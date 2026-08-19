Director/PDMR Shareholding

 | Source: Octave Intelligence plc Octave Intelligence plc

Notification of Transactions by Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities and Persons Closely Associated with them

[This form is required for disclosure of transactions under Article 19 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse (Market Abuse Regulation)] 

1Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated

a)NameBrett Watson
 
2Reason for the notification
a)Position/statusBoard Member 
 
b)Initial Notification AmendmentInitial Notification
  
  
3Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
  
a)NameOctave Intelligence plc (“Octave”) 
b)LEI254900BNJKBGSU9LON27 
4Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
  
a)Description of the financial instrument,
type of
instrument
Identification code		Octave class B ordinary shares (“Octave Shares”) with ISIN code IE0003YHD8K8.
b)Nature of the transaction  Grant of Restricted Share Units ("RSUs") under the Octave Intelligence plc Long-Term Incentive Plan.
c)Price(s) and volume(s)    
 Price(s)Volume(s) 
 $0.0010,580 
     
d)Aggregated information
— Aggregated volume
— Price

N/A
e)Date of the transaction2026-08-13
f)Place of the transactionOutside a trading venue
 
g)Additional InformationThe RSUs are subject to vesting conditions and continued service.
   

Notification of Transactions by Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities and Persons Closely Associated with them

[This form is required for disclosure of transactions under Article 19 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse (Market Abuse Regulation)] 

1Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated

a)NameDavid Hollister
 
2Reason for the notification
a)Position/statusBoard Member 
 
b)Initial Notification AmendmentInitial Notification


3Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)NameOctave Intelligence plc (“Octave”) 
b)LEI254900BNJKBGSU9LON27 
4Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)Description of the financial instrument,
type of
instrument
Identification code		Octave class B ordinary shares (“Octave Shares”) with ISIN code IE0003YHD8K8.
b)Nature of the transaction  Grant of Restricted Share Units ("RSUs") under the Octave Intelligence plc Long-Term Incentive Plan.
c)Price(s) and volume(s)    
 Price(s)Volume(s) 
 $0.0010,580 
     
d)Aggregated information
— Aggregated volume
— Price

N/A
e)Date of the transaction2026-08-13
f)Place of the transactionOutside a trading venue
 
g)Additional InformationThe RSUs are subject to vesting conditions and continued service.
   

Notification of Transactions by Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities and Persons Closely Associated with them

[This form is required for disclosure of transactions under Article 19 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse (Market Abuse Regulation)] 

1Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated

a)NameJill Smith
 
2Reason for the notification
a)Position/statusBoard Member 
 
b)Initial Notification AmendmentInitial Notification


3Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)NameOctave Intelligence plc (“Octave”) 
b)LEI254900BNJKBGSU9LON27 
4Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)Description of the financial instrument,
type of
instrument
Identification code		Octave class B ordinary shares (“Octave Shares”) with ISIN code IE0003YHD8K8.
b)Nature of the transaction  Grant of Restricted Share Units ("RSUs") under the Octave Intelligence plc Long-Term Incentive Plan.
c)Price(s) and volume(s)    
 Price(s)Volume(s) 
 $0.0010,580 
     
d)Aggregated information
— Aggregated volume
— Price

N/A
e)Date of the transaction2026-08-13
f)Place of the transactionOutside a trading venue
 
g)Additional InformationThe RSUs are subject to vesting conditions and continued service.
   

Notification of Transactions by Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities and Persons Closely Associated with them

[This form is required for disclosure of transactions under Article 19 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse (Market Abuse Regulation)] 

1Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated

a)NameMagnus Ahlqvist
 
2Reason for the notification
a)Position/statusBoard Member 
 
b)Initial Notification AmendmentInitial Notification


3Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)NameOctave Intelligence plc (“Octave”) 
b)LEI254900BNJKBGSU9LON27 
4Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)Description of the financial instrument,
type of
instrument
Identification code		Octave class B ordinary shares (“Octave Shares”) with ISIN code IE0003YHD8K8.
b)Nature of the transaction  Grant of Restricted Share Units ("RSUs") under the Octave Intelligence plc Long-Term Incentive Plan.
c)Price(s) and volume(s)    
 Price(s)Volume(s) 
 $0.0010,580 
     
d)Aggregated information
— Aggregated volume
— Price

N/A
e)Date of the transaction2026-08-13
f)Place of the transactionOutside a trading venue
 
g)Additional InformationThe RSUs are subject to vesting conditions and continued service.
   

