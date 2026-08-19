AMSYS and SEYOND Announce Strategic Partnership to Advance Spatial Intelligence and Operational Digital Twins

HOUSTON, Aug. 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AMSYS, leaders in sovereign AI managed services, and SEYOND, a global provider of image-grade LiDAR technology, today announced a strategic partnership to accelerate the adoption of high-fidelity spatial intelligence through the integration of advanced LiDAR perception, Enterprise AI, and Operational Digital Twin platforms. As SEYOND's strategic distributor, integration partner, and managed services provider, AMSYS will expand access to SEYOND's LiDAR portfolio across state and local government, transportation, critical infrastructure, smart cities, education, healthcare, logistics, and industrial markets — delivering solution design, AI integration, systems engineering, Operational Digital Twin deployment, and lifecycle support.





The partnership fuses SEYOND's market-leading LiDAR sensing with AMSYS's expertise in Enterprise AI, computer vision, sensor and data fusion, and Operational Digital Twin architectures, giving organizations a single operational command layer to monitor, analyze, predict, and optimize physical operations in real time. Customers can transform assets, infrastructure, campuses, and public spaces into living Operational Digital Twins that continuously synchronize real-world conditions with digital intelligence — improving visibility, safety, resource utilization, and response times across mission-critical environments.

AMSYS brings proven experience delivering AI and infrastructure solutions to public sector and enterprise organizations and was named the 2026 NVIDIA State and Local Government Partner of the Year for its leadership in AI-driven infrastructure adoption. As a single-source partner spanning LiDAR perception, AI inference, edge computing, cybersecurity, systems integration, and managed services, AMSYS reduces deployment complexity and accelerates time-to-value versus traditional multi-vendor approaches.

"Customers don't need more data, they need to act on it faster," said John Rohrer, President, Enterprise AI, AMSYS. "This partnership turns SEYOND's LiDAR into real-time intelligence AMSYS can deploy at scale, so customers get one partner instead of a patchwork of vendors."

"The future of infrastructure will be defined by how effectively organizations can understand and respond to the physical world in real time," said Randy Lack, Director of Sales Stationary Markets at Seyond. "By combining Seyond's LiDAR perception technology with AMSYS' Operational Digital Twin platform, we're helping create a digital layer for the physical world. That enables smarter operations, greater resilience, and better outcomes for the communities these environments serve."

About AMSYS

AMSYS AI is a division of AMSYS Group, a diversified holding company delivering Enterprise AI, technology services, and infrastructure solutions to public sector and enterprise organizations nationwide. AMSYS specializes in sovereign AI managed services, systems integration, and operational digital twin deployment. For more information, visit https://amsys.ai

About SEYOND

SEYOND is a global provider of image-grade LiDAR technology serving the Smart and Safe cities, Critical infrastructure, automotive, intelligent transportation, robotics, and industrial automation sectors. Founded in Silicon Valley, SEYOND's portfolio includes its Falcon, Robin and Hummingbird LiDAR sensors and its SIMPL perception software platform, supporting use cases from smart infrastructure and industrial automation to autonomous driving. For more information, visit https://seyond.com

Media Contacts

AMSYS

Jenny Salinas

VP, Marketing & Public Relations

jsalinas@amsysis.com

SEYOND

Seyond Marketing Team

PR@Seyond.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/1e4645c0-a915-4895-989e-e59a17dddc6b