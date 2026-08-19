Pomona College to Provide Free Course Materials to All Students Through New Initiative

Claremont, California, Aug. 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A new initiative at Pomona College will provide all enrolled students with the necessary course materials required for classes at no additional cost.

As the College continues to further strengthen equity and academic engagement, the Access to Course Essentials (ACE) program will distribute required materials—in digital or print form—on or before the first day of each semester.

The required materials are specified by professors and can be collected from Huntley Bookstore or accessed via Canvas.

Sara Masland, associate professor of psychological science and ACE Faculty Fellow, sees the initiative as an investment in the educational experience itself.

“When every student walks into the classroom fully prepared on day one, it changes the learning environment for everyone,” she says.

The ACE program was created to eliminate the stress of shopping around to find affordable materials and ensure all Pomona College students have equitable access to the tools they need to succeed.

Pomona piloted the initiative last fall, providing materials to 672 Claremont Colleges students in 38 courses in four departments. In the spring, 61 courses across 14 departments were included.

Feedback from faculty and students has been positive, Masland says.

“Students can engage immediately with the ideas, discussions and collaborations that define a Pomona education, rather than worrying about whether they have the resources they need,” she says. “That’s a powerful expression of our commitment to academic excellence and belonging.”

About Pomona College

Pomona College is widely regarded as one of the world’s leading liberal arts colleges, offering an ideal environment for intellectually curious students to pursue their academic and life goals. Pomona holds a unique role in creating opportunity in American higher education and is committed to enrolling the best students regardless of financial circumstances. To that end, Pomona College is one of a small group of colleges committed to meeting the full demonstrated financial need of all students who enroll. Established in 1887, the College is located in Claremont, Calif., about 35 miles east of Los Angeles.

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