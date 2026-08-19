Notification of Transactions by Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities and Persons Closely Associated with them

[This form is required for disclosure of transactions under Article 19 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse (Market Abuse Regulation)]

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated



a) Name Brett Watson 2 Reason for the notification

a) Position/status Board Member

b) Initial Notification Amendment Initial Notification



3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name Octave Intelligence plc (“Octave”) b) LEI 254900BNJKBGSU9LON27 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a) Description of the financial instrument,

type of

instrument

Identification code Octave class B ordinary shares (“Octave Shares”) with ISIN code IE0003YHD8K8.

b) Nature of the transaction Grant of Restricted Share Units ("RSUs") under the Octave Intelligence plc Long-Term Incentive Plan.

c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) $0.00 10,580 d) Aggregated information

— Aggregated volume

— Price



N/A

e) Date of the transaction 2026-08-13

f) Place of the transaction Outside a trading venue

g) Additional Information The RSUs are subject to vesting conditions and continued service.

Notification of Transactions by Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities and Persons Closely Associated with them

[This form is required for disclosure of transactions under Article 19 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse (Market Abuse Regulation)]

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated



a) Name David Hollister

2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status Board Member

b) Initial Notification Amendment Initial Notification





3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a) Name Octave Intelligence plc (“Octave”) b) LEI 254900BNJKBGSU9LON27 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted



a) Description of the financial instrument,

type of

instrument

Identification code Octave class B ordinary shares (“Octave Shares”) with ISIN code IE0003YHD8K8.

b) Nature of the transaction Grant of Restricted Share Units ("RSUs") under the Octave Intelligence plc Long-Term Incentive Plan.

c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) $0.00 10,580 d) Aggregated information

— Aggregated volume

— Price



N/A e) Date of the transaction 2026-08-13

f) Place of the transaction Outside a trading venue

g) Additional Information The RSUs are subject to vesting conditions and continued service.

Notification of Transactions by Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities and Persons Closely Associated with them

[This form is required for disclosure of transactions under Article 19 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse (Market Abuse Regulation)]

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated



a) Name Jill Smith 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status Board Member

b) Initial Notification Amendment Initial Notification





3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a) Name Octave Intelligence plc (“Octave”) b) LEI 254900BNJKBGSU9LON27 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted



a) Description of the financial instrument,

type of

instrument

Identification code Octave class B ordinary shares (“Octave Shares”) with ISIN code IE0003YHD8K8.

b) Nature of the transaction Grant of Restricted Share Units ("RSUs") under the Octave Intelligence plc Long-Term Incentive Plan.

c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) $0.00 10,580 d) Aggregated information

— Aggregated volume

— Price



N/A e) Date of the transaction 2026-08-13

f) Place of the transaction Outside a trading venue

g) Additional Information The RSUs are subject to vesting conditions and continued service.

Notification of Transactions by Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities and Persons Closely Associated with them

[This form is required for disclosure of transactions under Article 19 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse (Market Abuse Regulation)]

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated



a) Name Magnus Ahlqvist 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status Board Member

b) Initial Notification Amendment Initial Notification





3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a) Name Octave Intelligence plc (“Octave”) b) LEI 254900BNJKBGSU9LON27 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted



a) Description of the financial instrument,

type of

instrument

Identification code Octave class B ordinary shares (“Octave Shares”) with ISIN code IE0003YHD8K8.

b) Nature of the transaction Grant of Restricted Share Units ("RSUs") under the Octave Intelligence plc Long-Term Incentive Plan.

c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) $0.00 10,580 d) Aggregated information

— Aggregated volume

— Price



N/A e) Date of the transaction 2026-08-13

f) Place of the transaction Outside a trading venue

g) Additional Information The RSUs are subject to vesting conditions and continued service.

