The Grid Queue Runs Five Years. This Equipment Ships on a Truck.

BOCA RATON, Fla., Aug. 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- USA News Group News Commentary - In the space of about eight weeks, a Nasdaq-listed company joined the Russell Microcap Index, changed its corporate name and began trading under a new symbol, closed the acquisition of the operating business it is now named after, appointed to its board a fund manager who has overseen more than $12 billion of invested and committed capital across the energy and energy-transition sectors, and saw options on its common stock begin trading on the Cboe Options Exchange. Then, on August 14, it filed a quarterly report that reflects almost none of it. That gap between what the filings show and what the company now does is the most interesting thing about this situation, and it is the reason the story is worth reading twice. Companies mentioned in today's commentary includes: NOMAD Power Solutions, Inc. (Nasdaq: NMAD), Vistra Corp. (NYSE: VST), Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE: PWR), GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE: GEV), Equinix, Inc. (Nasdaq: EQIX).

The operating business it acquired builds battery energy storage systems that arrive on a truck. Not containerized units that need a pad poured and a substation upgraded, but deployable, utility-grade systems designed to be moved, set down, and run. The subsidiary was the first to bring a mobile, utility-grade one-megawatt system to market. Since the acquisition closed it has released a third-generation platform with more than 50% additional energy capacity, sold two commercial systems to a Kansas electric cooperative following a pilot, and added a chief of product and a director of service. None of that activity appears in the financial statements filed last week.

NOMAD Power Solutions, Inc. (Nasdaq: NMAD), formerly LIXTE Biotechnology Holdings, filed its Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended June 30, 2026 and provided a business update on August 14, 2026. The shift the company describes is not a departure from what it was. It has expanded its operations and strategic focus into the energy infrastructure sector, which is now its primary strategic focus, while continuing to maintain and advance its legacy oncology and medical technology assets and evaluating strategic opportunities for that portfolio. What changed in the quarter is which business the market is being asked to look at first.

A New Name, a New Symbol, and a New Sector

The Company changed its corporate name to NOMAD Power Solutions, Inc. and began trading under the Nasdaq symbol NMAD, entering what it describes as the AI energy infrastructure sector. It is exploring strategic alternatives for its clinical stage pharmaceutical and med-tech operations focused on advancing cancer treatments, which is a different statement from abandoning them. The Form 10-Q is available in the investor relations section of the Company's website and on the SEC's website.

“During the second quarter, we concentrated on planning the implementation of a transformation of the Company into the high-growth AI energy infrastructure sector, which was announced subsequent to the close of the quarter,” said Geordan Pursglove, Chief Executive Officer of NOMAD. “We've changed our corporate name, closed an important acquisition, and further strengthened our board with the addition of an experienced energy industry executive.”

The Acquisition Is the Company Now

The Company completed its acquisition of NOMAD Transportable Power Systems, which it describes as a market leader in deployable, utility-grade battery energy storage systems and the first to bring a mobile, utility-grade one-megawatt system to market. That subsidiary is where the revenue, the customers and the product roadmap now live.

The proposition is narrow and easy to state. Permanent grid infrastructure takes years to build and connect. A mobile system can be delivered and commissioned in a fraction of that time and moved again when the need moves. The company's own framing is that mobilizing energy storage lets customers deploy power where and when it is needed without waiting for permanent infrastructure. Whether that proposition scales is an open question. That it addresses a real constraint is not.

Who Just Joined the Board

Stuart D. Porter, Founder, Managing Partner, Chief Executive Officer and Chief Investment Officer of Denham Capital Management LP, was appointed to the Board of Directors in connection with the transformation. Porter has overseen more than $12 billion of invested and committed capital across the energy and energy-transition sectors.

Board appointments are the easiest thing in the world to over-read, and most of them deserve a paragraph and no more. This one is worth slightly more attention for a narrow reason: capital allocators with that kind of sector history generally have a view on where energy infrastructure demand is going, and they do not usually take microcap board seats casually. It is a signal about the thesis rather than evidence about the business.