Notification of Transactions by Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities and Persons Closely Associated with them

[This form is required for disclosure of transactions under Article 19 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse (Market Abuse Regulation)] 

1Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated

a)NameMeerahdevi Janardhanarajavel
 
2Reason for the notification
a)Position/statusBoard Member 
 
b)Initial Notification AmendmentInitial Notification


3Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)NameOctave Intelligence plc (“Octave”) 
b)LEI254900BNJKBGSU9LON27 
4Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)Description of the financial instrument,
type of
instrument
Identification code		Octave class B ordinary shares (“Octave Shares”) with ISIN code IE0003YHD8K8.
b)Nature of the transaction  Grant of Restricted Share Units ("RSUs") under the Octave Intelligence plc Long-Term Incentive Plan.
c)Price(s) and volume(s)    
 Price(s)Volume(s) 
 $0.0010,580 
     
d)Aggregated information
— Aggregated volume
— Price

N/A
e)Date of the transaction2026-08-13
f)Place of the transactionOutside a trading venue
 
g)Additional InformationThe RSUs are subject to vesting conditions and continued service.
   

Notification of Transactions by Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities and Persons Closely Associated with them

[This form is required for disclosure of transactions under Article 19 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse (Market Abuse Regulation)] 

1Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated

a)NameJay Allardyce
 
2Reason for the notification
a)Position/statusChief Product Officer
 
b)Initial Notification AmendmentInitial Notification


3Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)NameOctave Intelligence plc (“Octave”) 
b)LEI254900BNJKBGSU9LON27 
4Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)Description of the financial instrument,
type of
instrument
Identification code		Octave class B ordinary shares (“Octave Shares”) with ISIN code IE0003YHD8K8.
b)Nature of the transaction  Grant of Performance Share Units ("PSUs") under the Octave Intelligence plc Long-Term Incentive Plan. Each PSU represents a contingent right to receive one Octave Share.

Grant of Restricted Share Units ("RSUs") under the Octave Intelligence plc Long-Term Incentive Plan.
c)
Price(s) and volume(s)    
 Price(s)Volume(s)
 Performance Share Units
 $0.0039,673
 Restricted Share Units
 $0.0026,448
   
d)
Aggregated information
— Aggregated volume
— Price
 
 Aggregated PriceAggregated Volume 
 $0.0066,121 
 
e)Date of the transaction2026-08-13
f)Place of the transactionOutside a trading venue
 
g)Additional InformationThe PSUs entitle the PDMR to receive Octave Shares subject to certification of achievement of pre-established performance objectives by the Compensation Committee, vesting conditions, and continued employment.

The RSUs are subject to vesting conditions and continued employment.

   

Notification of Transactions by Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities and Persons Closely Associated with them

[This form is required for disclosure of transactions under Article 19 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse (Market Abuse Regulation)] 

1Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated

a)NameTamara Adams
 
2Reason for the notification
a)Position/statusChief Revenue Officer
 
b)Initial Notification AmendmentInitial Notification


3Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)NameOctave Intelligence plc (“Octave”) 
b)LEI254900BNJKBGSU9LON27 
4Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)Description of the financial instrument,
type of
instrument
Identification code		Octave class B ordinary shares (“Octave Shares”) with ISIN code IE0003YHD8K8.
b)Nature of the transaction  Grant of Performance Share Units ("PSUs") under the Octave Intelligence plc Long-Term Incentive Plan. Each PSU represents a contingent right to receive one Octave Share.

