Virginia Credit Union Donates $150,000 to Children's Hospital of Richmond at VCU

RICHMOND, VIRGINIA, Aug. 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Virginia Credit Union has announced a $150,000 donation to Children's Hospital of Richmond at VCU (CHoR) in support of the hospital’s Family Resource Center, which aids patient families in addressing critical needs, such as food, housing, transportation, and assistance with utilities.

As part of this latest three-year partnership, VACU will also provide an expanded suite of financial education resources, book donations, and on-site appreciation programs designed to support patients, families, and the hospital's care teams.

The financial commitment will be delivered over three years. In addition, VACU will provide an annual book donation valued at approximately $5,000 each year of the partnership. The credit union will also continue its ongoing support of CHoR through the credit union's VACU Assists partnership with Virginia Commonwealth University’s basketball programs, which generate additional financial support for the hospital based on the number of regular-season assists recorded by the men’s and women’s teams.

"We’re proud to continue our partnership with Children's Hospital of Richmond at VCU because we've seen firsthand the extraordinary care its teams provide to children and families across our region," said VACU President/CEO Chris Shockley. "This hospital meets some of the most challenging moments in families' lives with compassion, world-class treatment, and an unwavering commitment to supporting patients and families. This multi- year investment supports not just the hospital's mission but also the children, families, and dedicated care teams who make CHoR the remarkable place it is."

This recent financial commitment brings VACU's total contributions to CHoR to $491,500 during the past decade, underscoring the credit union's sustained commitment to children's health and wellness in the communities it serves. Children's health and wellness is one of four key pillars guiding VACU’s community engagement efforts, alongside financial education, community well-being, and food security.

Beyond direct financial support, the new three-year partnership will also bring VACU's award- winning financial education resources to the CHoR community. In the hospital's Family Resource Center, VACU will offer an interactive financial education kit designed for children, making money management concepts engaging and accessible for younger visitors. For adult family members, VACU will make its comprehensive library of financial education content and tools available alongside staff training so CHoR team members feel confident navigating the materials with families. Families will also have access to free, one-on-one financial coaching through VACU's partnership with GreenPath Financial Wellness.

The partnership also includes dedicated support for CHoR employees, physicians, nurses, and care teams through VACU's Fuel Cart Program — on-site appreciation events that deliver refreshments and resources directly to frontline staff. These visits will be timed to align with high-impact occasions, such as Nurses Week and employee recognition events, providing support during the hospital's most demanding periods while raising awareness of the financial wellness resources available to CHoR employees.

"Virginia Credit Union has been a longtime corporate partner for Children's Hospital Foundation and has given nearly $500,000 to support children and families at CHoR, including their most recent gift to the Family Resource Center," said Lauren Moore, President and CEO of Children's Hospital Foundation. "Their unwavering dedication and support year after year is essential in fueling our ability to become a leading children's hospital in our region."

In 2025, Virginia Credit Union donated nearly $1.5 million to local charities and community organizations, invested $1.3 million in financial education initiatives, and contributed more than 2,100 volunteer hours to support nonprofits and community partners across Virginia.

About Children's Hospital Foundation

Children’s Hospital Foundation is dedicated to funding and advocating for pediatric initiatives that improve the status of healthcare and the quality of life for children in our region. The Foundation provides support for the programs and initiatives of Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU and the more than 80,000 children and families it serves each year. Children’s Hospital Foundation depends on the support of individuals, businesses, and other organizations to help us continue our mission of supporting excellence in healthcare for children.

About Virginia Credit Union

A financial cooperative, Virginia Credit Union offers a variety of affordable banking services, loans, mortgages, and free financial education resources, with a focus on helping members live more confidently and achieve greater success. Virginia Credit Union is an equal housing opportunity lender and is federally insured by NCUA. Learn more at vacu.org

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