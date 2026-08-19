Media Advisory: Ottawa Community Housing to Break Ground on 159 New Affordable Homes in Lowertown

OTTAWA, Ontario, Aug. 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ottawa Community Housing will mark the start of construction on a new affordable housing development at 200 Beausoleil Drive with a ceremonial groundbreaking alongside government, community and development partners.
The 20-storey development will deliver 159 new affordable homes, including 32 accessible homes, helping increase Ottawa’s supply of affordable housing while contributing to a sustainable and inclusive community in downtown Ottawa.
Event Details
- What: Ceremonial groundbreaking celebrating the start of construction of Ottawa Community Housing’s new affordable housing development at 200 Beausoleil Drive
- When: Wednesday, August 19, 2026
- Time: 3:00 p.m. – 4:00 p.m.
- Where: 200 Beausoleil Drive, Ottawa, ON (Outdoor event – weather-appropriate footwear recommended)
In Attendance
- Mona Fortier, Member of Parliament for Ottawa–Vanier
- Mayor Mark Sutcliffe, City of Ottawa
- Councillor Stéphanie Plante, Rideau-Vanier Ward
- Stéphane Giguère, Chief Executive Officer, Ottawa Community Housing
- Representatives from the City of Ottawa, Government of Canada and Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation (CMHC), Laurin Construction and Diamond Schmitt Architects
Media Opportunities
- Media availability with Mona Fortier, Member of Parliament, Mayor Sutcliffe, Councillor Plante, and Mr. Giguère following remarks
- Visuals of speakers on site, photo op of ceremonial groundbreaking
- Renderings of the proposed affordable housing development
Media Contact
Michaela Ianni
Media Relations Specialist
Ottawa Community Housing
Michaela.Ianni@och.ca