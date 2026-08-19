2026 Semiquincentennial Quarters Rolls & Bags – U.S. Constitution Available on August 26

WASHINGTON, D.C., Aug. 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The United States Mint (Mint) will begin accepting orders for two-roll sets and bags of the 2026 Semiquincentennial Quarter featuring the U.S. Constitution on August 26 at noon (EDT). Orders are limited to two units per household for 26 hours, beginning from the on-sale release date and time.

The U.S. Constitution Quarter obverse (heads) features James Madison, the fourth President of the United States, popularly known as the “Father of the Constitution” for his role in drafting and promoting the foundational document. The inscriptions are “E PLURIBUS UNUM,” “IN GOD WE TRUST,” and “1776 ~ 2026.” The reverse (tails) depicts Independence Hall in Philadelphia, where the Liberty Bell was housed and where both the Declaration and U.S. Constitution were written, debated, and signed. The inscription “WE THE PEOPLE” highlights a founding principle laid out in the Constitution: specifically, that our government is grounded in the consent of the governed. The inscriptions are “UNITED STATES OF AMERICA,” “WE THE PEOPLE,” “LIBERTY,” “U.S. CONSTITUTION,” and “QUARTER DOLLAR.”

Product options include:

Priced at $63, a bag containing a total of 100 circulating quality quarters minted in Philadelphia (product code 26SQBG)

Priced at $63, a bag containing a total of 100 circulating quality quarters minted in Denver (product code 26SQBH)

Priced at $56, a two-roll set, for a total of 80 circulating quality quarters minted in Philadelphia and Denver (product code 26SQRG)

Customers may set up “Remind Me” alerts for each or all these products, see images of the U.S. Constitution quarters or learn more about other 2026 Semiquincentennial (SemiQ) Program products.

About the United States Mint

Congress created the United States Mint in 1792, and the Mint became part of the Department of the Treasury in 1873. As the Nation’s sole manufacturer of legal tender coinage, the Mint is responsible for producing circulating coinage for the Nation to conduct its trade and commerce. The Mint also produces numismatic products, including proof, uncirculated, and commemorative coins; Congressional Gold Medals; silver and bronze medals; and silver and gold bullion coins. Its numismatic programs are self-sustaining and operate at no cost to taxpayers.

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