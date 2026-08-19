North Park University Launches Two New Programs, Responding to Workforce Trends

Chicago, Aug. 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- North Park University (NPU) has added two academic programs for the 2026–27 academic year, which begins August 24: a Bachelor of Science in Computer Science and an artificial intelligence (AI) for business minor/certificate. Employer demand for these skills is growing rapidly, and NPU is betting that graduates will need more than technical fluency—they'll need to know when and how to use it responsibly.

A More Technical Pathway in Computer Science

The 60-credit-hour BS in Computer Science, offered through the Division of Sciences within the College of Arts and Sciences, gives students a rigorous foundation in programming, data structures, algorithms, software development, computer systems, databases, and AI and machine learning. Graduates will be well-positioned for careers in software development, data science, and AI, or for graduate study in computer science.

The program expands NPU's existing Bachelor of Arts in Applied Computer Science, adding the theoretical and systems-level rigor of a traditional computer science degree and providing students with two pathways.

“The BA in Applied Computer Science emphasizes the practical application of computing and provides students with a flexible pathway into technology-related careers, while the BS in Computer Science adds greater mathematical and theoretical depth through areas such as algorithms, computer systems, databases, and artificial intelligence,” said Assistant Professor of Computer Science Dr. Clement Essien. “Together, they allow students to choose the path that better aligns with their goals.”

Alongside the technical coursework, students take a required philosophy course, "Ethics in Technology," to instill a habit of asking about a system's human and social consequences.

Teaching Students to Ethically Approach AI

The 13-credit-hour AI for business minor/certificate, offered through the School of Professional Studies (SPS), helps students understand and apply AI in corporate and nonprofit settings. Ethical reflection carries as much weight in the curriculum as technical skills; the program asks students to weigh not just what AI can do for an organization, but also what it should do.

The coursework comprises four integrated areas: 1) understanding what AI is and how it transforms business, 2) learning to apply AI tools and analytics to real-world problems, 3) exploring the moral, legal, and social implications of AI adoption, and 4) combining these skills to inform ethical, data-driven decision-making.

Dr. Trevor James MBA ’04, MA ’05—NPU’s associate provost for institutional effectiveness, research, and academic innovation and professor of business and theology—said, “AI is quickly becoming part of how organizations make decisions, solve problems, and create new opportunities. Our goal is not simply to teach students how to use the latest AI tools, but also to help them understand where they add value, when they create risk, and how to use them ethically and responsibly. At North Park, that means approaching AI from a human-centered perspective grounded in faith, integrity, and service.”

Courses are delivered through a combination of existing SPS offerings and Acadeum partner institutions, giving students access to a range of vetted, transfer-approved instruction. Acadeum's quality-assurance process allows North Park to review learning outcomes, faculty credentials, and assessment methods before students enroll, maintaining alignment with institutional standards.

Both the BS in Computer Science and the AI for business minor/certificate address the growing demand for graduates with technical skills and AI literacy. NPU's pairing of skill-building with ongoing ethical formation will result in students grounded in faith and integrity and prepared for lives of significance and service.

About North Park University

North Park University is city-centered, intercultural, and emerging as the model for Christian higher education in 21st-century America. Visit us at northpark.edu and follow us on Instagram, Facebook, and LinkedIn.

Frequently Asked Questions

What are the two new programs North Park University is launching? A Bachelor of Science in Computer Science, offered through the College of Arts and Sciences, and an artificial intelligence (AI) for business minor/certificate, offered through the School of Professional Studies.

Why does ethics play such a central role in both programs? Both pair technical training with required ethics coursework—Ethics in Technology for computer science students and a digital ethics course for AI for business students—reflecting North Park University's mission as a Christian university and its commitment to graduating students prepared for lives of significance and service, not just technical competence.

How is the BS in Computer Science different from the existing BA in Applied Computer Science? The new BS adds the theoretical and systems-level rigor associated with a traditional computer science degree. Students can now choose between the BA's applied track and the BS's more technical one, depending on their career goals.

Who is the AI for business minor/certificate for? The program is for North Park University School of Professional Studies students who want to build skills in AI-informed decision-making, analytics, and digital ethics. It's designed to complement a major.

How much does each program cost? You can view North Park University’s tuition and financial aid pages for comprehensive information regarding the cost of attendance.