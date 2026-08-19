Drug Screening Market to Grow from USD 10.36 Billion in 2025 to USD 21.29 Billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 15.5%– MarketsandMarkets™

Delray Beach, FL, Aug. 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MarketsandMarkets™ projects the global drug screening market to grow from USD 8.92 billion in 2024 to USD 10.36 billion in 2025 and reach USD 21.29 billion by 2030, registering a robust CAGR of 15.5% during 2025–2030. Market growth is driven by the increasing prevalence of substance abuse, expanding workplace drug testing programs, rising demand for opioid and polysubstance monitoring, and the growing adoption of rapid point-of-care testing and advanced confirmatory technologies such as LC-MS/MS.

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Key Market Highlights

Market size, 2024: USD 8.92 billion

USD 8.92 billion Market size, 2025: USD 10.36 billion

USD 10.36 billion Market forecast, 2030: USD 21.29 billion

USD 21.29 billion Growth rate: CAGR of 15.5% (2025–2030)

CAGR of 15.5% (2025–2030) Largest regional market: North America

North America Largest offering segment: Services

Services Fastest-growing sample type: Oral fluid samples

Oral fluid samples Fastest-growing drug type: Cannabis

Cannabis Largest end-user segment: Drug testing laboratories

Drug testing laboratories Key players: Labcorp, Quest Diagnostics Incorporated, Abbott, OraSure Technologies, Thermo Fisher Scientific, F. Hoffmann-La Roche, and Drägerwerk

Why This Market Matters

Drug screening has become increasingly important across workplaces, healthcare facilities, law enforcement agencies, and drug testing laboratories as organizations focus on substance-abuse prevention, workplace safety, regulatory compliance, and early identification of drug use. Rising concerns surrounding opioids, fentanyl, cannabis, and polysubstance use are increasing the need for broader and more sensitive drug panels.

At the same time, technological advances are transforming testing workflows. Rapid screening technologies, oral fluid testing, automated laboratory processes, and highly sensitive confirmatory techniques such as LC-MS/MS are improving testing speed, accuracy, scalability, and result integrity.

Market Overview

The drug screening market is expanding rapidly as governments, employers, healthcare providers, and law enforcement organizations increase investments in substance-abuse testing and monitoring programs. The market encompasses on-site testing, rapid urine and oral testing, breathalyzer testing, immunoassays, chromatography-based analytical solutions, and laboratory testing services.

Growing adoption of oral fluid testing is creating new opportunities because of its non-invasive collection process, reduced risk of sample tampering, and suitability for workplace, roadside, and post-incident testing. Meanwhile, laboratory-based confirmatory testing continues to play a critical role where highly accurate and legally defensible results are required.

Analyst Perspective

The drug screening industry is moving beyond conventional urine-based testing toward faster, more comprehensive, and technology-enabled screening ecosystems. The integration of rapid point-of-care testing, oral fluid collection, expanded drug panels, laboratory automation, and advanced LC-MS/MS confirmation is creating a more connected testing environment.

Companies that combine accurate detection technologies with digital reporting, automated workflows, and secure chain-of-custody solutions are expected to strengthen their competitive position as organizations increasingly prioritize testing efficiency, compliance, and result integrity.

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Segment Analysis

By offering, services accounted for the largest share of the drug screening market in 2024, supported by the growing reliance on specialized drug testing laboratories and outsourced screening programs across workplaces, healthcare, and regulatory applications.

By sample type, the oral fluid segment is projected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period, growing at 17.1%. Increasing demand for non-invasive collection, rapid testing, workplace safety applications, roadside testing, and post-incident investigations is supporting adoption.

By drug type, cannabis is projected to register the highest growth during the forecast period, reflecting increasing testing requirements associated with cannabis use and evolving workplace and regulatory screening programs.

By end user, drug testing laboratories accounted for the largest share of the market in 2024. These laboratories provide large-scale screening, confirmatory testing, compliance support, and specialized analytical capabilities for employers, healthcare organizations, and government agencies.

Regional Analysis

North America is expected to remain the largest drug screening market through 2030. The region accounted for approximately 48.0% of the global market in 2024, supported by established workplace drug-testing programs, strong regulatory frameworks, widespread laboratory infrastructure, and high adoption of advanced screening technologies.

Europe also represents a significant market, supported by workplace safety initiatives, healthcare testing, and regulatory requirements. Meanwhile, Asia Pacific and other emerging markets offer substantial long-term opportunities as awareness of substance-abuse testing increases and healthcare and laboratory infrastructure continues to expand.

Key Industry Trends

Increasing adoption of rapid point-of-care drug screening

Rising use of oral fluid testing

Growing demand for expanded opioid and polysubstance drug panels

Increasing adoption of LC-MS/MS for confirmatory testing

Growing workplace drug testing and compliance programs

Rising demand for automated laboratory testing workflows

Increasing focus on digital chain-of-custody and reporting solutions

Growing emphasis on testing accuracy, privacy, and result integrity

Competitive Landscape

The competitive landscape of the drug screening market includes established diagnostic, laboratory testing, analytical technology, and specialized screening companies. Major players include Labcorp, Quest Diagnostics Incorporated, Abbott, OraSure Technologies, Thermo Fisher Scientific, F. Hoffmann-La Roche, Drägerwerk, Lifeloc Technologies, Omega Laboratories, Premier Biotech, Psychemedics, Shimadzu, Siemens Healthineers, and Bio-Rad Laboratories.

These companies are focusing on product development, advanced analytical technologies, expanded testing capabilities, strategic partnerships, laboratory service expansion, and digital solutions to strengthen their positions in the rapidly evolving drug screening ecosystem.

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