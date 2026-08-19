Emerald and Questex Unite as Forge to Shape the Future of B2B Events and Media

NEW YORK, Aug. 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Forge, the new corporate brand uniting Emerald and Questex LLC, debuted today as a leading global B2B events and media company serving customers through live events, digital media, data and year-round communities. The move follows Apollo-managed funds' ("Apollo Funds") acquisition of the two companies in July 2026. Forge begins with one market-led strategy and a newly appointed Board of Directors.

Forge brings together Emerald's scaled portfolio of trade shows, conferences and commerce-driven solutions with Questex's differentiated events, media brands and 365-day digital engagement model. The combination offers customers a single partner that stays engaged before, during and long after an event concludes. The name reflects the work itself. “To forge is to bring distinct strengths together, through pressure and precision, to build something stronger than either could be alone.” Forge brings that idea to life by creating relationships and connections that help customers anticipate what’s next and move their industries forward. This purpose is captured in the company's new brand promise, “Moving Markets.”

As the new corporate parent brand, Forge sits above the company's individual event and media brands, which will continue to operate under their existing names, now backed by the scale, technology and investment of the combined platform.

“Today marks the beginning of Forge, a company built on the strengths of Emerald and Questex,” said Paul Miller, Chief Executive Officer of Forge. “Together we are now the largest B2B events and media company in North America, and one of the largest in the world. We're helping customers see what is ahead and connect with the people who matter most to them, backed by the data, talent and scale to deliver measurable value year-round. Under Apollo Funds’ ownership, we will keep investing in our products, our people and the markets we serve. That's what it means to move markets.”

As previously announced, Paul Miller leads Forge as Chief Executive Officer, supported by the executive leadership team named in July 2026. Forge also announced its newly appointed Board of Directors, bringing together leaders who have built and scaled some of the world’s most recognized events, media and information businesses. Along with Paul Miller and representatives of Apollo Funds, the Board’s independent directors include:

Andy Bird, former President of Walt Disney International and former CEO of Pearson

Lara Boro, former CEO of The Economist Group and former CEO of Informa Intelligence

Simon Kimble, former CEO and Executive Chairman of Clarion Events





The Board will guide Forge's long-term strategy as the company invests in its portfolio and expands the markets it serves.

Under the ownership of Apollo Funds, Forge will continue investing in its people, products and technology to extend customer engagement beyond the event itself. The Forge brand will begin rolling out across events, websites and customer touchpoints over the coming weeks and months.

To learn more about Forge, visit forgelive.com.

About Forge

Forge is a leading global B2B events and media company, connecting buyers and sellers across high-value industries through live events, trusted media brands, digital products and year-round communities. Powered by first-party data, technology and deep market expertise, Forge helps businesses discover opportunities, build the right relationships and stay engaged well beyond the event itself. It is a company guided by a single purpose, Moving Markets.

For more information, visit forgelive.com.

Contact:

Kate Spellman

Chief Commercial Officer

Forge

kspellman@questex.com