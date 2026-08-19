Infinity Aviation Group Expands Private Jet FBO Network into NYC Metro Area: Acquires FlightServ FBO at Trenton-Mercer Airport, NJ

CHARLESTON, S.C. and TRENTON, N.J., Aug. 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Expanding its FBO network into the New York metropolitan area, Infinity Aviation Group today announced the acquisition of the fixed base operations of FlightServ at Trenton-Mercer Airport (TTN). The new Infinity Aviation Group FBO at TTN combines modern facilities with a comprehensive suite of services, including aircraft detailing.

“Trenton sits in one of the busiest business aviation markets in the country, and with the addition of this site, Infinity will be able to better serve the New York metropolitan business aviation community,” said Steven Levesque, CEO of Infinity Aviation Group. “The FlightServ team built a first-rate operation here and the team is continuing with us in Trenton. We plan to invest in the operation, adding more hangar capacity, more capability on the ramp, and other high-quality FBO services.”

Completed by FlightServ in 2023 as part of a purpose-built facility, the new Infinity Aviation FBO at TTN has 80,000 sq ft. of hangarage, with 28-foot door heights capable of accommodating the largest business aviation aircraft. All hangars feature climate-controlled environments with 24/7 security. The hangar facilities are complemented by a 30,000 sq ft state-of-the-art FBO terminal, offering passengers and crew premium lounges, two 12-seat conference rooms, cafeteria, dining area, high-speed Wi-Fi, and a full range of amenities.

Aviation Charters, a Part 135 charter and aircraft management business operated by FlightServ’s founding ownership, will continue to operate from Infinity’s facility, ensuring continuity of service for AviationCharters’ customers based at Trenton. Aviation Charters will also continue to offer its maintenance services from that location.

In addition to TTN, Infinity Aviation operates FBOs in Nashua, NH (KASH), a public-use general aviation airport located 45 miles from downtown Boston, and in Vero Beach, FL (VRB) on Florida’s Treasure Coast.

Levesque added, “Infinity Aviation with our network of three FBOs, now offers private jet travelers a premium experience that spans the East Coast, from New Hampshire to New Jersey to Florida.”

Trenton-Mercer Airport (TTN) is ideally situated as a convenient alternative to Teterboro, Morristown and other New York and New Jersey area airports. Positioned midway between New York City and Philadelphia, TTN offers uncongested access, no slot restrictions, on-airport CBP capabilities, and fast taxi and turnaround times. The TTN airport features two runways, with the longest stretching 6,000 feet.

Infinity Aviation Group differentiates itself through a long-term strategic vision focused on private jet facility and market development. The company acquires, enhances, and develops high-quality general aviation infrastructure (including FBOs and aircraft hangars) across key markets. Its management team of industry veterans is committed to a “high touch & high tech” service model built on lasting customer relationships. For more information, visit www.infinityaviationgroup.com. szimmerman@infinityaviationgroup.com.

For more media information, contact:

Lisa Hendrickson, LCH Communications for Infinity Aviation Group

lisa@lchcommunications.com

516-643-1642