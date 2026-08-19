Notification of Transactions by Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities and Persons Closely Associated with them
[This form is required for disclosure of transactions under Article 19 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse (Market Abuse Regulation)]
|1
|Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
|a)
|Name
|Brett Watson
|2
|Reason for the notification
|a)
|Position/status
|Board Member
|b)
|Initial Notification Amendment
|Initial Notification
|3
|Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|a)
|Name
|Octave Intelligence plc (“Octave”)
|b)
|LEI
|254900BNJKBGSU9LON27
|4
|Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|a)
|Description of the financial instrument,
type of
instrument
Identification code
|Octave class B ordinary shares (“Octave Shares”) with ISIN code IE0003YHD8K8.
|b)
|Nature of the transaction
|Grant of Restricted Share Units ("RSUs") under the Octave Intelligence plc Long-Term Incentive Plan.
|c)
|Price(s) and volume(s)
|Price(s)
|Volume(s)
|$0.00
|10,580
|d)
|Aggregated information
— Aggregated volume
— Price
|N/A
|e)
|Date of the transaction
|2026-08-13
|f)
|Place of the transaction
|Outside a trading venue
|g)
|Additional Information
|The RSUs are subject to vesting conditions and continued service.
Notification of Transactions by Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities and Persons Closely Associated with them
[This form is required for disclosure of transactions under Article 19 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse (Market Abuse Regulation)]
|1
|Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
|a)
|Name
|David Hollister
|2
|Reason for the notification
|a)
|Position/status
|Board Member
|b)
|Initial Notification Amendment
|Initial Notification
|3
|Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|a)
|Name
|Octave Intelligence plc (“Octave”)
|b)
|LEI
|254900BNJKBGSU9LON27
|4
|Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|a)
|Description of the financial instrument,
type of
instrument
Identification code
|Octave class B ordinary shares (“Octave Shares”) with ISIN code IE0003YHD8K8.
|b)
|Nature of the transaction
|Grant of Restricted Share Units ("RSUs") under the Octave Intelligence plc Long-Term Incentive Plan.
|c)
|Price(s) and volume(s)
|Price(s)
|Volume(s)
|$0.00
|10,580
|d)
|Aggregated information
— Aggregated volume
— Price
|N/A
|e)
|Date of the transaction
|2026-08-13
|f)
|Place of the transaction
|Outside a trading venue
|g)
|Additional Information
|The RSUs are subject to vesting conditions and continued service.
Notification of Transactions by Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities and Persons Closely Associated with them
[This form is required for disclosure of transactions under Article 19 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse (Market Abuse Regulation)]
|1
|Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
|a)
|Name
|Jill Smith
|2
|Reason for the notification
|a)
|Position/status
|Board Member
|b)
|Initial Notification Amendment
|Initial Notification
|3
|Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|a)
|Name
|Octave Intelligence plc (“Octave”)
|b)
|LEI
|254900BNJKBGSU9LON27
|4
|Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|a)
|Description of the financial instrument,
type of
instrument
Identification code
|Octave class B ordinary shares (“Octave Shares”) with ISIN code IE0003YHD8K8.
|b)
|Nature of the transaction
|Grant of Restricted Share Units ("RSUs") under the Octave Intelligence plc Long-Term Incentive Plan.
|c)
|Price(s) and volume(s)
|Price(s)
|Volume(s)
|$0.00
|10,580
|d)
|Aggregated information
— Aggregated volume
— Price
|N/A
|e)
|Date of the transaction
|2026-08-13
|f)
|Place of the transaction
|Outside a trading venue
|g)
|Additional Information
|The RSUs are subject to vesting conditions and continued service.
Notification of Transactions by Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities and Persons Closely Associated with them
[This form is required for disclosure of transactions under Article 19 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse (Market Abuse Regulation)]
|1
|Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
|a)
|Name
|Magnus Ahlqvist
|2
|Reason for the notification
|a)
|Position/status
|Board Member
|b)
|Initial Notification Amendment
|Initial Notification
|3
|Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|a)
|Name
|Octave Intelligence plc (“Octave”)
|b)
|LEI
|254900BNJKBGSU9LON27
|4
|Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|a)
|Description of the financial instrument,
type of
instrument
Identification code
|Octave class B ordinary shares (“Octave Shares”) with ISIN code IE0003YHD8K8.
|b)
|Nature of the transaction
|Grant of Restricted Share Units ("RSUs") under the Octave Intelligence plc Long-Term Incentive Plan.
|c)
|Price(s) and volume(s)
|Price(s)
|Volume(s)
|$0.00
|10,580
|d)
|Aggregated information
— Aggregated volume
— Price
|N/A
|e)
|Date of the transaction
|2026-08-13
|f)
|Place of the transaction
|Outside a trading venue
|g)
|Additional Information
|The RSUs are subject to vesting conditions and continued service.
