Chemung Financial Corporation Announces Dividend Increase

ELMIRA, N.Y., Aug. 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Chemung Financial Corporation (Nasdaq: CHMG) announced today that its Board of Directors has approved a dividend increase of $0.02 per share, raising its quarterly cash dividend to $0.36 per share, payable on October 1, 2026, to common stock shareholders of record as of the close of business on September 17, 2026.

“We are pleased to announce the Corporation’s decision to raise its quarterly dividend by $0.02 per share. The raise represents a 5.9% increase over the prior quarterly dividend and brings total increases since the beginning of 2025 to $0.05 per share, or 16.1%,” said Anders M. Tomson, President and CEO of Chemung Financial Corporation.

Chemung Financial Corporation is a $2.8 billion financial services holding company headquartered in Elmira, New York and operates 30 offices through its principal subsidiary, Chemung Canal Trust Company, a full-service community bank with full trust powers. Established in 1833, Chemung Canal Trust Company is the oldest locally-owned and managed community bank in New York State. Chemung Financial Corporation is also the parent of CFS Group, Inc., a financial services subsidiary offering non-traditional services including mutual funds, annuities, brokerage services, tax preparation services and insurance.

This press release may be found at www.chemungcanal.com

Category: Financial

Source: Chemung Financial Corp