Notification of Transactions by Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities and Persons Closely Associated with them

[This form is required for disclosure of transactions under Article 19 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse (Market Abuse Regulation)]

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated



a) Name Meerahdevi Janardhanarajavel 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status Board Member

b) Initial Notification Amendment Initial Notification





3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a) Name Octave Intelligence plc (“Octave”) b) LEI 254900BNJKBGSU9LON27 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted



a) Description of the financial instrument,

type of

instrument

Identification code Octave class B ordinary shares (“Octave Shares”) with ISIN code IE0003YHD8K8.

b) Nature of the transaction Grant of Restricted Share Units ("RSUs") under the Octave Intelligence plc Long-Term Incentive Plan.

c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) $0.00 10,580 d) Aggregated information

— Aggregated volume

— Price



N/A e) Date of the transaction 2026-08-13

f) Place of the transaction Outside a trading venue

g) Additional Information The RSUs are subject to vesting conditions and continued service.

Notification of Transactions by Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities and Persons Closely Associated with them

[This form is required for disclosure of transactions under Article 19 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse (Market Abuse Regulation)]

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated



a) Name Jay Allardyce 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status Chief Product Officer

b) Initial Notification Amendment Initial Notification





3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a) Name Octave Intelligence plc (“Octave”) b) LEI 254900BNJKBGSU9LON27 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted



a) Description of the financial instrument,

type of

instrument

Identification code Octave class B ordinary shares (“Octave Shares”) with ISIN code IE0003YHD8K8.

b) Nature of the transaction Grant of Performance Share Units ("PSUs") under the Octave Intelligence plc Long-Term Incentive Plan. Each PSU represents a contingent right to receive one Octave Share.



Grant of Restricted Share Units ("RSUs") under the Octave Intelligence plc Long-Term Incentive Plan. c)

Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) Performance Share Units

$0.00 39,673 Restricted Share Units

$0.00 26,448 d)

Aggregated information

— Aggregated volume

— Price

Aggregated Price Aggregated Volume $0.00 66,121 e) Date of the transaction 2026-08-13

f) Place of the transaction Outside a trading venue

g) Additional Information The PSUs entitle the PDMR to receive Octave Shares subject to certification of achievement of pre-established performance objectives by the Compensation Committee, vesting conditions, and continued employment.



The RSUs are subject to vesting conditions and continued employment.





Notification of Transactions by Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities and Persons Closely Associated with them

[This form is required for disclosure of transactions under Article 19 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse (Market Abuse Regulation)]

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated



a) Name Tamara Adams 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status Chief Revenue Officer

b) Initial Notification Amendment Initial Notification





3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a) Name Octave Intelligence plc (“Octave”) b) LEI 254900BNJKBGSU9LON27 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted



a) Description of the financial instrument,

type of

instrument

Identification code Octave class B ordinary shares (“Octave Shares”) with ISIN code IE0003YHD8K8.

b) Nature of the transaction Grant of Performance Share Units ("PSUs") under the Octave Intelligence plc Long-Term Incentive Plan. Each PSU represents a contingent right to receive one Octave Share.



Grant of Restricted Share Units ("RSUs") under the Octave Intelligence plc Long-Term Incentive Plan. c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) Performance Share Units $0.00 63,476 Restricted Share Units $0.00 42,317 d)

Aggregated information

— Aggregated volume

— Price

Aggregated Price Aggregated Volume $0.00 105,793 e) Date of the transaction 2026-08-13

f) Place of the transaction Outside a trading venue

g) Additional Information The PSUs entitle the PDMR to receive Octave Shares subject to certification of achievement of pre-established performance objectives by the Compensation Committee, vesting conditions, and continued employment.



The RSUs are subject to vesting conditions and continued employment.





Notification of Transactions by Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities and Persons Closely Associated with them

[This form is required for disclosure of transactions under Article 19 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse (Market Abuse Regulation)]

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated



a) Name Anthony Zana 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status Chief Legal Officer and Corporate Secretary

b) Initial Notification Amendment Initial Notification





3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a) Name Octave Intelligence plc (“Octave”) b) LEI 254900BNJKBGSU9LON27 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted



a) Description of the financial instrument,

type of

instrument

Identification code Octave class B ordinary shares (“Octave Shares”) with ISIN code IE0003YHD8K8.

b) Nature of the transaction Grant of Replacement Performance Share Units ("RPSUs") under the Octave Intelligence plc Long-Term Incentive Plan. Each RPSU represents a contingent right to receive one Octave Share.