Grant of Restricted Share Units ("RSUs") under the Octave Intelligence plc Long-Term Incentive Plan.
c)Price(s) and volume(s)    
 Price(s)Volume(s)
 Performance Share Units
 $0.0063,476
 Restricted Share Units
 $0.0042,317
   
d)
Aggregated information
— Aggregated volume
— Price
    
 Aggregated PriceAggregated Volume 
 $0.00105,793 
 
e)Date of the transaction2026-08-13
f)Place of the transactionOutside a trading venue
 
g)Additional InformationThe PSUs entitle the PDMR to receive Octave Shares subject to certification of achievement of pre-established performance objectives by the Compensation Committee, vesting conditions, and continued employment.

The RSUs are subject to vesting conditions and continued employment.

   

Notification of Transactions by Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities and Persons Closely Associated with them

[This form is required for disclosure of transactions under Article 19 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse (Market Abuse Regulation)] 

1Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated

a)NameAnthony Zana
 
2Reason for the notification
a)Position/statusChief Legal Officer and Corporate Secretary
 
b)Initial Notification AmendmentInitial Notification


3Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)NameOctave Intelligence plc (“Octave”) 
b)LEI254900BNJKBGSU9LON27 
4Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)Description of the financial instrument,
type of
instrument
Identification code		Octave class B ordinary shares (“Octave Shares”) with ISIN code IE0003YHD8K8.
b)Nature of the transaction  Grant of Replacement Performance Share Units ("RPSUs") under the Octave Intelligence plc Long-Term Incentive Plan. Each RPSU represents a contingent right to receive one Octave Share.

Grant of Performance Share Units ("PSUs") under the Octave Intelligence plc Long-Term Incentive Plan. Each PSU represents a contingent right to receive one Octave Share.

Grant of Restricted Share Units ("RSUs") under the Octave Intelligence plc Long-Term Incentive Plan 
c)
Price(s) and volume(s)    
 Price(s)Volume(s)
 Replacement Performance Share Units 
 $0.00 
48,426 
 Performance Share Units
 $0.0092,039 
 Restricted Share Units
 $0.0061,360 
   
d)
Aggregated information
— Aggregated volume
— Price
 
 Aggregated PriceAggregated Volume 
 $0.00201,825  
 
e)Date of the transaction2026-08-13
f)Place of the transactionOutside a trading venue
 
g)Additional InformationThe RPSUs entitle the PDMR to receive Octave Shares subject to certification of achievement of pre-established performance objectives by the Compensation Committee, vesting conditions, and continued employment.

The PSUs entitle the PDMR to receive Octave Shares subject to certification of achievement of pre-established performance objectives by the Compensation Committee, vesting conditions, and continued employment.

The RSUs are subject to vesting conditions and continued employment. 

   

Notification of Transactions by Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities and Persons Closely Associated with them

[This form is required for disclosure of transactions under Article 19 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse (Market Abuse Regulation)] 

1Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated

a)NameBenjamin Maslen
 
2Reason for the notification
a)Position/statusChief Financial Officer
 
b)Initial Notification AmendmentInitial Notification


3Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)NameOctave Intelligence plc (“Octave”) 
b)LEI254900BNJKBGSU9LON27 
4Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)Description of the financial instrument,
type of
instrument
Identification code		Octave class B ordinary shares (“Octave Shares”) with ISIN code IE0003YHD8K8.
b)Nature of the transaction  Grant of Replacement Performance Share Units ("RPSUs") under the Octave Intelligence plc Long-Term Incentive Plan. Each RPSU represents a contingent right to receive one Octave Share.

Grant of Performance Share Units ("PSUs") under the Octave Intelligence plc Long-Term Incentive Plan. Each PSU represents a contingent right to receive one Octave Share.

Grant of Restricted Share Units ("RSUs") under the Octave Intelligence plc Long-Term Incentive Plan.
c)Price(s) and volume(s)    
 Price(s)Volume(s)
 Replacement Performance Share Units
 $0.0051,257
 Performance Share Units
 $0.00119,017
 Restricted Share Units
 $0.0079,344
   
d)
Aggregated information
— Aggregated volume
— Price
    
 Aggregated PriceAggregated Volume 
 $0.00249,618 
    
e)Date of the transaction2026-08-13
f)Place of the transactionOutside a trading venue
 
g)Additional InformationThe RPSUs entitle the PDMR to receive Octave Shares subject to certification of achievement of pre-established performance objectives by the Compensation Committee, vesting conditions, and continued employment.

