Spa Monarch Named No. 1 Best Hotel Spa in the Nation by USA TODAY 10Best Voters

Denver, CO, Aug. 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Spa Monarch has etched its name as the top hotel spa in the nation in the 2026 USA TODAY 10Best 2026 Readers' Choice Awards.

The honor recognizes an experience that extends beyond a single treatment. Spanning more than 30,000 square feet and located on the 23rd floor of Monarch’s hotel tower, Spa Monarch combines an evolving menu of treatments with spaces designed for guests to relax, recover, and rejuvenate in luxury at their own pace.

But it’s the amenities that keep guests returning. An appointment or day pass unlocks access to the Aqua Lounge, Mountain Stonebath, Brine Inhalation-Light Therapy Lounge, and herbal steam rooms within Spa Monarch, and Monarch’s indoor infinity pool overlooking the Rocky Mountains, an outdoor jetted spa and sun deck, just outside of Spa Monarch. And that’s just to name a few.

“The amenities create the setting, but it is the care, skill, and attention behind each treatment and every interaction that turn Spa Monarch into an experience guests want to return to. We continue to evolve our treatment menu and the ways guests can relax, recharge, and experience the spa because every detail matters,” said Erica Ferris, Director of Marketing for Monarch Casino Resort Spa.

Spa Monarch’s treatment menu is designed to give guests multiple ways to personalize their visit, ranging from massage and body treatments to restorative and wellness-focused experiences. Offerings include:

24K Gold Immersion

Chakra Balancing

Healing Sound Massage

Migration into Hydration Body Treatment

Mountain Climber Massage

Migration into Hydration Body Treatment

The No. 1 finish builds on a four-year run of national USA TODAY recognition for Spa Monarch. The spa first appeared in the Best Hotel Spa rankings at No. 4 in 2023 before finishing No. 2 in both 2024 and 2025. The 2026 win marks Spa Monarch’s first time at No. 1.

You can find Spa Monarch’s full menu here

The recognition also comes as other areas of the resort compete for national honors. Monarch Chophouse is currently on the USA TODAY 10Best ballot for Best Casino Restaurant for the first time, while Monarch Rewards has earned its fourth consecutive nomination for Best Players Club.

Voting for Best Casino Restaurant and Best Players Club is open now through 10 a.m. Mountain Time on Aug. 24. Supporters may vote once per day in each category at the following links:

Monarch Chophouse for Best Casino Restaurant: here

Monarch for Best Players Club: here

Together, the honors point to the breadth of the guest experience Monarch has built beyond the casino floor. From nationally recognized wellness and dining to accommodations, gaming, and a loyalty program designed for returning guests, the resort continues to invest in both the amenities and the Team Members who make every aspect of a Monarch stay memorable.

For more information about Spa Monarch at Monarch Casino Resort Spa, visit MonarchBlackHawk.com/wellness.

About Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc.

Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (NASDAQ: MCRI), was incorporated in 1993 and, through its wholly-owned subsidiaries, owns and operates the four-diamond Atlantis Casino Resort Spa in Reno, Nevada, and the Monarch Casino Black Hawk (formerly the Riviera Black Hawk Casino) in Black Hawk, Colorado, approximately 40 miles west of Denver. For additional information, visit MonarchBlackHawk.com.

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