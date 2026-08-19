MEDevice Boston 2026 Unveils Forward-Looking Content Program, Shaping the Future of MedTech

BOSTON, Aug. 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MEDevice Boston, New England's premier medical device industry event, announces its 2026 keynote program featuring sessions that will explore the future of medical technology. Taking place August 26–27, 2026, at the Thomas M. Menino Convention & Exhibition Center, the event will bring together leading voices in medical device development and innovation to explore the technologies reshaping patient care.

Keynote Sessions

The 2026 keynote program opens each day with forward-looking perspectives built around specific, timely topics that engineers, R&D leaders, and MedTech professionals need to understand today to stay ahead of what comes next.

Day 1: “Quantum Sensing and the Future of Precision Medicine,” featuring Paola Cappellaro, Ford Professor of Engineering, Department of Nuclear Science and Engineering & Department of Physics at MIT. Quantum sensing is poised to redefine biological detection, neural diagnostics, and implantable monitoring, with attendees discovering how quantum-enabled sensing platforms may shift the boundaries of medical device design and what engineers and innovators should understand today about the next frontier of precision medicine.





Day 2: “What is the Future of AI in Medical Devices?” featuring Mike Carlin, President, Ortho Tech at Stryker, in a conversation moderated by Elise Reuter, Senior Reporter at MedTech Dive will present a session examining current AI deployment in medical devices, distinguish genuine clinical impact from marketing hype, and explore the pathways defining the next generation of intelligent medical technology. Carlin will address the strategic imperatives for positioning organizations in an increasingly AI-centric marketplace, where differentiation depends on demonstrating real-world efficacy.

“The sessions at MEDevice Boston represent our commitment to bringing the most forward-thinking conversations to the MedTech community," says John Lewinski, Executive Vice President, Manufacturing by Informa. "We're creating a space where engineers, innovators, and industry leaders can explore emerging technologies like quantum sensing and AI-native architectures that will define the next generation of medical devices. These aren't theoretical discussions—they're practical insights that attendees can apply to their work today to prepare for tomorrow.”





Fireside Chats

These discussions with MedTech innovators are a way to talk through challenges and opportunities with likeminded individuals.

Sessions include “Bridging Compliance and Innovation: Integrating the EU AI Act, MDR, and ISO/IEC 42001 into Advanced Medical Device Manufacturing,” featuring industry experts who will explain what these converging regulations mean in practice and how organizations are adapting. From uncovering overlaps and resolving conflicts to embedding AI into quality and risk frameworks, this session will deliver practical insights you can apply immediately. Speakers include Attrayee Chakraborty, Senior Quality Systems Engineer, Analog Devices; John Reisdorf, Regulatory Affairs Manager II, Werfen; and moderator Claire Wallace, Senior Staff Writer at Medical Device + Diagnostics Industry (MD+DI).

“All Inclusive Devices that have Changed Lives,” featuring Justin Starbird, President & CEO at The Aebli Group; Jamie Wood Commercialization and Scientific Officer at OxiWear; and Kanika Kalra Technical Officer at World Health Organization (WHO), will delve into the critical conversations surrounding transformative and inclusive medical devices that are reshaping the healthcare industry as design principles, research methodologies, and collaborative approaches that are breaking down barriers and ensuring medical technology serves diverse populations.

For more information about MEDevice Boston 2026, including registration details and the complete education program, visit www.medeviceboston.com .

About Manufacturing by Informa

Manufacturing by Informa is the leading B2B event producer, publisher, and digital media business for the world's $3-trillion advanced, technology-based manufacturing industry. Our print and electronic products deliver trusted information to the engineering market and leverage our proprietary 1.3-million-name database to connect suppliers with buyers and purchase influencers. We produce more than 50 events and conferences in a dozen countries, connecting manufacturing professionals from around the globe. The Manufacturing portfolio is organized by Informa Markets, a subsidiary of Informa plc (LON:INF), the world's leading exhibitions organizer that brings a diverse range of specialist markets to life, unlocking opportunities and helping them to thrive 365 days of the year. For more information, please visit www.informamarkets.com.

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