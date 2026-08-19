United States Mint Freedom 250 Race Medal Available for Pre-Sale

WASHINGTON, D.C., Aug. 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The United States Mint (Mint) will open pre-sales for the Freedom 250 Race Medal, beginning August 21 at noon ET. The two-week pre-sale window will close on Sep. 4 at 3:00 p.m. ET. Designs for the medal will be struck on a half dollar planchet at the Mint’s Philadelphia facility. Mintage is limited to 15,000. Each medal is priced at $60.

“The Freedom 250 Race Medal captures the national pride, engineering advancements, and legacy of open-wheel racing, while celebrating the first IndyCar Series race ever held in our nation’s capital,” said Mint Director Paul Hollis. “The medal also serves as the perfect Semiquincentennial collectible for motorsport enthusiasts and numismatists alike.”

The obverse design features an Indy Car inscribed with “USA,” and a depiction of the United States Capitol. Additional inscriptions are “UNITED STATES OF AMERICA” and “FREEDOM 250.”

The reverse design features a portrait of Roger Penske and the inscriptions “MOTORSPORT PIONEER” and “ROGER PENSKE.”

The Freedom 250 Race Medal celebrates the Freedom 250 Grand Prix IndyCar racing event in Washington, DC, which will occur on August 22-23, 2026.

About the United States Mint

Congress created the United States Mint in 1792, and the Mint became part of the Department of the Treasury in 1873. As the Nation’s sole manufacturer of legal tender coinage, the Mint is responsible for producing circulating coinage for the Nation to conduct its trade and commerce. The Mint also produces numismatic products, including proof, uncirculated, and commemorative coins; Congressional Gold Medals; silver and bronze medals; and silver and gold bullion coins. Its numismatic programs are self-sustaining and operate at no cost to taxpayers.

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