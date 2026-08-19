Media Advisory: Ottawa Community Housing to Break Ground on 159 New Affordable Homes in Lowertown

 | Source: Ottawa Community Housing Ottawa Community Housing

OTTAWA, Ontario, Aug. 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ottawa Community Housing will mark the start of construction on a new affordable housing development at 200 Beausoleil Drive with a ceremonial groundbreaking alongside government, community and development partners. 

The 20-storey development will deliver 159 new affordable homes, including 32accessible homes, helping increase Ottawa’s supply of affordable housing while contributing to a sustainable and inclusive community in downtown Ottawa. 

Event Details

  • What: Ceremonial groundbreaking celebrating the start of construction of Ottawa Community Housing’s new affordable housing development at 200 Beausoleil Drive  
  • When: Wednesday, August 19, 2026 
  • Time: 3:00 p.m. – 4:00 p.m. 
  • Where: 200 Beausoleil Drive, Ottawa, ON  (Outdoor event – weather-appropriate footwear recommended) 

In Attendance

  • Mona Fortier, Member of Parliament for Ottawa–Vanier 
  • Mayor Mark Sutcliffe, City of Ottawa 
  • Councillor Stéphanie Plante, Rideau-Vanier Ward
  • Stéphane Giguère, Chief Executive Officer, Ottawa Community Housing 
  • Representatives from the City of Ottawa, Government of Canada and Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation (CMHC), Laurin Construction and Diamond Schmitt Architects

Media Opportunities 

  • Media availability with Mona Fortier, Member of Parliament, Mayor Sutcliffe, Councillor Plante, and Mr. Giguère following remarks 
  • Visuals of speakers on site, photo op of ceremonial groundbreaking
  • Renderings of the proposed affordable housing development 

Media Contact 

Michaela Ianni 
Media Relations Specialist 
Ottawa Community Housing 
Michaela.Ianni@och.ca


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