ANSR, Fortune India Launch GCC 50 Recognition Initiative

BENGALURU, KA, Aug. 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



ANSR and Fortune India, today opened registrations for GCC 50, a new recognition initiative that will name fifty Global Capability Centres in India for the strategic contribution they make to their parent organizations. Formally titled GCC 50: India's Most Admired Capability Centres, the inaugural list is scheduled to be published at the GCC 50 Summit in November 2026.

According to ANSR and Fortune India, GCC 50 is designed to differ from other industry recognition programs by requiring documented evidence behind every rating rather than accepting nominations or public votes. Global Capability Centres in India have expanded in recent years beyond traditional offshore delivery work to include technology, engineering, product development, research, analytics, artificial intelligence and enterprise transformation functions, and the organizers said GCC 50 is intended to recognize that shift based on strategic significance rather than size alone.

Eligibility for recognition is open to any Global Capability Centre operating in India, defined as a business unit wholly owned and operated by a multinational enterprise that provides specialized services and functions to its parent company's global operations. There is no minimum headcount or minimum age for a participating centre, and the parent enterprise may be headquartered anywhere. Third-party service providers, outsourcing firms and subsidiaries serving external clients are not eligible. Organizations register directly on the GCC 50 registration page, and participation carries no cost. After registering, an organization is verified as an operating GCC, a step intended to limit casual entries rather than screen candidates, and receives a self-assessment link by email within twenty-four hours.

To be considered for recognition, registered centres complete a structured self-assessment covering thirty statements across six categories: strategic alignment, talent and capability depth, culture and organizational identity, leadership and governance, operational maturity, and innovation and transformation. Each statement is rated on a five-point scale twice, once for the centre's current state and once for where it expects to stand in eighteen months. Any rating of four or five must be supported by uploaded evidence, such as strategic plans, board presentations, governance frameworks, performance dashboards or transformation case studies. According to the organizers, generic marketing material and unverifiable assertions are not accepted as evidence, and submissions can be revised any number of times before the registration deadline.

Submissions are reviewed by an independent jury that examines the evidence behind each rating, tests consistency across categories, and adjusts scores that documentation does not support. Jury members sign confidentiality agreements, and submission data is held in encrypted systems accessible only to the jury and assessment team. ANSR's consulting business has no access to submitted data, and no participant's information is used in a consulting engagement, the organizers said.

Each participating centre receives a percentage score for every category and an overall composite score placing it into one of four bands: Strategic Value Creator, Advancing, Emerging or Foundational. The fifty highest-scoring centres will be recognized on the GCC 50 list, published alphabetically with no individual ranking among them, and centres that do not place among the fifty will not be identified publicly. Every participant, regardless of outcome, receives a confidential benchmarking report detailing its category scores and comparison to peers.

Registration for GCC 50 closes September 18, 2026, followed by jury deliberation and evaluation in October and publication at the GCC 50 Summit in November 2026. HFS Research is serving as research partner for the initiative, and LinkedIn is serving as talent insights partner.

About ANSR





ANSR is the definitive global leader in establishing and operating Global Capability Centers. With over 225 GCCs established for more than 100 Fortune 500 companies across key innovation hubs in India, Eastern Europe, and Southeast Asia, ANSR combines unparalleled strategic insight, proven execution capabilities, and proprietary technology solutions to help enterprises build and grow their global teams. As pioneers of the GCC as a Service (GaaS) model and creators of the revolutionary 1Wrk platform, ANSR continues to redefine how enterprises achieve operational excellence and accelerate their digital transformation journeys. With over a decade of experience and a team of seasoned GCC experts, ANSR delivers predictable outcomes that enable enterprises to gain competitive advantage through their global capability centers. To know more, visit ansr.com.

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Clint Thomas

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