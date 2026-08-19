The Grand Slam of Curling and Rock League Announce Multi-Year Agreement with ESPN

TORONTO, Aug. 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Grand Slam of Curling and Rock League announced today a new three-year agreement with ESPN, bringing more than 300 hours of live curling coverage to U.S. audiences during the 2026-27 season and significantly expanding access to two of the sport's premier competitions.

Beginning this October, ESPN will become the U.S. streaming home of the Grand Slam of Curling, delivering live coverage from all five events throughout the season on ESPN+ on the ESPN App. Widely recognized as curling's premier annual series, the Grand Slam of Curling showcases the world's best men's and women's teams, including Olympic medallists, world champions, and the sport's biggest stars competing for the largest purse on the international curling calendar. See here for more on the Grand Slam of Curling and the 2026 season schedule .



Following its successful debut season this past April, Rock League returns to ESPN+ on the ESPN App in January 2027, bringing fans an innovative, franchise-based professional league that reimagines curling through a fast-paced team format and mixed-gender rosters. ESPN+ on the ESPN App will stream the league's complete season over select weeks in January through April. For more information about Rock League, please visit Rock League’s website.

"This agreement with ESPN represents a major milestone in our continued commitment to growing curling in the United States and around the world," said Nic Sulsky, Co-Founder and CEO, The Curling Group. "By bringing both the Grand Slam of Curling and Rock League to ESPN, we ensure these incredible performances are available to a broader audience.”

Additional broadcast details, including full event schedules, will be announced ahead of the start of the seasons.

The Grand Slam of Curling series and Rock League are owned and operated by The Curling Group.

About Rock League

Rock League is the world’s first professional curling league, featuring six elite mixed-gender global franchises. Rock League hit the ice for its inaugural season in April 2026, with a mission to deliver world-class competition, drive innovation within the sport, and connect curling fans across continents. Rock League is owned and operated by The Curling Group . For more information, please visit www.rockleague.com .

About the Grand Slam of Curling

The Grand Slam of Curling is an elite series of men’s and women's curling events, featuring the best teams from across Canada and around the world. Awarding equal purses to both men’s and women’s teams since 2015, the Grand Slam of Curling is committed to advancing the sport on a global scale. The Grand Slam of Curling series is owned and operated by The Curling Group . For more information about the Grand Slam of Curling, please visit: www.thegrandslamofcurling.com .

All of ESPN. All in One Place.

ESPN offers its full suite of networks and services directly to fans on the ESPN App with an ESPN Unlimited subscription, providing more choice, flexibility and access to all of ESPN, including more than 47,000 live events per year, on-demand replays, industry-leading studio shows and original programming, and more. The ESPN App gives fans a unique viewing experience that includes multiview and synchronized two-screen viewing options, swipe-able shortform vertical video and a personalized SportsCenter For You, as well as integrated game stats, ESPN Fantasy sports, betting odds and information from DraftKings, sports merchandise, and more. These features are available to all fans who watch on the ESPN App on mobile and connected TV devices, whether they subscribe directly or through a pay TV package from certain providers. Bundling options available for fans include a Disney+, Hulu, ESPN offering that provides a one-of-a-kind streaming package combining sports with branded and general entertainment. For more visit stream.espn.com.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/b9f4b14a-d981-487e-9c64-a31fab8dc729