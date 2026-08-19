Da Vinci Highlights Unified Platform Purpose-Built to Help Growing 3PLs Handle Rising 3PL Complexity

IRVINE, Calif., Aug. 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Da Vinci , a cloud-based warehouse management system (WMS) purpose-built for complex 3PLs, is highlighting how its unified platform is helping 3PL operators navigate increasing supply chain complexity, onboard customers faster, and gain greater operational and financial control across their warehouse networks.

According to the 2025 Third-Party Logistics Study from NTT DATA, Penske Logistics, and Penn State University, there has been a 25% increase in the number of shippers outsourcing to 3PLs for greater business and technology value compared to prior years. As shippers increasingly hand off fulfillment, 3PLs are absorbing more clients, more SKU profiles, and more billing structures within the same warehouse footprint, creating an environment that traditional warehouse software was not designed to handle.

“Today's 3PLs are being asked to do more than ever before. They're managing multiple clients with unique workflows, supporting both B2B and direct-to-consumer fulfillment, handling labor shortages, and navigating increasing pressure to improve profitability,” said Dan Cavanaugh, CEO of Da Vinci. “As a result, we’ve worked with hundreds of operators over the years to engineer a platform that handles the full complexity of 3PL operations within a single unified system, providing operators with a solution that enables growth without adding operational complexity.”

Designed specifically for multi-client warehouse environments, Da Vinci provides a unified suite that combines warehouse management, labor management, yard management, billing automation, and AI-powered analytics and insights within a single cloud-native platform. The system supports a wide range of fulfillment models, including B2B, direct-to-consumer, retail replenishment, transload, and temperature-controlled operations, allowing 3PLs to manage diverse customer requirements from a single platform. Da Vinci is also built to handle specialty freight that doesn't fit into a standard box, including rolled goods, high-value electronics, chemicals, drums, and supersacks, giving 3PLs a single system to manage both conventional and complex inventory types without relying on manual workarounds.

Da Vinci's configurable architecture and Super User framework empower operations teams to configure workflows, customer-specific billing rules, labels, and reporting without relying on vendor support or custom development. This flexibility enables operators to bring new customers and facilities online in days, while adapting quickly to changing business requirements. In addition, Da Vinci's automated 3PL billing capabilities help ensure providers accurately capture revenue from every warehouse activity while delivering greater visibility into customer-level profitability.

The company's continued focus on solving the complexities of 3PL operations has recently earned industry recognition. In June, Da Vinci was named a notable vendor in The Warehouse Management Systems Landscape, Q2 2026 , published by Forrester Research. Additionally, Da Vinci Unified has been recognized in the 2025 Gartner® Midmarket Context: Magic Quadrant™ for Warehouse Management Systems research for three consecutive years.

To learn more about Da Vinci and how the company is designed to help complex 3PLs, visit dvunified.com/3pl-industry-page/ .

About Da Vinci

Da Vinci is a leading cloud-native Warehouse Management System built for complex 3PLs. Founded in 1993 and recognized three consecutive years in the Gartner Midmarket Context Magic Quadrant for WMS, Da Vinci delivers enterprise-grade functionality without enterprise complexity, cost, or rigidity. The platform's highly configurable architecture supports diverse fulfillment models including B2B, DTC, retail replenishment, transload, and temperature-controlled operations, all within a single unified system. The Da Vinci suite includes Warehouse Management, Labor Management, Yard Management, 3PL Billing Automation, and AI-Powered Analytics and Insights. Learn more at dvunified.com .