Notification of Transactions by Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities and Persons Closely Associated with them
[This form is required for disclosure of transactions under Article 19 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse (Market Abuse Regulation)]
|1
|Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
|a)
|Name
|Meerahdevi Janardhanarajavel
|2
|Reason for the notification
|a)
|Position/status
|Board Member
|b)
|Initial Notification Amendment
|Initial Notification
|3
|Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|a)
|Name
|Octave Intelligence plc (“Octave”)
|b)
|LEI
|254900BNJKBGSU9LON27
|4
|Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|a)
|Description of the financial instrument,
type of
instrument
Identification code
|Octave class B ordinary shares (“Octave Shares”) with ISIN code IE0003YHD8K8.
|b)
|Nature of the transaction
|Grant of Restricted Share Units ("RSUs") under the Octave Intelligence plc Long-Term Incentive Plan.
|c)
|Price(s) and volume(s)
|Price(s)
|Volume(s)
|$0.00
|10,580
|d)
|Aggregated information
— Aggregated volume
— Price
|N/A
|e)
|Date of the transaction
|2026-08-13
|f)
|Place of the transaction
|Outside a trading venue
|g)
|Additional Information
|The RSUs are subject to vesting conditions and continued service.
Notification of Transactions by Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities and Persons Closely Associated with them
[This form is required for disclosure of transactions under Article 19 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse (Market Abuse Regulation)]
|1
|Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
|a)
|Name
|Jay Allardyce
|2
|Reason for the notification
|a)
|Position/status
|Chief Product Officer
|b)
|Initial Notification Amendment
|Initial Notification
|3
|Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|a)
|Name
|Octave Intelligence plc (“Octave”)
|b)
|LEI
|254900BNJKBGSU9LON27
|4
|Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|a)
|Description of the financial instrument,
type of
instrument
Identification code
|Octave class B ordinary shares (“Octave Shares”) with ISIN code IE0003YHD8K8.
|b)
|Nature of the transaction
|Grant of Performance Share Units ("PSUs") under the Octave Intelligence plc Long-Term Incentive Plan. Each PSU represents a contingent right to receive one Octave Share.
Grant of Restricted Share Units ("RSUs") under the Octave Intelligence plc Long-Term Incentive Plan.
|c)
|Price(s) and volume(s)
|Price(s)
|Volume(s)
|Performance Share Units
|$0.00
|39,673
|Restricted Share Units
|$0.00
|26,448
|d)
|Aggregated information
— Aggregated volume
— Price
|Aggregated Price
|Aggregated Volume
|$0.00
|66,121
|e)
|Date of the transaction
|2026-08-13
|f)
|Place of the transaction
|Outside a trading venue
|g)
|Additional Information
|The PSUs entitle the PDMR to receive Octave Shares subject to certification of achievement of pre-established performance objectives by the Compensation Committee, vesting conditions, and continued employment.
The RSUs are subject to vesting conditions and continued employment.
Notification of Transactions by Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities and Persons Closely Associated with them
[This form is required for disclosure of transactions under Article 19 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse (Market Abuse Regulation)]
|1
|Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
|a)
|Name
|Tamara Adams
|2
|Reason for the notification
|a)
|Position/status
|Chief Revenue Officer
|b)
|Initial Notification Amendment
|Initial Notification
|3
|Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|a)
|Name
|Octave Intelligence plc (“Octave”)
|b)
|LEI
|254900BNJKBGSU9LON27
|4
|Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|a)
|Description of the financial instrument,
type of
instrument
Identification code
|Octave class B ordinary shares (“Octave Shares”) with ISIN code IE0003YHD8K8.
|b)
|Nature of the transaction
|Grant of Performance Share Units ("PSUs") under the Octave Intelligence plc Long-Term Incentive Plan. Each PSU represents a contingent right to receive one Octave Share.
