EXEL Industries: Total number of voting rights and shares at 07.31.2026

 | Source: EXEL INDUSTRIES EXEL INDUSTRIES

 EXEL Industries
A French Société Anonyme with a share capital of €16,969,750
Registered office: 54, rue Marcel Paul - 51206 Epernay Cedex - France
Reims Companies Register (RCS): No. 095 550 356

Number of shares and voting rights
rticle 223-16 of the AMF regulation

DateTotal number of shares comprising the share capitalTotal number of voting rights
July 31, 2026

 		6,787,900

 		Theoretical voting rights: 9,897,137
Exercisable voting rights*: 9,890,617

* After deduction of shares without voting rights

Attachment


Attachments

EXEL Industries Droits de vote 2026.07.31_EN
GlobeNewswire

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