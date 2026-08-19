MSI Expands the Bocage® Collection with Three New Q™ Colors Inspired by the Beauty of Natural Stone

ORANGE, Calif., Aug. 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- M S International, Inc. (MSI) , the leading supplier of flooring , countertops , wall tile , and hardscaping products in North America, is proud to introduce three stunning new additions to the Q™ Bocage® Collection. Designed to bring even greater warmth, depth, and authenticity to engineered surfaces, these new colors offer unique veining patterns that resonate with the beauty of nature, ideal for any commercial or residential space that values natural beauty.

The Bocage® Collection offers a fresh perspective on engineered countertop surfaces, blending soft, refined veining with remarkable depth and rich visual dimension. Inspired by the natural beauty of marble and quartzite, the collection delivers a signature organic aesthetic while maintaining high-quality performance. Select designs also feature MSI's exclusive LumaLuxe® technology, enhancing light interaction to create brighter, more dynamic spaces.





The newest additions to the Bocage® Collection include:

Calacatta Orella™ incorporates MSI’s LumaLuxe ® technology for enhanced light interaction with its gorgeous golden blonde veins on its pure white background.

technology for enhanced light interaction with its gorgeous golden blonde veins on its pure white background. Travataj™ exudes grace with delicate cream and ivory tones in a unique veining pattern that shine with LumaLuxe ® on a serene beige canvas.

on a serene beige canvas. Calacatta Jadira™’s soft sage green and warm brown veining crackle against its luminous white surface.





"The Bocage Collection was created for those who appreciate the subtle beauty and authenticity of natural stone, and these three new colors continue that vision," said Adi Sheth, Senior Merchant at MSI. "These new colors offer homeowners and designers sophisticated new ways to create inviting spaces with organic movement, remarkable depth, and the lasting performance of Q countertops."

Available in 2 cm and 3 cm slabs, these surfaces are ideal for kitchen countertops, waterfall islands, bathroom vanities, backsplashes, accent walls, and a wide range of residential and commercial applications. With superior resistance to scratches, stains, and everyday wear, the newest Bocage colors make it easier than ever to create spaces that are both beautiful and built to last.

About M S International, Inc. (MSI)

Founded in 1975, MSI is a leading supplier of flooring, countertop, wall tile, and hardscaping products in North America. Headquartered in Orange, California, MSI maintains 50 state-of-the-art showrooms and distribution centers across the U.S. and Canada, with domestically sourced products for the Q™ Studio Collection in Latta, South Carolina, and Premium LVT in Cartersville, Georgia. MSI's product assortment includes an extensive offering of engineered surfaces, LVT, tile, turf, natural stone, and porcelain products imported from over 37 countries on six continents.

To explore MSI's complete range of products, visit www.msisurfaces.com.

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Media Contact:

Kristina Durkin

PR Coordinator

(404) 680-0220

Kristina.d@msisurfaces.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/8c1db239-0763-4c01-8a33-d21124afb265