Grant of Restricted Share Units ("RSUs") under the Octave Intelligence plc Long-Term Incentive Plan.
|c)
|Price(s) and volume(s)
|Price(s)
|Volume(s)
|Performance Share Units
|$0.00
|63,476
|Restricted Share Units
|$0.00
|42,317
|d)
|Aggregated information
— Aggregated volume
— Price
|Aggregated Price
|Aggregated Volume
|$0.00
|105,793
|e)
|Date of the transaction
|2026-08-13
|f)
|Place of the transaction
|Outside a trading venue
|g)
|Additional Information
|The PSUs entitle the PDMR to receive Octave Shares subject to certification of achievement of pre-established performance objectives by the Compensation Committee, vesting conditions, and continued employment.
The RSUs are subject to vesting conditions and continued employment.
Notification of Transactions by Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities and Persons Closely Associated with them
[This form is required for disclosure of transactions under Article 19 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse (Market Abuse Regulation)]
|1
|Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
|a)
|Name
|Anthony Zana
|2
|Reason for the notification
|a)
|Position/status
|Chief Legal Officer and Corporate Secretary
|b)
|Initial Notification Amendment
|Initial Notification
|3
|Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|a)
|Name
|Octave Intelligence plc (“Octave”)
|b)
|LEI
|254900BNJKBGSU9LON27
|4
|Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|a)
|Description of the financial instrument,
type of
instrument
Identification code
|Octave class B ordinary shares (“Octave Shares”) with ISIN code IE0003YHD8K8.
|b)
|Nature of the transaction
|Grant of Replacement Performance Share Units ("RPSUs") under the Octave Intelligence plc Long-Term Incentive Plan. Each RPSU represents a contingent right to receive one Octave Share.
Grant of Performance Share Units ("PSUs") under the Octave Intelligence plc Long-Term Incentive Plan. Each PSU represents a contingent right to receive one Octave Share.
Grant of Restricted Share Units ("RSUs") under the Octave Intelligence plc Long-Term Incentive Plan
|c)
|Price(s) and volume(s)
|Price(s)
|Volume(s)
|Replacement Performance Share Units
|$0.00
|48,426
|Performance Share Units
|$0.00
|92,039
|Restricted Share Units
|$0.00
|61,360
|d)
|Aggregated information
— Aggregated volume
— Price
|Aggregated Price
|Aggregated Volume
|$0.00
|201,825
|e)
|Date of the transaction
|2026-08-13
|f)
|Place of the transaction
|Outside a trading venue
|g)
|Additional Information
|The RPSUs entitle the PDMR to receive Octave Shares subject to certification of achievement of pre-established performance objectives by the Compensation Committee, vesting conditions, and continued employment.
The PSUs entitle the PDMR to receive Octave Shares subject to certification of achievement of pre-established performance objectives by the Compensation Committee, vesting conditions, and continued employment.
The RSUs are subject to vesting conditions and continued employment.
Notification of Transactions by Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities and Persons Closely Associated with them
[This form is required for disclosure of transactions under Article 19 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse (Market Abuse Regulation)]
|1
|Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
|a)
|Name
|Benjamin Maslen
|2
|Reason for the notification
|a)
|Position/status
|Chief Financial Officer
|b)
|Initial Notification Amendment
|Initial Notification
|3
|Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|a)
|Name
|Octave Intelligence plc (“Octave”)
|b)
|LEI
|254900BNJKBGSU9LON27
|4
|Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|a)
|Description of the financial instrument,
type of
instrument
Identification code
|Octave class B ordinary shares (“Octave Shares”) with ISIN code IE0003YHD8K8.
|b)
|Nature of the transaction
|Grant of Replacement Performance Share Units ("RPSUs") under the Octave Intelligence plc Long-Term Incentive Plan. Each RPSU represents a contingent right to receive one Octave Share.
Grant of Performance Share Units ("PSUs") under the Octave Intelligence plc Long-Term Incentive Plan. Each PSU represents a contingent right to receive one Octave Share.
Grant of Restricted Share Units ("RSUs") under the Octave Intelligence plc Long-Term Incentive Plan.
|c)
|Price(s) and volume(s)
|Price(s)
|Volume(s)
|Replacement Performance Share Units
|$0.00
|51,257
|Performance Share Units
|$0.00
|119,017
|Restricted Share Units
|$0.00
|79,344
|d)
|Aggregated information
— Aggregated volume
— Price
|Aggregated Price
|Aggregated Volume
|$0.00
|249,618
|e)
|Date of the transaction
|2026-08-13
|f)
|Place of the transaction
|Outside a trading venue
|g)
|Additional Information
|The RPSUs entitle the PDMR to receive Octave Shares subject to certification of achievement of pre-established performance objectives by the Compensation Committee, vesting conditions, and continued employment.
