Ultra-fast high-accuracy threat scanner from ESET, now available in AWS Marketplace

ESET PRIVATE Scanning Solutions are now available in AWS Marketplace.

AWS Marketplace is a curated digital catalog where businesses can find, buy, and deploy third-party software, data products, and professional services that run on AWS.

AWS customers can streamline the purchase and management of ESET PRIVATE Scanning Solutions within their AWS Marketplace account.



BRATISLAVA, Slovakia, Aug. 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ESET, a global leader in cybersecurity solutions, announced today that its ESET PRIVATE Scanning Solutions are now available in AWS Marketplace.

Customers increasingly expect seamless purchase and service options when seeking to procure products, and this is helping to establish AWS Marketplace as a primary commercial and deployment channel. AWS customers will now have access to ESET PRIVATE Scanning Solutions’ ultra-fast multilayered threat scanning directly within AWS Marketplace, and are able to streamline purchase and management within their AWS Marketplace account. This helps to reduce time-to-value and allows security and DevOps teams to deploy the solution faster.

“Today’s organizations expect security solutions they can evaluate quickly, purchase seamlessly, and deploy without delay. By making ESET PRIVATE Scanning Solutions available in AWS Marketplace, we’re simplifying procurement while enabling organizations to integrate high-performance threat scanning into their cloud applications to help protect critical data flows,” said Head of Corporate Solutions NORAM, Andrea Doyle.

ESET PRIVATE Scanning Solutions’ static scanning engine scans large volumes of inbound data, providing real-time threat detection that scales dynamically with workloads. It enables organizations to inspect files before they are stored, shared, or processed. Built for accuracy, it uses advanced behavioral analysis to detect malware and zero-day threats, integrating into apps, storage platforms, upload portals, and others, to detect malware in milliseconds without requiring full endpoint security deployment.

Visit AWS Marketplace to learn more and try our scanning solution for one month for free.

Discover the benefits of ESET PRIVATE’s tailored security line.

Learn more about ESET PRIVATE Scanning Solutions and its use case for enterprise data pipelines.

About ESET

ESET® provides cutting-edge cybersecurity to prevent attacks before they happen. By combining the power of AI and human expertise, ESET stays ahead of emerging global cyberthreats, both known and unknown—securing businesses, critical infrastructure, and individuals. Whether it’s endpoint, cloud, or mobile protection, our AI-native, cloud-first solutions and services remain highly effective and easy to use. ESET technology includes robust detection and response, ultra-secure encryption, and multifactor authentication. With 24/7 real-time defense and strong local support, we keep users safe and businesses running without interruption. The ever-evolving digital landscape demands a progressive approach to security: ESET is committed to world-class research and powerful threat intelligence, backed by R&D centers and a strong global partner network. For more information, visit www.eset.com or follow our social media, podcasts, and blogs.