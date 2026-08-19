The Federal Bridge Corporation Limited’s ‘A+’ credit ratings affirmed by S&P Global Ratings; outlook remains Positive

OTTAWA, Aug. 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Federal Bridge Corporation Limited (FBCL) is pleased to announce that S&P Global Ratings has affirmed the Corporation’s ‘A+’ long-term issuer credit and senior unsecured debt ratings. The outlook remains positive.

The maintained positive outlook reflects S&P’s expectation that FBCL’s decreasing debt burden and continued revenue generation will support improvement in the Corporation’s credit profile, despite an evolving operating environment for cross-border trade and travel.

In its assessment, S&P identifies FBCL’s low and amortizing debt burden and longstanding debt-reduction strategy as key credit strengths. The rating agency also recognizes FBCL’s very strong management and governance and its important role in managing international bridges that support trade and travel between Canada and the United States.

The rating affirmation comes amid continued macroeconomic uncertainty, including Canada-U.S. trade tensions and increased competition following the opening of the Gordie Howe International Bridge. S&P nevertheless expects FBCL’s financial metrics to strengthen over the next two years as the Corporation continues to reduce its debt.

“Maintaining our ‘A+’ rating and positive outlook reflects the resilience of FBCL’s financial strategy and the strength of our governance,” said Natalie Kinloch, Chief Executive Officer, FBCL. “Our disciplined approach to debt reduction and financial management positions the Corporation to respond to changing operating conditions while continuing to invest responsibly in the safety and long-term stewardship of our bridge assets.”

FBCL remains committed to operational efficiency, fiscal responsibility and the responsible stewardship of international bridge infrastructure supporting Canada-U.S. trade and travel.

The full S&P Global Ratings report is available for review.

For more information:

Alexandre Gauthier

Manager, Communications

The Federal Bridge Corporation Limited

communications@federalbridge.ca

ABOUT THE FEDERAL BRIDGE CORPORATION LIMITED

FBCL owns, manages and operates international bridges and associated structures in Sault Ste. Marie, Point Edward, Lansdowne (Thousand Islands) and Cornwall, Ontario. FBCL’s mandate is to provide the highest level of stewardship so that its international bridges and associated structures are safe and efficient for users.

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