Media Advisory: Ottawa Community Housing to Break Ground on 159 New Affordable Homes in Lowertown

OTTAWA, Ontario, Aug. 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ottawa Community Housing will mark the start of construction on a new affordable housing development at 200 Beausoleil Drive with a ceremonial groundbreaking alongside government, community and development partners.

The 20-storey development will deliver 159 new affordable homes, including 32 accessible homes, helping increase Ottawa’s supply of affordable housing while contributing to a sustainable and inclusive community in downtown Ottawa.

Event Details

What: Ceremonial groundbreaking celebrating the start of construction of Ottawa Community Housing’s new affordable housing development at 200 Beausoleil Drive

Ceremonial groundbreaking celebrating the start of construction of Ottawa Community Housing’s new affordable housing development at 200 Beausoleil Drive When: Wednesday, August 19, 2026

Wednesday, August 19, 2026 Time: 3:00 p.m. – 4:00 p.m.

3:00 p.m. – 4:00 p.m. Where: 200 Beausoleil Drive, Ottawa, ON (Outdoor event – weather-appropriate footwear recommended)





In Attendance

Mona Fortier, Member of Parliament for Ottawa–Vanier

Mayor Mark Sutcliffe, City of Ottawa

Councillor Stéphanie Plante, Rideau-Vanier Ward

Stéphane Giguère, Chief Executive Officer, Ottawa Community Housing

Representatives from the City of Ottawa, Government of Canada and Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation (CMHC), Laurin Construction and Diamond Schmitt Architects





Media Opportunities

Media availability with Mona Fortier, Member of Parliament, Mayor Sutcliffe, Councillor Plante, and Mr. Giguère following remarks

Visuals of speakers on site, photo op of ceremonial groundbreaking

Renderings of the proposed affordable housing development





Media Contact

Michaela Ianni

Media Relations Specialist

Ottawa Community Housing

Michaela.Ianni@och.ca