The PSUs entitle the PDMR to receive Octave Shares subject to certification of achievement of pre-established performance objectives by the Compensation Committee, vesting conditions, and continued employment.

The RSUs are subject to vesting conditions and continued employment.

   

Notification of Transactions by Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities and Persons Closely Associated with them

[This form is required for disclosure of transactions under Article 19 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse (Market Abuse Regulation)] 

1Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated

a)NameDavid Cryer
 
2Reason for the notification
a)Position/statusChief Marketing Officer
 
b)Initial Notification AmendmentInitial Notification


3Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)NameOctave Intelligence plc (“Octave”) 
b)LEI254900BNJKBGSU9LON27 
4Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)Description of the financial instrument,
type of
instrument
Identification code		Octave class B ordinary shares (“Octave Shares”) with ISIN code IE0003YHD8K8.
b)Nature of the transaction  Grant of Replacement Performance Share Units ("RPSUs") under the Octave Intelligence plc Long-Term Incentive Plan. Each RPSU represents a contingent right to receive one Octave Share.

Grant of Performance Share Units ("PSUs") under the Octave Intelligence plc Long-Term Incentive Plan. Each PSU represents a contingent right to receive one Octave Share.

Grant of Restricted Share Units ("RSUs") under the Octave Intelligence plc Long-Term Incentive Plan.
c)Price(s) and volume(s)    
 Price(s)Volume(s)
 Replacement Performance Share Units
 $0.0026,798
 Performance Share Units
 $0.0015,869
 Restricted Share Units
 $0.0010,580
   
d)
Aggregated information
— Aggregated volume
— Price
    
 Aggregated PriceAggregated Volume 
 $0.0053,247 
    
e)Date of the transaction2026-08-13
f)Place of the transactionOutside a trading venue
 
g)Additional InformationThe RPSUs entitle the PDMR to receive Octave Shares subject to certification of achievement of pre-established performance objectives by the Compensation Committee, vesting conditions, and continued employment.

The PSUs entitle the PDMR to receive Octave Shares subject to certification of achievement of pre-established performance objectives by the Compensation Committee, vesting conditions, and continued employment.

The RSUs are subject to vesting conditions and continued employment.

   

Notification of Transactions by Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities and Persons Closely Associated with them

[This form is required for disclosure of transactions under Article 19 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse (Market Abuse Regulation)] 

1Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated

a)NameJennifer Kaplan
 
2Reason for the notification
a)Position/statusChief People Officer
 
b)Initial Notification AmendmentInitial Notification


3Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)NameOctave Intelligence plc (“Octave”) 
b)LEI254900BNJKBGSU9LON27 
4Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)Description of the financial instrument,
type of
instrument
Identification code		Octave class B ordinary shares (“Octave Shares”) with ISIN code IE0003YHD8K8.
b)Nature of the transaction  Grant of Replacement Performance Share Units ("RPSUs") under the Octave Intelligence plc Long-Term Incentive Plan. Each RPSU represents a contingent right to receive one Octave Share.

Grant of Performance Share Units ("PSUs") under the Octave Intelligence plc Long-Term Incentive Plan. Each PSU represents a contingent right to receive one Octave Share.

Grant of Restricted Share Units ("RSUs") under the Octave Intelligence plc Long-Term Incentive Plan.
c)Price(s) and volume(s)    
 Price(s)Volume(s)
 Replacement Performance Share Units
 $0.0025,999
 Performance Share Units
 $0.0022,217
 Restricted Share Units
 $0.0014,811
   
d)
Aggregated information
— Aggregated volume
— Price
    
 Aggregated PriceAggregated Volume 
 $0.0063,027 
    
e)Date of the transaction2026-08-13
f)Place of the transactionOutside a trading venue
 
g)Additional InformationThe RPSUs entitle the PDMR to receive Octave Shares subject to certification of achievement of pre-established performance objectives by the Compensation Committee, vesting conditions, and continued employment.

The PSUs entitle the PDMR to receive Octave Shares subject to certification of achievement of pre-established performance objectives by the Compensation Committee, vesting conditions, and continued employment.

