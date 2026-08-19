reVolver Podcasts Launches Match o Menos, a New Spanish-Language Comedy Podcast Starring Master Impressionist Camilo Cifuentes

DALLAS, Aug. 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- reVolver Podcasts, a leading multicultural audio-on-demand content creator and distributor, today announced the launch of Match o Menos, a new weekly Spanish-language comedy and video podcast starring renowned Colombian impressionist, comedian and television personality Camilo Cifuentes.

Cifuentes is joined by comedian and actor Saya, with Isabella Cifuentes also participating in the program. Together, they welcome friends, special guests and unexpected visitors for lively conversations about current events, entertainment, Latino culture and the everyday experiences that connect Spanish-speaking audiences.

New episodes are released every Wednesday.

The title Match o Menos plays with the idea of finding a “match,” but each encounter can bring together different personalities, opinions, generations and stories. Some guests may match perfectly; others may not. Either way, the conversation can begin with one subject and end somewhere entirely unexpected.

“Camilo Cifuentes is an extraordinary entertainer whose creativity, versatility and ability to connect with audiences have made him one of the most distinctive voices in Spanish-language comedy,” said Jack Hobbs, President of reVolver Podcasts. “Together with Saya and Isabella, he has created a spontaneous and culturally relevant show that feels like being invited into a home where the conversation is lively, the door is always open and anything can happen.”

At the center of the program is Cifuentes’ extensive repertoire of impressions and original characters. A guest may arrive expecting a traditional interview but quickly find the conversation interrupted by a familiar personality, an improvised comedy scene or an unexpected character brought to life through Cifuentes’ vocal and physical performance.

Saya contributes his experience as a comedian and actor, responding to Cifuentes’ characters and helping transform ordinary conversations into spontaneous comedy. Isabella adds another perspective to the group, creating opportunities to explore generational differences, family dynamics and contrasting reactions to the same situation.

The result is a flexible, personality-driven format that combines prepared topics with improvisation. Episodes may explore relationships, social habits, work, family, entertainment or current events, but the real comedy comes from the chemistry among the hosts, guests and characters.

Comedy Rooted in Latino Culture

Match o Menos reflects the animated and unpredictable way conversations often unfold among Latino families and friends. Stories grow with every retelling, opinions arrive with personality, new subjects appear without warning and a simple observation can become a complete comedy scene.

The program is created in Spanish for audiences in the United States, Colombia, Latin America and around the world. Its humor draws from familiar cultural references, expressions and shared experiences while remaining accessible to anyone who enjoys improvisation, memorable characters and lively conversation.

The show is also designed as a visual experience. Its video format allows audiences to see the expressions, gestures, physical transformations and reactions that are central to Cifuentes’ comedy. Viewers can watch the moment he becomes a new personality, Saya’s response to an unexpected character and the guests’ reactions as the conversation changes direction.

Camilo Cifuentes Brings His Characters to Podcasting

Born in Popayán, Colombia, Cifuentes began developing his talent for imitation by observing relatives, classmates, neighbors and public personalities. Throughout his career, he has become known for bringing more than 100 characters to life through vocal precision, physical performance, music and close observation.

His professional credits include appearances and participation in popular Colombian productions such as Día a Día, Sábados Felices, Festival Internacional del Humor, La Vuelta al Mundo en 80 Risas, Tu Cara Me Suena, Yo Me Llamo and the radio comedy and current-affairs program Voz Populi.

Cifuentes is also a physician by training and practiced medicine before dedicating himself fully to entertainment. His unusual professional background, combined with decades of experience in television, radio and live performance, has shaped a comedic style built on careful observation and an understanding of human behavior.

“I'm really excited about this partnership with reVolver Podcasts because it allows us to bring conversations, humor, stories, sketches, situations, and reflections to a much wider audience, especially the Latino audience; now through podcasts. It's a very special space because it's based on something I love: coming together through our differences, through ideas, and through humor. You can't miss it.” Camilo Cifuentes, Match o Menos.

Match o Menos gives Cifuentes the freedom to bring that experience into a conversational format where impressions and characters can appear naturally. Rather than following the limits of a traditional interview, the program allows each discussion to develop according to the chemistry of the people in the room.

“Camilo understands that audiences want more than a series of jokes,” Hobbs added. “They want authenticity, personality and the feeling that they are part of the conversation. Match o Menos delivers that experience while showcasing the remarkable range of a performer who can turn one conversation into an entire cast of characters.”

Expanding reVolver’s Spanish-Language Programming

The addition of Match o Menos expands reVolver Podcasts’ Spanish-language entertainment portfolio and reinforces the company’s commitment to elevating multicultural voices.

From its headquarters in Dallas, reVolver Podcasts develops and distributes culturally relevant programming for audiences in the United States and around the world. Match o Menos introduces Cifuentes’ comedy to new listeners and viewers while giving longtime fans another way to experience his impressions, characters and distinctive point of view.

New episodes of Match o Menos are released every Wednesday and are available free through reVolver Podcasts and major podcast platforms.

About Camilo Cifuentes

Camilo Cifuentes is a Colombian impressionist, comedian, presenter and entertainer recognized for his repertoire of more than 100 characters and public personalities. A physician by training, he practiced medicine before building a career in comedy, radio, television and live performance. His credits include Día a Día, Sábados Felices, Festival Internacional del Humor, La Vuelta al Mundo en 80 Risas, Tu Cara Me Suena, Yo Me Llamo and Voz Populi.

Visit Match o Menos En Video to watch or Match o Menos El Podcast to listen to the show.

As audiences continue to embrace on-demand audio, reVolver Podcasts has established itself as one of the leading destinations for multicultural podcast content, offering a broad mix of entertainment, news, sports, business, lifestyle, health, and culture programming. The company recently expanded its distribution through a partnership with Claro USA, bringing its podcast catalog to Claro Música Pulso, the newly enhanced entertainment platform that serves more than 500,000 subscribers with music, podcasts, radio, video, and other multimedia experiences. reVolver content is available free to listeners across major platforms, including Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Pandora, Deezer, the iHeartRadio app, Amazon Music, the reVolver Podcasts App via the Samsung Galaxy Store, Roku streaming devices, and at www.revolverpodcasts.com.

About reVolver Podcasts

reVolver Podcasts is the leading multicultural, audio-on-demand content creator and distributor in the U.S. Home to Erazno y La Chokolata, El Show de Piolín, Panda Show - Picante, and Don Cheto Al Aire, plus more than 70 additional programs spanning sports, music, finance, entertainment, lifestyle, health and wellness, inspiration, news, branded content, and live events, distributed across Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Deezer, Pandora, iHeartRadio app, Amazon Music, also available for download on the reVolver Podcasts App through the Samsung Galaxy Store and on Roku streaming devices and at reVolverPodcasts.com. Through a strategic partnership with Claro USA, reVolver Podcasts also delivers premium podcast content to Claro Música Pulso, expanding its reach to more than 500,000 subscribers across a growing global entertainment ecosystem. For more information about the company, visit www.revolverpodcasts.com.