcoin price prediction reaching $250,000 while ETF money returns, and once Bitcoin picks a direction, the rotation always hits viral meme tokens with real products first. Every piece of crypto news this month is building that stage.

The whales loading this presale see a path to a historic outcome: the fastest community growth of the year, a finished platform, and entries from wallets whose histories include loading Dogecoin ahead of its 365x run. These players just proved they buy bottoms before the crowd dares, and every cycle ends the same way: those who followed that money early won returns that changed everything.

Investors who see the bull run coming know presales pay the biggest returns, and they are already positioned. The window closes the day the listing opens, and the entries made before it may be remembered as the sharpest calls of 2026.



IMPORTANT NOTE: Pepeto is still in presale, not available on any exchange yet, the only way to buy Pepeto tokens is through the official website: https://pepetocoin.com/

FAQs

What is the boldest Bitcoin price prediction for 2026?

The boldest Bitcoin price prediction for 2026 is $250,000 from Fundstrat's Tom Lee, tracked by CoinGecko, under 4x on a $1.3 trillion coin.

Which new crypto are whales buying before the bull run?

Pepeto is the presale whale wallets keep filling while the market bleeds, entries landing before any listing exists. The record 270,000 BTC accumulation shows how they time their moves, the same timing that preceded Dogecoin's 365x run.