The PSUs entitle the PDMR to receive Octave Shares subject to certification of achievement of pre-established performance objectives by the Compensation Committee, vesting conditions, and continued employment.
The RSUs are subject to vesting conditions and continued employment.
Notification of Transactions by Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities and Persons Closely Associated with them
[This form is required for disclosure of transactions under Article 19 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse (Market Abuse Regulation)]
|1
|Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
|a)
|Name
|David Cryer
|2
|Reason for the notification
|a)
|Position/status
|Chief Marketing Officer
|b)
|Initial Notification Amendment
|Initial Notification
|3
|Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|a)
|Name
|Octave Intelligence plc (“Octave”)
|b)
|LEI
|254900BNJKBGSU9LON27
|4
|Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|a)
|Description of the financial instrument,
type of
instrument
Identification code
|Octave class B ordinary shares (“Octave Shares”) with ISIN code IE0003YHD8K8.
|b)
|Nature of the transaction
|Grant of Replacement Performance Share Units ("RPSUs") under the Octave Intelligence plc Long-Term Incentive Plan. Each RPSU represents a contingent right to receive one Octave Share.
Grant of Performance Share Units ("PSUs") under the Octave Intelligence plc Long-Term Incentive Plan. Each PSU represents a contingent right to receive one Octave Share.
Grant of Restricted Share Units ("RSUs") under the Octave Intelligence plc Long-Term Incentive Plan.
|c)
|Price(s) and volume(s)
|Price(s)
|Volume(s)
|Replacement Performance Share Units
|$0.00
|26,798
|Performance Share Units
|$0.00
|15,869
|Restricted Share Units
|$0.00
|10,580
|d)
|Aggregated information
— Aggregated volume
— Price
|Aggregated Price
|Aggregated Volume
|$0.00
|53,247
|e)
|Date of the transaction
|2026-08-13
|f)
|Place of the transaction
|Outside a trading venue
|g)
|Additional Information
|The RPSUs entitle the PDMR to receive Octave Shares subject to certification of achievement of pre-established performance objectives by the Compensation Committee, vesting conditions, and continued employment.
The PSUs entitle the PDMR to receive Octave Shares subject to certification of achievement of pre-established performance objectives by the Compensation Committee, vesting conditions, and continued employment.
The RSUs are subject to vesting conditions and continued employment.
Notification of Transactions by Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities and Persons Closely Associated with them
[This form is required for disclosure of transactions under Article 19 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse (Market Abuse Regulation)]
|1
|Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
|a)
|Name
|Jennifer Kaplan
|2
|Reason for the notification
|a)
|Position/status
|Chief People Officer
|b)
|Initial Notification Amendment
|Initial Notification
|3
|Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|a)
|Name
|Octave Intelligence plc (“Octave”)
|b)
|LEI
|254900BNJKBGSU9LON27
|4
|Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|a)
|Description of the financial instrument,
type of
instrument
Identification code
|Octave class B ordinary shares (“Octave Shares”) with ISIN code IE0003YHD8K8.
|b)
|Nature of the transaction
|Grant of Replacement Performance Share Units ("RPSUs") under the Octave Intelligence plc Long-Term Incentive Plan. Each RPSU represents a contingent right to receive one Octave Share.
Grant of Performance Share Units ("PSUs") under the Octave Intelligence plc Long-Term Incentive Plan. Each PSU represents a contingent right to receive one Octave Share.
Grant of Restricted Share Units ("RSUs") under the Octave Intelligence plc Long-Term Incentive Plan.
|c)
|Price(s) and volume(s)
|Price(s)
|Volume(s)
|Replacement Performance Share Units
|$0.00
|25,999
|Performance Share Units
|$0.00
|22,217
|Restricted Share Units
|$0.00
|14,811
|d)
|Aggregated information
— Aggregated volume
— Price
|Aggregated Price
|Aggregated Volume
|$0.00
|63,027
|e)
|Date of the transaction
|2026-08-13
|f)
|Place of the transaction
|Outside a trading venue
|g)
|Additional Information
|The RPSUs entitle the PDMR to receive Octave Shares subject to certification of achievement of pre-established performance objectives by the Compensation Committee, vesting conditions, and continued employment.
The PSUs entitle the PDMR to receive Octave Shares subject to certification of achievement of pre-established performance objectives by the Compensation Committee, vesting conditions, and continued employment.
