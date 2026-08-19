CryptoCapitalFund Expands Digital Asset Portfolio with 200 Million IBNAi Token Acquisition

AUSTIN, Texas, Aug. 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via IBN – CryptoCapitalFund ("CCF"), a digital asset investment organization focused on identifying long-term opportunities across the cryptocurrency market, today announced the acquisition of 200 million IBNAi tokens, or 20% of the total supply of 1 billion IBNAi tokens, as part of its broader digital asset strategy.

Founded in January of 2021, CryptoCapitalFund was established with a primary objective: to deeply analyze the rapidly evolving digital asset market while maintaining a disciplined focus on opportunities with the potential to create sustainable, long-term value. CCF is dedicated to evaluating emerging technologies, blockchain ecosystems and digital assets through that long-term lens.

The acquisition represents a significant commitment to IBNAi, the native utility and engagement token powering the broader InvestorBrandNetwork ("IBN") ecosystem. Rather than viewing IBNAi solely as a tradable digital asset, CCF sees an opportunity tied to the token's intended utility across an established financial communications and investor engagement network.

“We believe IBNAi has the potential to connect blockchain technology with an established communications and investor engagement ecosystem,” said Michael McCarthy, Managing Member of CryptoCapitalFund. “This investment reflects our long-term view of the platform’s potential and our commitment to supporting the continued development and utility of the IBNAi ecosystem.”

A key component of CCF's investment thesis is IBNAi's foundation on Ethereum (ETH), one of the world's most established blockchain networks and a leading infrastructure layer for tokenized assets. Ethereum's extensive developer ecosystem, broad adoption and growing use within institutional digital asset initiatives provide IBNAi with a well-established blockchain foundation as its ecosystem develops.

IBNAi is designed to connect blockchain-based utility with IBN's existing communications, content, investor engagement and digital marketing infrastructure. The project is intended to support participation, incentivize engagement and create new opportunities across IBN's network of platforms, audiences, clients and partners.

For CCF, that combination of blockchain infrastructure and an established operating ecosystem differentiates IBNAi from digital assets built primarily around speculative interest.

“We believe CryptoCapitalFund’s investment reflects growing recognition of IBNAi’s long-term potential,” said Brett Schnacker, director of social media relations at IBNAi. “The acquisition represents a significant commitment to the ecosystem we are building and to our vision of connecting blockchain technology with real-world utility across IBN’s established network.”

The acquisition comes as digital assets continue to expand beyond their origins as alternative currencies, with blockchain technology increasingly being explored for tokenization, payments, ownership, rewards, digital identity, and other real-world applications. CCF believes projects capable of connecting blockchain technology with established businesses and communities may be particularly well positioned as this evolution continues. The 200 Million IBNAi Tokens were purchased in the open market in July and August of 2026 and have been placed in cold storage at Fireblocks.

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About InvestorBrandNetwork AI (IBNAi)

InvestorBrandNetwork AI (“IBNAi”) is developing advanced, AI-powered solutions designed to transform content creation, investor engagement, digital marketing, and capital markets communications. By combining artificial intelligence, data-driven automation, and blockchain-enabled utility, IBNAi aims to help companies create more impactful content, reach relevant audiences and optimize communications campaigns across the global digital ecosystem.

Working alongside InvestorBrandNetwork (“IBN”), IBNAi is building next-generation technologies that enhance audience intelligence, streamline content development, improve campaign performance and expand engagement opportunities across IBN’s growing network of platforms, media properties, investors and strategic distribution channels.

$IBNAi Companion Token serves as the native utility and engagement token supporting the broader IBN and IBNAi ecosystem. It is designed to encourage participation, reward engagement and unlock future access, functionality and opportunities across an expanding network of AI-powered platforms, audiences and services.

The IBNAi Tokenomics framework establishes a transparent, fixed-supply model supported by an initial deployment allocation and a disciplined distribution strategy across ecosystem growth, user incentives, founder allocations, liquidity and reserve bonus wallets.

For more information on IBNAi, please visit:

About CryptoCapitalFund

Founded in January 2021, CryptoCapitalFund ("CCF") is focused on analyzing and participating in opportunities across the digital asset market with an emphasis on disciplined, long-term growth. CCF's team evaluates cryptocurrency and blockchain opportunities based on technology, market positioning, ecosystem development, adoption potential, and long-term utility.

About Fireblocks

Fireblocks is the world's most trusted digital asset infrastructure company, empowering organizations of all sizes to build, manage and grow their business on the blockchain. With the industry's most scalable and secure platform, we streamline stablecoin payments, settlement, custody, tokenization, and trading operations enabling - everything from institutional finance to consumer-facing digital experiences across the largest ecosystem of banks, payment providers, stablecoin issuers, exchanges and custodians. Thousands of organizations - including Worldpay, BNY, Galaxy, and Revolut - trust Fireblocks to secure more than $10 trillion in digital asset transactions across 120+ blockchains.

Learn more at https://www.fireblocks.com

About IBN

IBN consists of financial brands introduced to the investment public over the course of 20+ years. With IBN, the company has amassed a collective audience of millions of social media followers. These distinctive investor brands aim to fulfill the unique needs of a growing base of client partners, and IBN will continue to expand its branded network of highly influential properties by leveraging the knowledge and energy of specialized teams serving an increasingly diversified list of clients.

Through its Dynamic Brand Portfolio (DBP), IBN provides: (1) access to a network of wire solutions via InvestorWire to reach target markets, industries and demographics in an effective manner; (2) article and editorial syndication to 5,000+ news outlets; (3) Press Release Enhancement to help maximize impact; (4) full-scale distribution to a growing social media audience; (5) a full array of corporate communications solutions; and (6) total news coverage solutions.

Investors, issuers, media partners and aggregators seeking to explore IBN’s published work can visit the IBN Content directory and the IBNBreaks page for recent NewsBreaks, sector-focused coverage and RSS access across the company’s broader content ecosystem.

For more information, please visit IBN.Ai

Please see full terms of use and disclaimers on the IBN website applicable to all content provided by IBN, wherever published or re-published: http://IBN.fm/Disclaimer

Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. All forward-looking statements are inherently uncertain, as they are based on current expectations and assumptions concerning future events or future performance of the company. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which are only predictions and speak only as of the date hereof. In evaluating such statements, prospective investors should carefully review the various risks and uncertainties identified in this release and matters in the company’s SEC filings. These risks and uncertainties could cause the company’s actual results to differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements.

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