Grant of Performance Share Units ("PSUs") under the Octave Intelligence plc Long-Term Incentive Plan. Each PSU represents a contingent right to receive one Octave Share.



Grant of Restricted Share Units ("RSUs") under the Octave Intelligence plc Long-Term Incentive Plan c)

Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) Replacement Performance Share Units

$0.00

48,426

Performance Share Units

$0.00 92,039 Restricted Share Units

$0.00 61,360 d)

Aggregated information

— Aggregated volume

— Price

Aggregated Price Aggregated Volume $0.00 201,825 e) Date of the transaction 2026-08-13

f) Place of the transaction Outside a trading venue

g) Additional Information The RPSUs entitle the PDMR to receive Octave Shares subject to certification of achievement of pre-established performance objectives by the Compensation Committee, vesting conditions, and continued employment.



The PSUs entitle the PDMR to receive Octave Shares subject to certification of achievement of pre-established performance objectives by the Compensation Committee, vesting conditions, and continued employment.



The RSUs are subject to vesting conditions and continued employment.





Notification of Transactions by Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities and Persons Closely Associated with them

[This form is required for disclosure of transactions under Article 19 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse (Market Abuse Regulation)]

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated



a) Name Benjamin Maslen 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status Chief Financial Officer

b) Initial Notification Amendment Initial Notification





3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a) Name Octave Intelligence plc (“Octave”) b) LEI 254900BNJKBGSU9LON27 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted



a) Description of the financial instrument,

type of

instrument

Identification code Octave class B ordinary shares (“Octave Shares”) with ISIN code IE0003YHD8K8.

b) Nature of the transaction Grant of Replacement Performance Share Units ("RPSUs") under the Octave Intelligence plc Long-Term Incentive Plan. Each RPSU represents a contingent right to receive one Octave Share.



Grant of Performance Share Units ("PSUs") under the Octave Intelligence plc Long-Term Incentive Plan. Each PSU represents a contingent right to receive one Octave Share.



Grant of Restricted Share Units ("RSUs") under the Octave Intelligence plc Long-Term Incentive Plan. c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) Replacement Performance Share Units $0.00 51,257 Performance Share Units $0.00 119,017 Restricted Share Units $0.00 79,344 d)

Aggregated information

— Aggregated volume

— Price

Aggregated Price Aggregated Volume $0.00 249,618 e) Date of the transaction 2026-08-13

f) Place of the transaction Outside a trading venue

g) Additional Information The RPSUs entitle the PDMR to receive Octave Shares subject to certification of achievement of pre-established performance objectives by the Compensation Committee, vesting conditions, and continued employment.



The PSUs entitle the PDMR to receive Octave Shares subject to certification of achievement of pre-established performance objectives by the Compensation Committee, vesting conditions, and continued employment.



The RSUs are subject to vesting conditions and continued employment.





Notification of Transactions by Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities and Persons Closely Associated with them

[This form is required for disclosure of transactions under Article 19 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse (Market Abuse Regulation)]

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated



a) Name David Cryer 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status Chief Marketing Officer

b) Initial Notification Amendment Initial Notification





3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a) Name Octave Intelligence plc (“Octave”) b) LEI 254900BNJKBGSU9LON27 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted



a) Description of the financial instrument,

type of

instrument

Identification code Octave class B ordinary shares (“Octave Shares”) with ISIN code IE0003YHD8K8.

b) Nature of the transaction Grant of Replacement Performance Share Units ("RPSUs") under the Octave Intelligence plc Long-Term Incentive Plan. Each RPSU represents a contingent right to receive one Octave Share.



Grant of Performance Share Units ("PSUs") under the Octave Intelligence plc Long-Term Incentive Plan. Each PSU represents a contingent right to receive one Octave Share.



