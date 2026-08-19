Spartan Plumbing & Drains Owner Earns Florida Master Plumbing License, Reinforcing Commitment to Excellence Across Southwest Florida

Fort Myers, Florida, Aug. 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fort Myers, Florida - August 19, 2026 -

Spartan Plumbing & Drains is proud to announce that owner Jeremy Guthrie has officially earned his Master Plumbing License in the State of Florida, marking another significant milestone for the veteran-owned and family-owned plumbing company. The achievement further demonstrates the company's commitment to delivering exceptional workmanship, industry expertise, and dependable plumbing solutions for homeowners and businesses throughout Southwest Florida.

Receiving a Florida Master Plumbing License represents a high level of professional achievement within the plumbing industry. It reflects years of hands-on experience, technical knowledge, and dedication to meeting Florida's rigorous licensing standards. For Spartan Plumbing & Drains, Jeremy Guthrie's accomplishment strengthens the company's ability to continue providing reliable plumbing services while maintaining the highest standards of quality and professionalism.

For more than 30 years, Spartan Plumbing & Drains has built a reputation for honest service, skilled craftsmanship, and customer-first solutions. Based in Fort Myers, the company proudly serves residential and commercial customers throughout Lee County and surrounding Southwest Florida communities, including Cape Coral, Bonita Springs, Sanibel, Punta Gorda, and Naples.

As a veteran-owned and family-owned business, Spartan Plumbing & Drains has always emphasized integrity, accountability, and dependable service. Those values continue to guide every member of the team, whether responding to an emergency plumbing repair, installing a new water heater, replacing sewer lines, clearing clogged drains, or completing plumbing installations for remodeling and new construction projects.

"Receiving my Florida Master Plumbing License is an accomplishment that represents years of dedication to the plumbing trade and a commitment to continually improving my knowledge and skills," said Jeremy Guthrie, owner of Spartan Plumbing & Drains. "Our customers place a tremendous amount of trust in our team every day, and this achievement reinforces our promise to provide expert plumbing solutions with honesty, professionalism, and exceptional customer service. We're grateful for the continued support from our customers throughout Southwest Florida and look forward to serving our communities for many years to come."

The Master Plumbing License also reflects Spartan Plumbing & Drains' ongoing investment in professional development and industry excellence. As plumbing technologies, building codes, and water conservation standards continue to evolve, the company remains committed to staying current with best practices while providing customers with long-lasting, cost-effective plumbing solutions.

Spartan Plumbing & Drains offers a comprehensive range of residential and commercial plumbing services designed to keep homes and businesses operating efficiently. Their experienced technicians handle everything from leak detection and pipe repairs to drain cleaning, sewer services, water heater installation and replacement, fixture upgrades, garbage disposal installation, plumbing inspections, and emergency plumbing repairs.

Customers throughout Southwest Florida have come to rely on Spartan Plumbing & Drains for responsive service, transparent communication, and quality workmanship. The company understands that plumbing issues can disrupt daily life and business operations, which is why they focus on providing prompt service, accurate diagnostics, and effective repairs that help minimize downtime and prevent future problems. Follow them on Facebook to see some of the quality work they are doing: https://www.facebook.com/spartan.plumbing.swfl/

The company's reputation has continued to grow through referrals from satisfied customers who appreciate Spartan Plumbing & Drains' commitment to treating every property with respect while delivering dependable plumbing solutions at fair and honest pricing. Whether assisting homeowners with routine maintenance or helping businesses resolve complex plumbing challenges, the team approaches every project with the same level of professionalism and attention to detail.

Jeremy Guthrie's achievement represents not only a personal career milestone but also another step forward for Spartan Plumbing & Drains as the company continues expanding its reputation as one of Southwest Florida's trusted plumbing service providers. The combination of decades of experience, advanced licensing credentials, and unwavering dedication to customer satisfaction positions the company to continue serving the growing needs of the region.

Residents and business owners throughout Fort Myers, Cape Coral, Bonita Springs, Sanibel, Punta Gorda, Naples, and surrounding Southwest Florida communities can count on Spartan Plumbing & Drains for expert plumbing services backed by experience, integrity, and a commitment to quality. To learn more about the company please give them a call at or visit their website at https://spartanplumbing.us

About Spartan Plumbing & Drains

Spartan Plumbing & Drains is a veteran-owned and family-owned plumbing company based in Fort Myers, Florida. With more than 30 years of industry experience, the company provides comprehensive residential and commercial plumbing services throughout Lee County and Southwest Florida, including Fort Myers, Cape Coral, Bonita Springs, Sanibel, Punta Gorda, and Naples. Spartan Plumbing & Drains is dedicated to delivering reliable plumbing solutions, exceptional workmanship, honest service, and outstanding customer care for every project, large or small.

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For more information about Spartan Plumbing & Drains, contact the company here:



Spartan Plumbing & Drains

Jeremy Guthrie

(239) 460-2000

info@spartanplumbing.us

12165 Metro Pkwy #24

Fort Myers, FL 33966