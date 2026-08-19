Cloudera Powers the Agentic AI Era with Cloudera Anywhere Cloud™

SAN JOSE, Calif., Aug. 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cloudera , the only company bringing AI to data anywhere, today announced Cloudera Anywhere Cloud™, our new platform for building, deploying, and scaling production-grade data and AI applications across multi-cloud and on-premises environments. Designed to operate standalone or complement existing massive data lakes, Cloudera Anywhere Cloud is built to deliver a unified cloud experience wherever data resides. The platform combines modular agility, self-service provisioning, and automated management with complete data control and sovereignty. Powered by Cloudera’s agentic copilot, Cloudera Anywhere Cloud enables teams to automate workflows, and launch advanced AI capabilities directly against their proprietary data estates without moving sensitive assets.

Organizations across every industry are racing to operationalize AI, but most remain constrained by fragmented infrastructure, lengthy platform upgrade cycles, and increasingly complex data sovereignty requirements. Recent research revealed 73% of IT leaders believe infrastructure performance constraints have hindered operational initiatives, reflecting the difficulty of scaling AI across fragmented environments. As enterprises struggle to balance rapid innovation with security and risk management, high-value AI initiatives often stall long before reaching production.

Cloudera Anywhere Cloud addresses this challenge by bringing push-button simplicity and cloud-native agility directly to enterprise data, wherever it resides. Featuring a simpler, outcome-driven interface, it allows teams to focus on solving urgent business use cases and activating AI rather than navigating software mechanics. It is built on a modular architecture that enables organizations to deploy, govern, and scale independent AI and data services across public clouds, sovereign infrastructure, and private data centers through a single control plane. By eliminating disruptive migrations and proprietary vendor lock-in, organizations can move from experimentation to production faster while maintaining unified governance and digital sovereignty across their entire data estate.

"Enterprise AI has outgrown the public cloud-only model," said Leo Brunnick, Chief Product Officer at Cloudera. "Organizations shouldn't have to choose between innovation and control. Cloudera Anywhere Cloud brings the speed and flexibility of the cloud directly to enterprise data. This allows enterprises to accelerate AI initiatives while maintaining complete ownership of their data and intellectual property, all while optimizing the cost of their infrastructure, tokens, and business models."

Cloudera Anywhere Cloud enables organizations to:

Accelerate AI-enhanced use cases and Private or Sovereign AI deployment to shrink project timelines from months down to minutes and realize faster time to value across agentic AI initiatives.

Quickly optimize workload placement across public clouds, sovereign infrastructure, and private data centers to run applications wherever business, regulatory, or economic priorities dictate without moving or copying any data.

Maintain centralized zero-trust governance across distributed data estates for continuous enterprise compliance, unbroken lineage, and complete digital sovereignty

Deploy decoupled modular data services through self-service marketplace blueprints in any environment. Customers can deploy Cloudera engines such as Spark, Kafka, or Trino, as well as any other open source or partner engine of their choice.

Leverage open, standards-based interoperability with Apache Iceberg, Polaris catalog, and unified APIs to instantly connect analytics engines without vendor lock-in or custom integration tax.

Streamline operations with agentic copilots that convert plain-language requests into automated data workflows or infrastructure management across environments, eliminating operational friction for business and technical teams, while being connected to any company environment.





“Working with complex data environments every day, we know that moving from AI experimentation to production requires both the freedom to innovate and confidence that data remains governed and under our control,” said Sergio Rodríguez de Guzmán CTO and Co-Founder at IXEN.ai. "Cloudera Anywhere Cloud™ gives our teams a consistent foundation for data, analytics, and AI across on-premises and cloud environments. We're excited about its potential to help us accelerate the development of agentic AI capabilities while maintaining the governance, flexibility and control required at enterprise scale.”

Cloudera Anywhere Cloud allows customers to transform their data estates into an open marketplace ecosystem, combining self-service agility with automated corporate guardrails to accelerate enterprise AI initiatives safely. As a result, developers and data practitioners can utilize a plain-language agentic copilot to rapidly deploy first-party, partner, and open-source data, analytics, and AI capabilities. Every deployment maintains full interoperability while automatically inheriting enterprise governance policies for continuous compliance.

"Enterprises are racing to put AI agents on top of their data, but agents can't reason over rows and joins alone,” said Weimo Liu, CEO, PuppyGraph. “They need to query knowledge: ontology, entities, relationships, and context. With Cloudera Anywhere Cloud delivering trusted, Iceberg-based data across cloud, data center, and edge, PuppyGraph queries that same data as a knowledge graph in real time, with zero ETL and no data movement. Together, we enable every data platform team to become a knowledge team, running graph-powered AI on enterprise data wherever it lives."

As agentic AI transforms enterprise competitiveness, organizations need an architecture engineered to run complex, autonomous AI applications at scale. Cloudera Anywhere Cloud is designed to provide a single operational standard that combines cloud-native speed with enterprise-grade governance, giving organizations the freedom to innovate on their own terms while maintaining complete control over where workloads run and where data resides.

Cloudera Anywhere Cloud is being showcased today at Cloudera’s EVOLVE event in Singapore. Register for upcoming EVOLVE events, learn more about Cloudera Anywhere Cloud(™) and sign up for our upcoming webinar .

About Cloudera



Cloudera is the only hybrid data and AI platform company that large organizations trust to bring AI to their data anywhere it lives. Unlike other providers, Cloudera delivers a consistent cloud experience that converges public clouds, on-prem data centers, sovereign clouds, and the edge, leveraging a proven open-source foundation. As the pioneer in big data, Cloudera empowers businesses to apply AI and assert control over 100% of their data, in all forms, improving security, governance, and real-time and predictive insights. The world’s largest brands across all industries rely on Cloudera to transform decision-making and ultimately boost bottom lines, safeguard against threats, and save lives.

To learn more, visit Cloudera.com and follow us on LinkedIn and X. ©2026 Cloudera and associated marks are trademarks or registered trademarks of Cloudera, Inc. All other company and product names are trademarks of their respective owners.

Contact

Jess Hohn-Cabana

cloudera@v2comms.com