The RSUs are subject to vesting conditions and continued employment.

   

Notification of Transactions by Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities and Persons Closely Associated with them

[This form is required for disclosure of transactions under Article 19 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse (Market Abuse Regulation)] 

1Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated

a)Name Michael Scott Moore
 
2Reason for the notification
a)Position/statusChief Operating Officer
 
b)Initial Notification AmendmentInitial Notification


3Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)NameOctave Intelligence plc (“Octave”) 
b)LEI254900BNJKBGSU9LON27 
4Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)Description of the financial instrument,
type of
instrument
Identification code		Octave class B ordinary shares (“Octave Shares”) with ISIN code IE0003YHD8K8.
b)Nature of the transaction  Grant of Replacement Performance Share Units ("RPSUs") under the Octave Intelligence plc Long-Term Incentive Plan. Each RPSU represents a contingent right to receive one Octave Share.

Grant of Performance Share Units ("PSUs") under the Octave Intelligence plc Long-Term Incentive Plan. Each PSU represents a contingent right to receive one Octave Share.

Grant of Restricted Share Units ("RSUs") under the Octave Intelligence plc Long-Term Incentive Plan.
c)Price(s) and volume(s)    
 Price(s)Volume(s)
 Replacement Performance Share Units
 $0.0043,330
 Performance Share Units
 $0.0079,345
 Restricted Share Units
 $0.0052,896
   
d)
Aggregated information
— Aggregated volume
— Price
    
 Aggregated PriceAggregated Volume 
 $0.00175,571 
    
e)Date of the transaction2026-08-13
f)Place of the transactionOutside a trading venue
 
g)Additional InformationThe RPSUs entitle the PDMR to receive Octave Shares subject to certification of achievement of pre-established performance objectives by the Compensation Committee, vesting conditions, and continued employment.

The PSUs entitle the PDMR to receive Octave Shares subject to certification of achievement of pre-established performance objectives by the Compensation Committee, vesting conditions, and continued employment.

The RSUs are subject to vesting conditions and continued employment.

   

Notification of Transactions by Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities and Persons Closely Associated with them

[This form is required for disclosure of transactions under Article 19 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse (Market Abuse Regulation)] 

1Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated

a)NameDouglas Scott Roark Jr 
 
2Reason for the notification
a)Position/statusVice President Global Finance and Operations 
 
b)Initial Notification AmendmentInitial Notification


3Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)NameOctave Intelligence plc (“Octave”) 
b)LEI254900BNJKBGSU9LON27 
4Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)Description of the financial instrument,
type of
instrument
Identification code		Octave class B ordinary shares (“Octave Shares”) with ISIN code IE0003YHD8K8.
b)Nature of the transaction  Grant of Replacement Performance Share Units ("RPSUs") under the Octave Intelligence plc Long-Term Incentive Plan. Each RPSU represents a contingent right to receive one Octave Share.

Grant of Performance Share Units ("PSUs") under the Octave Intelligence plc Long-Term Incentive Plan. Each PSU represents a contingent right to receive one Octave Share.

Grant of Restricted Share Units ("RSUs") under the Octave Intelligence plc Long-Term Incentive Plan.
c)Price(s) and volume(s)    
 Price(s)Volume(s)
 Replacement Performance Share Units
 $0.0015,859
 Performance Share Units
 $0.004,099
 Restricted Share Units
 $0.0012,299
   
d)
Aggregated information
— Aggregated volume
— Price
    
 Aggregated PriceAggregated Volume 
 $0.0032,257 
    
e)Date of the transaction2026-08-13
f)Place of the transactionOutside a trading venue
 
g)Additional InformationThe RPSUs entitle the PDMR to receive Octave Shares subject to certification of achievement of pre-established performance objectives by the Compensation Committee, vesting conditions, and continued employment.

The PSUs entitle the PDMR to receive Octave Shares subject to certification of achievement of pre-established performance objectives by the Compensation Committee, vesting conditions, and continued employment.

The RSUs are subject to vesting conditions and continued employment.

