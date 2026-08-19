Webit Nominated for Dev Agency of the Year 2026 at the European Agency Awards

ANTWERPEN, BELGIUM, Aug. 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



Webit, a web development studio based in Antwerp, Belgium, has been named a finalist for Dev Agency of the Year at the 2026 European Agency Awards, marking the first time a development agency from Antwerp has been recognised in this category.

The nomination places Webit among a select group of agencies featured on the European Agency Awards Shortlist, an annual programme that recognises excellence across digital marketing, advertising and technical development throughout Europe. The awards evaluate agencies across dozens of categories, from campaign performance to specialist development work, based on demonstrated results and craftsmanship.

Webit secured its place through a portfolio of projects that pair technical development with measurable outcomes. Among them is a statute of limitations calculator built for Sue Advocaten, a tool designed to help sexual abuse victims understand whether their case may still be eligible under Belgian law. The application, built in Laravel, translates years of legislative history into code and operates fully anonymously, requiring no registration or data capture. The tool was covered by HLN, Belgium's largest national newspaper, and noted within the legal community as having no known equivalent.

A second shortlisted project supports Eleonoor VZW, a Flemish non-profit run entirely by volunteers that arranges meals and personalised keepsakes for families grieving the loss of a young child. Webit built a public website to streamline meal requests and volunteer registrations, and is developing a platform that automatically routes incoming requests to volunteers within a configurable radius. A third project, Reset, began as a post-partum fitness concept and grew into a subscription platform with more than 5,000 active subscribers, encompassing training programmes, live sessions, e-learnings and nutrition guidance.

"Being placed on the European Agency Awards Shortlist alongside established names across the continent is a meaningful moment for the team," said Ruben Wouters of Webit. "The projects that earned this nomination were chosen because they show what development can achieve when it is tied to real outcomes, whether that means supporting vulnerable users or helping a small idea scale into a thriving platform."

Wouters added that the recognition reflects the studio's long-term approach to client work. "The average client relationship at Webit runs to roughly six and a half years, which says more about the work than any single award. The focus has always been on continuous growth rather than one-off projects, and the shortlist confirms that this way of working resonates beyond our own market."

Webit specialises in custom websites, web applications, webshops and branding designed to generate business results. The studio builds performance-first sites with technical SEO integrated from the outset, and develops custom software that connects with CRM, ERP, marketing automation and booking systems. Alongside development, Webit provides proactive maintenance, security and updates, along with training that allows client teams to manage their own platforms independently.





Based in Antwerp, Webit works with organisations across the commercial and non-profit sectors, combining development, design and branding under one roof. Winners of the 2026 European Agency Awards will be announced later in the awards cycle.

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For more information about Webit, contact the company here:



Webit

Ruben Wouters

+32 3 457 0366

hello@webit.be

Webit

Vorstermanstraat 14

2000 Antwerpen, Belgium