A Kansas Cooperative Bought Two

Following a successful pilot project, the operating subsidiary sold two commercial battery energy storage systems to DSO Electric Cooperative, a Kansas utility. The systems were deployed to support ongoing seasonal peak-demand management and are expected to provide the cooperative with meaningful opportunities for cost savings.

Two units is not a scaling event and nobody should pretend otherwise. What it is, is the sequence that matters at this stage: a pilot that converted into a purchase, from a utility customer, for a recurring operational use case rather than a one-off emergency. Peak-demand management is a budget line that repeats every summer. Pilots that convert are the leading indicator worth tracking on a company this size, more than any single order value.

The Third-Generation Voyager

The subsidiary released the third generation of its Voyager energy storage platform, increasing energy capacity by more than 50% while preserving the platform's transportable design, power output and rapid deployment capabilities. The increased capacity is designed to give customers longer run-time and greater operating flexibility.

The engineering constraint in this category is that transportability caps everything. A system has to fit legal road dimensions and weight limits, which sets a hard ceiling on how much energy can travel in one unit. Adding half again as much capacity inside that envelope, without giving up the deployment speed that is the entire point of the product, is the specific problem this category has to keep solving. It is also where a mobile platform either stays competitive with permanent installations or does not.

Two Milestones That Only Matter Later

In June the Company was included in the Russell Microcap Index as part of the annual Russell U.S. Indexes reconstitution. In July its common stock was listed on the Cboe Options Exchange, with options trading under the symbol NMAD.

Neither of those is an operating achievement and neither says anything about whether the batteries sell. They are market-structure plumbing. Index inclusion puts a name in front of passive money that does not choose stocks; a listed options chain gives institutions a way to hedge and gives the shares a second venue where interest can register. On a microcap, that plumbing tends to matter only once there is something for it to carry. It is being installed ahead of the traffic rather than after it.

The Clock Belongs to the Interconnection Queue

The external clock here is not the Company's to set, which is what makes it worth watching. Securing grid power for a new large load in the United States now takes years, not months. Research from Lawrence Berkeley National Laboratory has found that interconnection wait times have more than doubled over the past fifteen years, with projects averaging around five years in queue before reaching commercial operation. In Texas, ERCOT was tracking a large-load interconnection queue of roughly 410 gigawatts as of April 2026, several times the grid's current total generating capacity, with data centers accounting for the large majority of it. In Northern Virginia, the average wait for a 100-megawatt connection has been reported at seven years.

There is a dated version of the same problem. PJM Interconnection faces a projected capacity shortfall for the 2027-2028 delivery period, and the national interconnection queue has swelled past 2,600 gigawatts of proposed generation and storage. Every one of those numbers describes the same gap: load that exists now against infrastructure that arrives later. Mobile storage does not close that gap. It is one of a small number of things that can be deployed inside it, alongside on-site generation and demand-response arrangements, and the size of the gap is set by utilities, regulators and equipment lead times rather than by any supplier.

Why the Market Has Not Caught Up Yet

The clearest answer is written into the filing itself, and the Company states it plainly. The corporate name change and the acquisition of NOMAD Transportable Power Systems were both completed after the close of the second quarter. The Form 10-Q therefore reflects the financial position and operating results of legacy LIXTE Biotechnology Holdings, and does not include the historical operating results of NOMAD Transportable Power Systems.

Read that as a screening problem rather than a disclosure problem. Anyone who pulls the most recent quarterly financials on this ticker is looking at a clinical-stage oncology company, because that is what the reporting period contained. The energy business has customers, a product roadmap and a third-generation platform, and none of it is in those numbers yet. Automated screens, quantitative filters and most casual research will not reconcile the two on their own, and the first period that shows the operating subsidiary is still ahead.

There is a second, softer reason. A company carrying both an energy infrastructure business and a legacy oncology and medical technology portfolio does not fit a single category, and things that do not fit a category tend to get skipped rather than analyzed. That is a description of how attention works, not a claim about value. What has actually happened since June is an index inclusion, a name and symbol change, a closed acquisition, a board appointment, a converted utility pilot, a product generation, an options listing and a filed 10-Q. It has all happened in public, in order, and mostly outside the financial statements.