Grant of Restricted Share Units ("RSUs") under the Octave Intelligence plc Long-Term Incentive Plan. c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) Replacement Performance Share Units $0.00 26,798 Performance Share Units $0.00 15,869 Restricted Share Units $0.00 10,580 d)

Aggregated information

— Aggregated volume

— Price

Aggregated Price Aggregated Volume $0.00 53,247 e) Date of the transaction 2026-08-13

f) Place of the transaction Outside a trading venue

g) Additional Information The RPSUs entitle the PDMR to receive Octave Shares subject to certification of achievement of pre-established performance objectives by the Compensation Committee, vesting conditions, and continued employment.



The PSUs entitle the PDMR to receive Octave Shares subject to certification of achievement of pre-established performance objectives by the Compensation Committee, vesting conditions, and continued employment.



The RSUs are subject to vesting conditions and continued employment.





Notification of Transactions by Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities and Persons Closely Associated with them

[This form is required for disclosure of transactions under Article 19 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse (Market Abuse Regulation)]

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated



a) Name Jennifer Kaplan 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status Chief People Officer

b) Initial Notification Amendment Initial Notification





3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a) Name Octave Intelligence plc (“Octave”) b) LEI 254900BNJKBGSU9LON27 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted



a) Description of the financial instrument,

type of

instrument

Identification code Octave class B ordinary shares (“Octave Shares”) with ISIN code IE0003YHD8K8.

b) Nature of the transaction Grant of Replacement Performance Share Units ("RPSUs") under the Octave Intelligence plc Long-Term Incentive Plan. Each RPSU represents a contingent right to receive one Octave Share.



Grant of Performance Share Units ("PSUs") under the Octave Intelligence plc Long-Term Incentive Plan. Each PSU represents a contingent right to receive one Octave Share.



Grant of Restricted Share Units ("RSUs") under the Octave Intelligence plc Long-Term Incentive Plan. c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) Replacement Performance Share Units $0.00 25,999 Performance Share Units $0.00 22,217 Restricted Share Units $0.00 14,811 d)

Aggregated information

— Aggregated volume

— Price

Aggregated Price Aggregated Volume $0.00 63,027 e) Date of the transaction 2026-08-13

f) Place of the transaction Outside a trading venue

g) Additional Information The RPSUs entitle the PDMR to receive Octave Shares subject to certification of achievement of pre-established performance objectives by the Compensation Committee, vesting conditions, and continued employment.



The PSUs entitle the PDMR to receive Octave Shares subject to certification of achievement of pre-established performance objectives by the Compensation Committee, vesting conditions, and continued employment.



The RSUs are subject to vesting conditions and continued employment.





Notification of Transactions by Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities and Persons Closely Associated with them

[This form is required for disclosure of transactions under Article 19 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse (Market Abuse Regulation)]

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated



a) Name Michael Scott Moore 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status Chief Operating Officer

b) Initial Notification Amendment Initial Notification





3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a) Name Octave Intelligence plc (“Octave”) b) LEI 254900BNJKBGSU9LON27 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted



a) Description of the financial instrument,

type of

instrument

Identification code Octave class B ordinary shares (“Octave Shares”) with ISIN code IE0003YHD8K8.

b) Nature of the transaction Grant of Replacement Performance Share Units ("RPSUs") under the Octave Intelligence plc Long-Term Incentive Plan. Each RPSU represents a contingent right to receive one Octave Share.



Grant of Performance Share Units ("PSUs") under the Octave Intelligence plc Long-Term Incentive Plan. Each PSU represents a contingent right to receive one Octave Share.



Grant of Restricted Share Units ("RSUs") under the Octave Intelligence plc Long-Term Incentive Plan. c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) Replacement Performance Share Units $0.00 43,330 Performance Share Units $0.00 79,345 Restricted Share Units $0.00 52,896 d)

Aggregated information

— Aggregated volume

— Price

Aggregated Price Aggregated Volume $0.00 175,571 e) Date of the transaction 2026-08-13

f) Place of the transaction Outside a trading venue

g) Additional Information The RPSUs entitle the PDMR to receive Octave Shares subject to certification of achievement of pre-established performance objectives by the Compensation Committee, vesting conditions, and continued employment.



