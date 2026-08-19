Dr. Mark Armitage Launches National Scholarship Supporting Future Leaders in Family Medicine

WILMINGTON, N.C., Aug. 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Dr. Mark Armitage Scholarship for Medical Students has officially opened applications for its annual award, offering support to aspiring physicians committed to careers in family medicine, primary care, and related medical specialties. Created by Dr. Mark Armitage, the scholarship reflects his longstanding dedication to improving healthcare through compassionate, evidence-based medicine and by investing in the education of future physicians.

With more than two decades of experience caring for patients across every stage of life, Dr. Mark Armitage has built a career centered on preventive healthcare, chronic disease management, and personalized treatment. Through this scholarship initiative, he seeks to encourage medical students who demonstrate both academic achievement and a strong commitment to delivering high-quality patient care.

Applications for the scholarship will remain open until April 15, 2027, with the recipient scheduled to be announced on May 15, 2027.

Supporting Tomorrow's Primary Care Physicians

The Dr. Mark Armitage Scholarship for Medical Students was established to recognize students preparing to enter the field of medicine with a passion for primary care and family practice. The annual $1,000 award is designed to help offset the rising costs of medical education while encouraging future doctors to pursue careers that emphasize preventive care, long-term patient relationships, and community health.

Funds awarded through the scholarship may be used toward educational expenses such as tuition, textbooks, clinical equipment, and other costs associated with medical training.

Eligible applicants must:

Be currently enrolled in an accredited medical school in the United States.

Intend to pursue a career in family medicine, primary care, or a closely related specialty.

Maintain strong academic standing.

Demonstrate a commitment to evidence-based clinical practice.

Show dedication to serving diverse communities through compassionate patient care.



The scholarship welcomes applications from qualified medical students nationwide, regardless of geographic location or institution.

Essay Competition Highlights Vision for Modern Primary Care

As part of the application process, students must submit an original essay between 500 and 800 words addressing the following topic:

"Describe a patient-centered innovation or approach you would introduce to family medicine and explain how it demonstrates your commitment to compassionate, evidence-based primary care."

Applicants are encouraged to discuss ideas that could improve healthcare delivery, strengthen physician-patient relationships, expand access to care, or enhance clinical outcomes through innovation and thoughtful medical practice.

Along with the essay, applicants should include:

A current resume or curriculum vitae.

Full name, medical school, and anticipated graduation year.

Verification of current enrollment, such as an unofficial transcript or enrollment letter.



Completed application materials should be emailed to apply@drmarkarmitagescholarship.com no later than April 15, 2027. The selected recipient will be notified after the official announcement on May 15, 2027.

About Dr. Mark Armitage

Dr. Mark Armitage earned his medical degree from the American University of the Caribbean before completing his Family Practice Residency at Shenandoah Valley Family Practice Residency in Winchester, Virginia. Since joining Pelican Family Medicine in Wilmington, North Carolina, in 2002, he has devoted his career to delivering comprehensive primary care for individuals and families.

In addition to providing clinical care, Dr. Mark Armitage has pursued advanced education in skin substitute wound treatment and neuromodulation therapies for diabetic neuropathy. His professional interests also extend to medical education, where he has helped develop evidence-based clinical databases, inpatient documentation systems, and orientation resources for physician training programs.

Throughout his career, Dr. Mark Armitage has maintained active membership in the American Academy of Family Physicians, the American Medical Association, and the New Hanover and Pender County Medical Society, reflecting his ongoing commitment to professional excellence and lifelong learning.

Investing in the Future of Patient Care

The Dr. Mark Armitage Scholarship for Medical Students represents more than financial assistance—it reflects a belief that today's medical students will shape the future of healthcare. By recognizing students who combine academic excellence with compassion and innovation, Dr. Mark Armitage hopes to encourage the continued advancement of family medicine and strengthen access to quality primary care for communities across the country.

Additional information regarding eligibility requirements, submission guidelines, and scholarship updates is available through the scholarship website.

Media & Contact Information

Contact Person: Dr. Mark Armitage

Organization: Dr. Mark Armitage Scholarship for Medical Students

Website: https://drmarkarmitagescholarship.com/

Email: apply@drmarkarmitagescholarship.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/ed038b0b-50dd-4421-bc40-306612ce3717