   

Notification of Transactions by Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities and Persons Closely Associated with them

[This form is required for disclosure of transactions under Article 19 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse (Market Abuse Regulation)] 

1Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated

a)Name Vivek Mokashi
 
2Reason for the notification
a)Position/statusChief Technology Officer
 
b)Initial Notification AmendmentInitial Notification


3Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)NameOctave Intelligence plc (“Octave”) 
b)LEI254900BNJKBGSU9LON27 
4Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)Description of the financial instrument,
type of
instrument
Identification code		Octave class B ordinary shares (“Octave Shares”) with ISIN code IE0003YHD8K8.
b)Nature of the transaction  Grant of Replacement Performance Share Units ("RPSUs") under the Octave Intelligence plc Long-Term Incentive Plan. Each RPSU represents a contingent right to receive one Octave Share.

Grant of Performance Share Units ("PSUs") under the Octave Intelligence plc Long-Term Incentive Plan. Each PSU represents a contingent right to receive one Octave Share.

Grant of Restricted Share Units ("RSUs") under the Octave Intelligence plc Long-Term Incentive Plan.
c)Price(s) and volume(s)    
 Price(s)Volume(s)
 Replacement Performance Share Units
 $0.0024,896
 Performance Share Units
 $0.0026,977
 Restricted Share Units
 $0.0017,985
   
d)
Aggregated information
— Aggregated volume
— Price
    
 Aggregated PriceAggregated Volume 
 $0.0069,858 
    
e)Date of the transaction2026-08-13
f)Place of the transactionOutside a trading venue
 
g)Additional InformationThe RPSUs entitle the PDMR to receive Octave Shares subject to certification of achievement of pre-established performance objectives by the Compensation Committee, vesting conditions, and continued employment.

The PSUs entitle the PDMR to receive Octave Shares subject to certification of achievement of pre-established performance objectives by the Compensation Committee, vesting conditions, and continued employment.

The RSUs are subject to vesting conditions and continued employment.

   

Notification of Transactions by Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities and Persons Closely Associated with them

[This form is required for disclosure of transactions under Article 19 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse (Market Abuse Regulation)] 

1Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated

a)NameMattias Stenberg 
 
2Reason for the notification
a)Position/statusCEO / Board Member  
b)Initial Notification AmendmentInitial Notification


3Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)NameOctave Intelligence plc (“Octave”) 
b)LEI254900BNJKBGSU9LON27 
4Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)Description of the financial instrument,
type of
instrument
Identification code		Octave class B ordinary shares (“Octave Shares”) with ISIN code IE0003YHD8K8.
b)Nature of the transaction  1. Grants

Grant of Replacement Performance Share Units ("RPSUs") under the Octave Intelligence plc Long-Term Incentive Plan. Each RPSU represents a contingent right to receive one Octave Share.

Grant of Performance Share Units ("PSUs") under the Octave Intelligence plc Long-Term Incentive Plan. Each PSU represents a contingent right to receive one Octave Share.

Grant of Restricted Share Units ("RSUs") under the Octave Intelligence plc Long-Term Incentive Plan.

2. Acquisition of Octave Shares 
c)
Price(s) and volume(s)    
 Price(s)Volume(s)
 Replacement Performance Share Units
 $0.0078,205
 Performance Share Units
 $0.00277,705
 Restricted Share Units
 $0.00185,136
 Acquisition of Octave Shares 
 $18.94 
10,000
   
d)
Aggregated information
— Aggregated volume
— Price
 
 Aggregated Price of GrantsAggregated Volume of Grants 
 $0.00541,046  
 
e)Date of the transaction1. 2026-08-13
2. 2026-08-14
f)Place of the transaction1. Outside a trading venue
2. Nasdaq Stock Market in New York 
 
g)Additional InformationThe RPSUs entitle the PDMR to receive Octave Shares subject to certification of achievement of pre-established performance objectives by the Compensation Committee, vesting conditions, and continued employment.

The PSUs entitle the PDMR to receive Octave Shares subject to certification of achievement of pre-established performance objectives by the Compensation Committee, vesting conditions, and continued employment.

The RSUs are subject to vesting conditions and continued employment.

Octave Shares are listed on the Nasdaq Stock Market in New York under the ticker symbol "OCTV". 

   

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