Other companies to keep an eye on:

The four companies below are large, established businesses that sell into, build, or operate the same electricity buildout NOMAD is addressing. They are referenced solely to describe the scale and direction of demand in that market. None of them are peers, competitors or financial comparables of NOMAD Power Solutions, which is a microcap company at an early commercial stage.

Vistra Corp. (NYSE: VST)

Vistra is the closest listed read on the demand condition NOMAD's product is sold into, because its own generation fleet already includes battery energy storage alongside natural gas, nuclear, coal and solar. Second-quarter 2026 Ongoing Operations Adjusted EBITDA was $1.767 billion, up more than 30% from $1.35 billion a year earlier, with generation earnings up 68% to $994 million. The company reaffirmed full-year 2026 guidance of $6.8 billion to $7.6 billion of Ongoing Operations Adjusted EBITDA and $3.925 billion to $4.725 billion of free cash flow before growth, with management saying it is comfortable delivering at or above the midpoint.

The operating detail worth carrying into any storage discussion is what happened during the July heat. Vistra reported commercial availability of 97% or greater across its fleet through record peak loads in both Texas and PJM, which is the same seasonal peak-demand problem the Kansas cooperative described above bought mobile systems to manage, at a very different scale. The company also announced Helix Digital Infrastructure alongside KKR, NVIDIA and the Kuwait Investment Authority, a rack-to-grid platform in which Vistra will commit up to $1 billion as a founding investor and preferred power partner. It received Federal Energy Regulatory Commission approval for its pending Cogentrix Energy acquisition, and has signed power purchase agreements with Meta that are expected to contribute from 2027. Neither the Cogentrix acquisition nor the Meta agreements are included in the reaffirmed 2026 guidance ranges.

Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE: PWR)

Quanta builds the permanent infrastructure that mobile storage is deployed while waiting for, which makes it the most direct counterpart in this set. Second-quarter 2026 revenue was $9.6 billion against $6.77 billion a year earlier, with adjusted EBITDA of $1.1 billion and adjusted diluted earnings per share of $4.24, a record for any second quarter. Backlog reached a record $53 billion and full-year guidance was raised.

Chief Executive Officer Duke Austin's framing is the part that matters here. He said the company is still in the early stages, with the larger utility generation and technology load center programs still ahead. Large transmission projects at 765 kV and 345 kV remain in engineering and will begin entering backlog in the second half of 2026, with meaningful field activity not expected until the second half of 2027. That timeline is a direct statement of how long permanent capacity takes to arrive, from the company doing the building.

GE Vernova

GE Vernova reported second-quarter 2026 orders of $24.2 billion, up 88% organically, on revenue of $11.1 billion, up 22%. Backlog rose roughly $13 billion sequentially to about $176 billion, and free cash flow was $5.1 billion. The company raised 2026 guidance to revenue of $45.5 billion to $46.5 billion and free cash flow of $11.5 billion to $12.5 billion.

Chief Executive Officer Scott Strazik said the company now expects at least 125 gigawatts of gas equipment under contract by year-end 2026, up from 116 gigawatts of backlog and slot reservations, and data-center-related orders in Electrification exceeded $5 billion year to date. Adjusted earnings per share of $2.47 missed consensus and shares fell on the day, which is worth stating alongside the rest. The stock has since recovered and is up roughly 30% over the past six months against a declining industry.

Equinix

Equinix is included because data center operators are the customers whose power problem this entire discussion is about. Second-quarter 2026 revenue was $2,625 million, up 16% year over year and ahead of consensus, with monthly recurring revenue up 11% for a third consecutive quarter of double-digit growth. Adjusted EBITDA margin expanded 300 basis points to 53% and adjusted funds from operations per share rose 18%.

The company added a record 9,700 net interconnections and posted annualized gross bookings of $424 million, up 23%, and issued what management called the largest single guidance raise in its history, alongside plans for $5 billion to $7 billion of annual capital expenditure through 2029. Shares are up roughly 33% year to date and trade near the upper end of their 52-week range. A company committing that much capital on that timeline is, by definition, a company that needs power delivered on schedules the grid does not currently guarantee.

