Youssi Custom Homes of Sycamore Focuses on Flexible Residential Options for Changing Homebuyer Needs

SYCAMORE, IL, Aug. 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SYCAMORE, IL - August 19, 2026 -

Youssi Custom Homes of Sycamore is continuing residential construction and sales activity along Anjali Court in Sycamore, Illinois, where recently completed homes, current listings and additional properties in the neighborhood demonstrate an active pipeline of new housing. The activity follows multiple 2026 sales on Anjali Court and comes as additional newly constructed residences remain available or move through the sales process.

The current activity can be measured across several addresses. A model residence at 404 Anjali Court, Unit L, a three-bedroom, two-bath home containing 1,453 square feet, sold April 30, 2026. Other 1,453-square-foot residences at 406, 607, 623 and 625 Anjali Court also recorded sales during 2026, establishing a recent pattern of completed transactions within the development.

Additional inventory remains active. As of August, 532 Anjali Court, Unit R, was listed as new construction at $309,900 with three bedrooms, two bathrooms and 1,453 square feet. Realtor.com also identified 514 Anjali Court, Unit L, at $307,000 and 609 Anjali Court at $335,700 among properties being marketed in the immediate area. Youssi Custom Homes has continued promoting open-house activity on Anjali Court, including an Aug. 19 event at 615 Anjali Court.

The concentration of recent sales and current inventory gives the company a more concrete measure of its Sycamore activity than a general expansion announcement. It also places the builder's work within an active local market. Realtor.com currently reports 112 homes for sale across Sycamore and a median listing price of approximately $377,450, while its new-construction inventory includes multiple projects and builders operating in the community.

The Youssi Custom Homes Sycamore residences on Anjali Court have frequently been configured as three-bedroom, two-bath homes of approximately 1,453 square feet. Recent property records show that configuration across numerous addresses, including 404, 406, 607, 617, 623, 625, 631, 632 and 634 Anjali Court. The recurring floor-plan size provides buyers with a measurable point of comparison while individual properties may differ in finishes, orientation, selections and other details.

The development itself also has an established municipal history. Sycamore Plan Commission records from October 2023 document Youssi's request involving residential lots on Anjali Court, including lots 3 through 20 and lots 28 through 46. Those records provide evidence that the builder's activity on Anjali Court extends beyond isolated individual listings and has been part of an ongoing residential development process in the city.

Youssi Custom Homes' public materials identify energy-related construction considerations including modern insulation, energy-efficient windows and smart-home technologies. The company does not publicly state that every identified feature is standard in every Anjali Court residence, nor does its website provide specifications establishing particular insulation ratings, window performance standards or a uniform smart-home package. Those features therefore should be evaluated on a property-by-property basis rather than treated as identical specifications across the development.

That distinction is especially relevant in new construction, where finishes, options and specifications can change between homes even when floor plans are similar. For prospective buyers comparing properties within the same development, documented square footage, bedroom and bathroom counts, completion status and individual construction specifications provide more useful comparisons than broad descriptions of housing preferences.

The Anjali Court activity also provides a clearer picture of Youssi's geographic position in the market. Rather than describing its work only as serving Sycamore and surrounding Northern Illinois communities, the company can point to a cluster of completed, pending and actively marketed residences along a specific Sycamore street. Its own website lists an Anjali Court address as its local contact location, further connecting the company to the area in which the homes are being built and sold.





With sales recorded during spring and summer 2026 and additional properties still moving through the market in August, Anjali Court represents an ongoing body of work rather than a proposed future project. The recent transactions, active listings and scheduled property events provide measurable evidence of continued custom homes and residential living in Sycamore as Youssi Custom Homes advances its current construction and sales activity in the community.

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For more information about Youssi Custom Homes LLC, contact the company here:



Youssi Custom Homes of Sycamore

Chris Youssi

(779) 759-1295

youssicustomhomesofsycamore@gmail.com

404 ANJALI CT

SYCAMORE IL 60178-9005