The RSUs are subject to vesting conditions and continued employment.
Notification of Transactions by Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities and Persons Closely Associated with them
[This form is required for disclosure of transactions under Article 19 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse (Market Abuse Regulation)]
|1
|Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
|a)
|Name
|Michael Scott Moore
|2
|Reason for the notification
|a)
|Position/status
|Chief Operating Officer
|b)
|Initial Notification Amendment
|Initial Notification
|3
|Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|a)
|Name
|Octave Intelligence plc (“Octave”)
|b)
|LEI
|254900BNJKBGSU9LON27
|4
|Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|a)
|Description of the financial instrument,
type of
instrument
Identification code
|Octave class B ordinary shares (“Octave Shares”) with ISIN code IE0003YHD8K8.
|b)
|Nature of the transaction
|Grant of Replacement Performance Share Units ("RPSUs") under the Octave Intelligence plc Long-Term Incentive Plan. Each RPSU represents a contingent right to receive one Octave Share.
Grant of Performance Share Units ("PSUs") under the Octave Intelligence plc Long-Term Incentive Plan. Each PSU represents a contingent right to receive one Octave Share.
Grant of Restricted Share Units ("RSUs") under the Octave Intelligence plc Long-Term Incentive Plan.
|c)
|Price(s) and volume(s)
|Price(s)
|Volume(s)
|Replacement Performance Share Units
|$0.00
|43,330
|Performance Share Units
|$0.00
|79,345
|Restricted Share Units
|$0.00
|52,896
|d)
|Aggregated information
— Aggregated volume
— Price
|Aggregated Price
|Aggregated Volume
|$0.00
|175,571
|e)
|Date of the transaction
|2026-08-13
|f)
|Place of the transaction
|Outside a trading venue
|g)
|Additional Information
|The RPSUs entitle the PDMR to receive Octave Shares subject to certification of achievement of pre-established performance objectives by the Compensation Committee, vesting conditions, and continued employment.
The PSUs entitle the PDMR to receive Octave Shares subject to certification of achievement of pre-established performance objectives by the Compensation Committee, vesting conditions, and continued employment.
The RSUs are subject to vesting conditions and continued employment.
Notification of Transactions by Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities and Persons Closely Associated with them
[This form is required for disclosure of transactions under Article 19 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse (Market Abuse Regulation)]
|1
|Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
|a)
|Name
|Douglas Scott Roark Jr
|2
|Reason for the notification
|a)
|Position/status
|Vice President Global Finance and Operations
|b)
|Initial Notification Amendment
|Initial Notification
|3
|Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|a)
|Name
|Octave Intelligence plc (“Octave”)
|b)
|LEI
|254900BNJKBGSU9LON27
|4
|Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|a)
|Description of the financial instrument,
type of
instrument
Identification code
|Octave class B ordinary shares (“Octave Shares”) with ISIN code IE0003YHD8K8.
|b)
|Nature of the transaction
|Grant of Replacement Performance Share Units ("RPSUs") under the Octave Intelligence plc Long-Term Incentive Plan. Each RPSU represents a contingent right to receive one Octave Share.
Grant of Performance Share Units ("PSUs") under the Octave Intelligence plc Long-Term Incentive Plan. Each PSU represents a contingent right to receive one Octave Share.
Grant of Restricted Share Units ("RSUs") under the Octave Intelligence plc Long-Term Incentive Plan.
|c)
|Price(s) and volume(s)
|Price(s)
|Volume(s)
|Replacement Performance Share Units
|$0.00
|15,859
|Performance Share Units
|$0.00
|4,099
|Restricted Share Units
|$0.00
|12,299
|d)
|Aggregated information
— Aggregated volume
— Price
|Aggregated Price
|Aggregated Volume
|$0.00
|32,257
|e)
|Date of the transaction
|2026-08-13
|f)
|Place of the transaction
|Outside a trading venue
|g)
|Additional Information
|The RPSUs entitle the PDMR to receive Octave Shares subject to certification of achievement of pre-established performance objectives by the Compensation Committee, vesting conditions, and continued employment.
The PSUs entitle the PDMR to receive Octave Shares subject to certification of achievement of pre-established performance objectives by the Compensation Committee, vesting conditions, and continued employment.
The RSUs are subject to vesting conditions and continued employment.