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Sponsorship and Affiliated Disclosure

This article is being distributed for Market Equities Limited, a company incorporated under the laws of Ireland (“MEL”), which wholly owns and operates USA News Group. MEL has been paid a fee for NOMAD Power Solutions, Inc. advertising and digital media from Creative Direct Marketing Group (“CDMG”). MEL also expects to receive further compensation as part of an ongoing digital media effort to increase visibility for the company. No further notice will be given, but let this disclaimer serve as notice that all material, including this article, has been reviewed and approved by NOMAD Power Solutions, Inc. and CDMG. This compensation constitutes a conflict of interest as to our ability to remain objective in our communication regarding the profiled company. Because of this conflict, individuals are strongly encouraged not to use this publication as the basis for any investment decision.

MEL and its owner/operators do not own any shares of NOMAD Power Solutions, Inc., but reserve the right to buy and sell shares of NOMAD Power Solutions, Inc. at any time without any further notice commencing immediately and ongoing, in the open market, through private placements, and/or through other investment vehicles. There may also be third parties who hold shares of NOMAD Power Solutions, Inc. and may liquidate their shares, which could have a negative effect on the price of the stock.

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Forward-Looking Statements and Cautionary Notes

This article may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, each as amended. Forward-looking statements include all statements that do not relate solely to historical or current facts, including statements regarding the Company's product development, commercial growth, strategic alternatives for its life sciences portfolio, and business prospects. Actual results may differ materially. Readers are referred to the forward-looking statements disclosure in the Company's own release and to its filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission at www.sec.gov.

NOMAD Power Solutions, Inc. is a microcap company at an early commercial stage. As the Company states in its own release, the corporate name change and the acquisition of NOMAD Transportable Power Systems were completed after the close of the second quarter, and the Form 10-Q for the quarter ended June 30, 2026 reflects the financial position and operating results of legacy LIXTE Biotechnology Holdings and does not include the historical operating results of NOMAD Transportable Power Systems. No financial results of the operating subsidiary are presented in this article, and readers should not assume that any historical figures associated with this ticker describe the current business. The expansion of the Company's strategic focus into energy infrastructure does not represent a complete departure from the Company's biotechnology roots; the Company continues to maintain and advance its legacy oncology and medical technology assets while evaluating strategic opportunities for that portfolio. References to a pilot project, to systems sold to a single utility customer, and to product capacity improvements describe activity reported by the Company and are not indications of future revenue, order volume, or profitability. Index inclusion and the listing of options on the Company's common stock are market-structure events and are not operating results or indications of financial performance.

Market and industry statistics regarding interconnection queues, wait times and projected capacity shortfalls are drawn from third-party sources including Lawrence Berkeley National Laboratory research, ERCOT reporting and industry analyses. Those figures describe conditions in the broader electricity market, vary by source and region, and are not presented as addressable revenue or as a forecast of demand for any Company product.

Referenced Companies

References to Vistra Corp., Quanta Services, Inc., GE Vernova Inc. and Equinix, Inc. are provided solely as market and sector context. Those companies are not peers, competitors, or financial comparables of NOMAD Power Solutions, Inc. Their results, orders, backlogs, guidance and share performance are not indicative of NOMAD's prospects. No partnership, affiliation, sponsorship, or endorsement is implied, and none of them has any involvement in NOMAD, this article, or its distribution. DSO Electric Cooperative and Denham Capital Management LP are referenced as, respectively, a customer of the Company's operating subsidiary and the firm of a director of the Company, and are not comparables.

Sources

1. NOMAD Power Solutions, Inc., “NOMAD Power Solutions Files 2026 Second Quarter Form 10-Q, Provides Business Update,” August 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE): release

2. NOMAD Power Solutions, Inc. investor relations: ir.nomadpower.com; company website: nomadpower.com

3. Interconnection queue and data center power market data: market-by-market analysis; national queue and PJM outlook; Lawrence Berkeley National Laboratory research summary

4. Second quarter 2026 results releases of the referenced companies, as linked in the body of this article.