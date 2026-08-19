Pudu Robotics Reinforces Global Commercial Robotics Leadership With Industry-Leading Commercial Cleaning Rankings

SHENZHEN, China, Aug. 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pudu Robotics, a global leader in commercial service robotics, has been ranked No. 1 across four major dimensions of the global commercial service robotics market, according to Frost & Sullivan's 2025 Global Embodied Intelligence and Commercial Service Robotics Independent Market Research Report. In a separate assessment, Counterpoint Research's latest report, "Commercial Cleaning Robot Market Poised for Rapid Growth in AI-Native Era," ranks Pudu Robotics No. 1 worldwide in both commercial cleaning robot shipments and revenue.

The combined recognition places Pudu Robotics at the forefront of both the broader commercial service robotics market and the rapidly expanding commercial cleaning segment. Frost & Sullivan ranks the company first globally by commercial service robot revenue and shipment volume, first among Chinese commercial service robotics companies by overseas market share, and first globally by commercial cleaning robot revenue. Counterpoint Research further identifies Pudu Robotics as the only company to lead the global commercial cleaning robot market across both shipment volume and revenue.

Together, the findings reflect Pudu Robotics' evolution from a service delivery robot provider into a broader robotics company serving commercial cleaning, industrial delivery and general embodied AI, supported by large-scale global deployment and an increasingly AI-native technology foundation.

Pudu Robotics: Leading the Global Commercial Service Robot Market

The global commercial service robot market recorded a compound annual growth rate of 37% between 2021 and 2025, according to Frost & Sullivan. The market is projected to maintain a CAGR of 31.2% through 2030.

Chinese robotics companies have become major participants in this expanding market. In 2025, the five largest commercial service robotics companies worldwide were all Chinese companies, collectively representing more than half of the global market.

Within this competitive landscape, Pudu Robotics ranked No. 1 globally in commercial service robot revenue, with an approximately 25% market share. It also ranked first in shipment volume, accounting for approximately 23% of global commercial service robot shipments.

Since entering the market with service delivery robots in 2016, Pudu Robotics has expanded its product categories and application coverage. The company now operates four major product lines: service delivery, commercial cleaning, industrial delivery and general embodied intelligence.

Global Deployment Supports Large-Scale Commercial Adoption

Pudu Robotics ranked first among Chinese commercial service robotics companies by overseas market share, accounting for approximately 44% of the market.

The company attributes its international development to a long-term “glocal” strategy that combines global product innovation with localized operations, service capabilities and ecosystem partnerships.

Pudu Robotics' robots have been deployed in more than 85 countries and regions, serving over 50,000 end customers worldwide. Its robots have also entered 40 international hub airports.

The company has achieved particularly strong adoption in major overseas markets. Approximately 60% of PUDU CC1 series cleaning robot shipments are deployed in Europe and North America, while Pudu Robotics' revenue in the Americas increased by 285% year over year.

These figures demonstrate that Pudu Robotics' commercial cleaning solutions are being adopted not only in its domestic market but also across international commercial environments with varied operational and service requirements.

Industrial Delivery Expands Pudu Robotics' Presence in Manufacturing and Logistics

Industrial delivery has become an important part of Pudu Robotics' broader commercial robotics portfolio.

The company's robots have accumulated commercial deployment experience across manufacturing, logistics and transportation, alongside established applications in restaurants, retail, hospitality and healthcare.

By extending its portfolio into industrial delivery robots, Pudu Robotics is bringing its experience in autonomous navigation, commercial deployment and scalable robotics operations into environments where materials and goods must be transported as part of routine business and industrial workflows.

Frost & Sullivan noted that long-term competitiveness in commercial robotics will increasingly depend not only on robot technology, but also on global brand influence, localized service networks and the ability to develop a supporting business ecosystem.

Pudu Robotics combines its industrial delivery portfolio with global deployment capabilities and experience serving enterprise customers across multiple industries. This positions industrial delivery as an increasingly important component of the company's development beyond its original service delivery robot business.

Pudu Robotics Ranks No. 1 in Commercial Cleaning Robot Shipments and Revenue

Commercial cleaning has become a core growth area for Pudu Robotics and a major pillar of its global robotics portfolio. Frost & Sullivan ranks Pudu Robotics No. 1 globally in commercial cleaning robot revenue, with approximately 29% of the global market. Counterpoint Research's latest market report adds a second industry validation, ranking Pudu Robotics No. 1 worldwide in both commercial cleaning robot shipments and revenue.

According to Counterpoint Research, global commercial cleaning robot shipments exceeded 50,000 units in 2025, while market revenue surpassed $400 million. Pudu Robotics led the market across both key indicators, making it the only company to rank first in both shipment volume and revenue.

The dual recognition from Frost & Sullivan and Counterpoint Research underscores Pudu Robotics' scale and competitiveness in commercial cleaning, supported by a portfolio designed for different facility sizes and operating environments. The portfolio includes the PUDU CC1 series of AI all-in-one cleaning robots, the PUDU MT1 series of AI dry-cleaning robots, the PUDU BG1 series of AI-native large-scale scrubber robots, the PUDU SH1 smart upright scrubber and the newly launched PUDU ET1 AI-native compact scrubber-dryer robot.

Pudu Robotics is also developing its commercial cleaning portfolio around its Magic Cleaning AI Agent system. The system combines artificial intelligence, robotic hardware and data collected from real-world cleaning operations. This integration is intended to continuously improve robot cleaning performance as the machines operate in different commercial environments.

The Magic Cleaning AI Agent reflects Pudu Robotics' broader movement toward AI-native commercial robotics. Rather than treating a cleaning robot solely as an automated machine, the company is developing a system in which AI, physical hardware and operational data work together to support ongoing performance improvements.

This approach is particularly relevant to large commercial and industrial environments, where cleaning conditions, facility layouts and operating requirements may vary across locations.

Commercial Service Robotics Provides a Pathway for Embodied AI

Frost & Sullivan identifies commercial service robotics as one of the most practical pathways for the large-scale commercialization of embodied AI.

Commercial robots operate in repeatable real-world environments, generate operational data and use increasingly mature hardware platforms. These characteristics make commercial service robotics more suitable for early large-scale deployment across industries and regions than many less-established robotics categories.

Pudu Robotics has built its embodied intelligence strategy on years of deployment experience across delivery, cleaning and industrial applications.

The company is developing a “One Brain, Multiple Embodiments” architecture in which a unified intelligence system can support multiple forms of robots. Its Physical Agent architecture includes an embodiment layer, system layer and skill layer.

Through this architecture, Pudu Robotics is transitioning from a commercial service robot provider into a broader embodied intelligence robotics company covering specialized robots, semi-humanoid robots and humanoid robots.

Pudu Robotics: Building a Global Intelligent Robotics Infrastructure

Frost & Sullivan forecasts that the global robotics industry could become a trillion-dollar market by 2030, as robots become increasingly integrated into enterprise operations, industrial production, urban services and everyday commercial environments.

With more than 130,000 robots shipped globally, operations across more than 85 countries and regions, and a portfolio covering delivery, commercial cleaning, industrial delivery and embodied intelligence, Pudu Robotics is positioned to participate in this next phase of global robotics development.

Media Contact

Website: https://www.pudurobotics.com/en

Email: pr@pudutech.com

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