The PSUs entitle the PDMR to receive Octave Shares subject to certification of achievement of pre-established performance objectives by the Compensation Committee, vesting conditions, and continued employment.



The RSUs are subject to vesting conditions and continued employment.





Notification of Transactions by Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities and Persons Closely Associated with them

[This form is required for disclosure of transactions under Article 19 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse (Market Abuse Regulation)]

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated



a) Name Douglas Scott Roark Jr 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status Vice President Global Finance and Operations

b) Initial Notification Amendment Initial Notification





3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a) Name Octave Intelligence plc (“Octave”) b) LEI 254900BNJKBGSU9LON27 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted



a) Description of the financial instrument,

type of

instrument

Identification code Octave class B ordinary shares (“Octave Shares”) with ISIN code IE0003YHD8K8.

b) Nature of the transaction Grant of Replacement Performance Share Units ("RPSUs") under the Octave Intelligence plc Long-Term Incentive Plan. Each RPSU represents a contingent right to receive one Octave Share.



Grant of Performance Share Units ("PSUs") under the Octave Intelligence plc Long-Term Incentive Plan. Each PSU represents a contingent right to receive one Octave Share.



Grant of Restricted Share Units ("RSUs") under the Octave Intelligence plc Long-Term Incentive Plan. c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) Replacement Performance Share Units $0.00 15,859 Performance Share Units $0.00 4,099 Restricted Share Units $0.00 12,299 d)

Aggregated information

— Aggregated volume

— Price

Aggregated Price Aggregated Volume $0.00 32,257 e) Date of the transaction 2026-08-13

f) Place of the transaction Outside a trading venue

g) Additional Information The RPSUs entitle the PDMR to receive Octave Shares subject to certification of achievement of pre-established performance objectives by the Compensation Committee, vesting conditions, and continued employment.



The PSUs entitle the PDMR to receive Octave Shares subject to certification of achievement of pre-established performance objectives by the Compensation Committee, vesting conditions, and continued employment.



The RSUs are subject to vesting conditions and continued employment.





Notification of Transactions by Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities and Persons Closely Associated with them

[This form is required for disclosure of transactions under Article 19 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse (Market Abuse Regulation)]

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated



a) Name Vivek Mokashi 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status Chief Technology Officer

b) Initial Notification Amendment Initial Notification





3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a) Name Octave Intelligence plc (“Octave”) b) LEI 254900BNJKBGSU9LON27 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted



a) Description of the financial instrument,

type of

instrument

Identification code Octave class B ordinary shares (“Octave Shares”) with ISIN code IE0003YHD8K8.

b) Nature of the transaction Grant of Replacement Performance Share Units ("RPSUs") under the Octave Intelligence plc Long-Term Incentive Plan. Each RPSU represents a contingent right to receive one Octave Share.



Grant of Performance Share Units ("PSUs") under the Octave Intelligence plc Long-Term Incentive Plan. Each PSU represents a contingent right to receive one Octave Share.



Grant of Restricted Share Units ("RSUs") under the Octave Intelligence plc Long-Term Incentive Plan. c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) Replacement Performance Share Units $0.00 24,896 Performance Share Units $0.00 26,977 Restricted Share Units $0.00 17,985 d)

Aggregated information

— Aggregated volume

— Price

Aggregated Price Aggregated Volume $0.00 69,858 e) Date of the transaction 2026-08-13

f) Place of the transaction Outside a trading venue

g) Additional Information The RPSUs entitle the PDMR to receive Octave Shares subject to certification of achievement of pre-established performance objectives by the Compensation Committee, vesting conditions, and continued employment.



The PSUs entitle the PDMR to receive Octave Shares subject to certification of achievement of pre-established performance objectives by the Compensation Committee, vesting conditions, and continued employment.



The RSUs are subject to vesting conditions and continued employment.





Notification of Transactions by Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities and Persons Closely Associated with them

[This form is required for disclosure of transactions under Article 19 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse (Market Abuse Regulation)]