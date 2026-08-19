Treasury Bond Auction Announcement - RIKB 38 0215 - RIKS 29 0917

 | Source: The Republic of Iceland – Government Debt Management The Republic of Iceland – Government Debt Management

SeriesRIKB 38 0215RIKS 29 0917
ISINIS0000037265IS0000037711
Maturity Date02/15/203809/17/2029
Auction Date08/21/202608/21/2026
Settlement Date08/26/202608/26/2026
10% addition08/25/202608/25/2026

On the Auction Date, between 10:30 am and 11:00 am, the Government Debt Management will auction Treasury bonds in the Series, with the ISIN numbers and with the Maturity Dates according to the table above. Payments for the Treasury bonds must be received by the Central Bank before 14:00 on the Settlement Date, and the Bonds will be delivered in electronic form on the same day. Article 6 of the General Terms of Auction for Treasury bonds applies for the right to purchase an additional 10%.

Further reference is made to the description of the Treasury bond and the General Terms of Auction for Treasury bonds on the Government Debt Management website.

For additional information please contact Oddgeir Gunnarsson, Government Debt Management, at +354 569 9635.


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