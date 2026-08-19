BVR GROUP ASIA PARTNERS WITH COINSUB TO POWER BVR ONE’S TRANSACTION INFRASTRUCTURE

Singapore, Aug. 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BVR Group Asia has entered into a strategic partnership with COINSUB to strengthen the transaction infrastructure powering BVR ONE. The collaboration is designed to strengthen BVR ONE's transaction infrastructure while enabling the expansion of programmable payment capabilities across BVR Group Asia's growing ecosystem of operating businesses.







Through this partnership, COINSUB brings its expertise in digital currency, fiat, and stablecoin transactions to support the development of BVR ONE’s transaction infrastructure. By leveraging COINSUB’s proven technology, BVR ONE can avoid the complexity and cost of developing payment rails internally while accelerating the commercial rollout of its ecosystem worldwide.



The collaboration reflects broader industry developments around tokenization, an area that has also been recognized by institutions such as the International Monetary Fund (IMF) as part of the ongoing evolution of digital financial infrastructure.





BVR Group Asia is applying blockchain technology to an existing ecosystem of operating businesses rather than building technology without commercial applications. This approach allows BVR ONE to focus on expanding its ecosystem and user adoption while leveraging COINSUB's payment infrastructure.



Through this partnership, COINSUB will have the opportunity to deploy its payment infrastructure across multiple real-world industries within the BVR ecosystem.

“For more than 40 years I’ve believed that great businesses are built by reducing friction, creating trust, and strengthening relationships. Blockchain and programmable money allow us to do exactly that at a global scale. Together with COINSUB, we’re building infrastructure that helps businesses operate more efficiently while creating more value for customers, businesses, employees, and communities.”

— Herb Meiner, Founder & CEO of BVR Group Asia



The partnership further supports BVR ONE’s long-term strategy of establishing commercial infrastructure before expanding token utility, ensuring that blockchain adoption is driven by real economic activity instead of speculation.



"Real-world businesses need transaction rails built for their industry. Working alongside BVR ONE gives us the operating knowledge to build them and to expedite how businesses and assets move onto the chain."



— Jasper Fu, COINSUB



Looking ahead, both companies see this collaboration as the foundation for the next stage of BVR ONE’s international expansion.



By integrating COINSUB’s established payment infrastructure, BVR ONE can significantly shorten development timelines, reduce execution risk, and accelerate deployment across BVR Group Asia’s operating businesses. The infrastructure is designed to support future expansion through strategic partnerships and white-label implementations in global markets.



As the partnership evolves, BVR ONE will gain access to enterprise-grade stablecoin payment capabilities that can support merchant payments, customer loyalty and rewards, treasury operations, cross-border settlements, tokenized asset transactions, and additional payment solutions planned for the broader BVR ecosystem.



Unlike many blockchain initiatives that introduce technology before establishing practical use cases, BVR ONE and COINSUB are applying programmable financial infrastructure within an existing business ecosystem. The collaboration demonstrates how blockchain technology can deliver measurable business value through real commercial operations.



About BVR ONE



BVR ONE is an integrated ecosystem developed by BVR Group Asia that connects businesses, communities, lifestyle experiences, services, and rewards into one interconnected platform. Backed by Real World Assets (RWA) and more than 40 years of operating business experience, BVR ONE creates meaningful experiences and economic value through its ecosystem, powered by BVR TOKEN, the native utility token of the platform.



About COINSUB



COINSUB is white-label stablecoin payments infrastructure for PSPs, merchants, and platforms — acceptance, holding, routing, payouts, and conversion between fiat and stablecoins. Plug-and-play, white-label, and compliance-ready. The money movement layer for modern commerce.



COINSUB PRESS CONTACT

Shaun Saunders

Graffiti Creative Group

+1 (917) 651-9426

shaun-at-graffiticreativegroup.com



BVR PRESS CONTACT

Renggi Lim

Head of Corporate Communications & Strategic Projects

BVR Group Asia

+62 877-4768-4512

broadcaster-at-bvrgroupasia.com

lynk.id/bvr.one