Notification of Transactions by Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities and Persons Closely Associated with them
[This form is required for disclosure of transactions under Article 19 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse (Market Abuse Regulation)]
|1
|Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
|a)
|Name
|Vivek Mokashi
|2
|Reason for the notification
|a)
|Position/status
|Chief Technology Officer
|b)
|Initial Notification Amendment
|Initial Notification
|3
|Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|a)
|Name
|Octave Intelligence plc (“Octave”)
|b)
|LEI
|254900BNJKBGSU9LON27
|4
|Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|a)
|Description of the financial instrument,
type of
instrument
Identification code
|Octave class B ordinary shares (“Octave Shares”) with ISIN code IE0003YHD8K8.
|b)
|Nature of the transaction
|Grant of Replacement Performance Share Units ("RPSUs") under the Octave Intelligence plc Long-Term Incentive Plan. Each RPSU represents a contingent right to receive one Octave Share.
Grant of Performance Share Units ("PSUs") under the Octave Intelligence plc Long-Term Incentive Plan. Each PSU represents a contingent right to receive one Octave Share.
Grant of Restricted Share Units ("RSUs") under the Octave Intelligence plc Long-Term Incentive Plan.
|c)
|Price(s) and volume(s)
|Price(s)
|Volume(s)
|Replacement Performance Share Units
|$0.00
|24,896
|Performance Share Units
|$0.00
|26,977
|Restricted Share Units
|$0.00
|17,985
|d)
|Aggregated information
— Aggregated volume
— Price
|Aggregated Price
|Aggregated Volume
|$0.00
|69,858
|e)
|Date of the transaction
|2026-08-13
|f)
|Place of the transaction
|Outside a trading venue
|g)
|Additional Information
|The RPSUs entitle the PDMR to receive Octave Shares subject to certification of achievement of pre-established performance objectives by the Compensation Committee, vesting conditions, and continued employment.
The PSUs entitle the PDMR to receive Octave Shares subject to certification of achievement of pre-established performance objectives by the Compensation Committee, vesting conditions, and continued employment.
The RSUs are subject to vesting conditions and continued employment.
Notification of Transactions by Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities and Persons Closely Associated with them
[This form is required for disclosure of transactions under Article 19 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse (Market Abuse Regulation)]
|1
|Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
|a)
|Name
|Mattias Stenberg
|2
|Reason for the notification
|a)
|Position/status
|CEO / Board Member
|b)
|Initial Notification Amendment
|Initial Notification
|3
|Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|a)
|Name
|Octave Intelligence plc (“Octave”)
|b)
|LEI
|254900BNJKBGSU9LON27
|4
|Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|a)
|Description of the financial instrument,
type of
instrument
Identification code
|Octave class B ordinary shares (“Octave Shares”) with ISIN code IE0003YHD8K8.
|b)
|Nature of the transaction
|1. Grants
Grant of Replacement Performance Share Units ("RPSUs") under the Octave Intelligence plc Long-Term Incentive Plan. Each RPSU represents a contingent right to receive one Octave Share.
Grant of Performance Share Units ("PSUs") under the Octave Intelligence plc Long-Term Incentive Plan. Each PSU represents a contingent right to receive one Octave Share.
Grant of Restricted Share Units ("RSUs") under the Octave Intelligence plc Long-Term Incentive Plan.
2. Acquisition of Octave Shares
|c)
|Price(s) and volume(s)
|Price(s)
|Volume(s)
|Replacement Performance Share Units
|$0.00
|78,205
|Performance Share Units
|$0.00
|277,705
|Restricted Share Units
|$0.00
|185,136
|Acquisition of Octave Shares
|$18.94
|10,000
|d)
|Aggregated information
— Aggregated volume
— Price
|Aggregated Price of Grants
|Aggregated Volume of Grants
|$0.00
|541,046
|e)
|Date of the transaction
|1. 2026-08-13
2. 2026-08-14
|f)
|Place of the transaction
|1. Outside a trading venue
2. Nasdaq Stock Market in New York
|g)
|Additional Information
|The RPSUs entitle the PDMR to receive Octave Shares subject to certification of achievement of pre-established performance objectives by the Compensation Committee, vesting conditions, and continued employment.
The PSUs entitle the PDMR to receive Octave Shares subject to certification of achievement of pre-established performance objectives by the Compensation Committee, vesting conditions, and continued employment.
The RSUs are subject to vesting conditions and continued employment.
Octave Shares are listed on the Nasdaq Stock Market in New York under the ticker symbol "OCTV".