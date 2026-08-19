Announcing beYogi's 5th Annual National Yoga Month Celebration

Jacksonville, FL, Aug. 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- beYogi Insurance is excited to kick off its month-long National Yoga Month celebration starting September 1, 2026. This online event honors yoga professionals with free educational webinars, exclusive weekly content & resources, and weekly social media giveaways, culminating in a Grand Prize drawing valued at over $3,500.

Free Weekly Webinars

Attend live webinars from yoga industry professionals. You must sign up for the event to register. Replays are only available for registered participants.

Webinar Schedule (Wednesdays, 1 pm or 2 pm EST):

• Sept. 2: Yoga For Athletes: How To Serve The Athletes Already In Your Class

• Sept. 9: Legal Made Fun: Easy Steps To Protect Your Yoga Career

• Sept 16: Active Chair Yoga: Making Yoga Accessible and Fun

• Sept. 23: Sound That Sets You Apart: How Yoga Teachers Can Use Sound Bowls To Deepen The Experience And Grow Their Business

Giveaways & Grand Prize

Sign up during August or September to be automatically entered into a Grand Prize Giveaway valued at over $3,500. The winner will be announced at the end of September.

Weekly social media giveaways feature prizes curated by respected yoga industry leaders, creators, and educators. Follow beYogi on social media to see the prizes and enter to win.

How To Join

Sign up with the QR code below or with this link: beyogi.com/national-yoga-month

Participate in social giveaways by following us on Instagram: @beyogiinsurance or Facebook @beyogiins

Scan the QR code to learn more and sign up!

About beYogi

beYogi provides yoga, fitness, and wellness providers with top-rated, all-inclusive liability insurance. Designed by experts to cover any style anywhere, our hassle-free coverage features no hidden fees and a 5-minute online checkout. Beyond comprehensive protection, beYogi is a vibrant community offering inspiration, resources, and support for your entire journey.

Press Inquiries

beYogi

https://beyogi.com/

Myriah Pitcher

Team [at] beyogi.com

1(800)516-8822