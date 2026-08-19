The Breckyn Now Open, Bringing a Peaceful Retreat to North McKinney

MCKINNEY, TX, Aug. 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- (August 19, 2026) – Alliance Residential, a national multifamily real estate development leader, is pleased to announce that The Breckyn is now open and has begun welcoming first residents to their new homes. Professionally managed by Greystar, the new apartment community is on track for final completion in January 2027.

The Breckyn offers one- and two-bedroom apartments, with layouts ranging from 731 sq. ft. to 1,191 sq. ft. Inside each home, residents will find quartz countertops, gourmet kitchens with oversized islands, stainless steel kitchen appliances, and custom tile backsplashes. Smart home technology, including Honeywell energy-saving thermostats and pre-installed high-speed Wi-Fi, is paired with 9-foot ceilings, large windows, and full-size side-by-side washers and dryers. Select homes offer built-in desks, wood-plank-style flooring throughout the home, and personal balconies, patios, or gated yards.

The community features a resort-style pool with a tanning deck, a pickleball court, a 24-hour fitness center, and a game lounge with billiards and shuffleboard. A resident clubhouse with a kitchen for hosting, a business hub with individual offices and complimentary Wi-Fi, and an onsite dog park with an indoor pet wash station round out the community’s amenity package. Additional conveniences include EV charging stations, reserved covered parking, package delivery service through Fetch, and door-to-door trash pickup, all within a controlled-access community.

The Breckyn's location is one of its greatest advantages. Set apart in a quieter pocket of North McKinney, the community is zoned to the highly regarded Prosper Independent School District, giving residents access to top-rated schools. The community is located on the quiet side of Hwy 380, between the Dallas North Tollway and Hwy 75, and provides convenient access to Historic Downtown McKinney’s shops and restaurants, area parks and trails, local retail, and employment centers in one of North Texas’ fastest-growing corridors..

For more information or to schedule a tour, please visit thebreckyn.com or call 469-402-0153.

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About Alliance Residential Company

Alliance Residential Company is one of the largest and most active rental residential real estate developers in the United States. Headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona, with 19 regional offices, Alliance is focused on the development, construction, and acquisition of residential communities across 16 states and 39 metropolitan markets. Alliance develops high-end Broadstone multifamily communities, Holden senior housing communities, and essential housing properties through its Prose brand. For more information, visit www.allresco.com.

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Alliance Residential Realty

todd.usher@greystar.com