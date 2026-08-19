Naples, Fla., Aug. 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- UMI Stone, a quartz and natural stone supplier, today outlined how it is supporting fabricators, builders and dealers navigating a market that industry professionals describe as their toughest in years. The pressure is measurable: kitchen and bath professionals name consumer uncertainty as their leading constraint to growth, cited by 49%, followed by rising building material costs, cited by 42%, according to the National Kitchen & Bath Association's 2Q26 Kitchen & Bath Market Index, released
July 21.
KEY POINTS
- Supply is the strategy: With kitchen and bath pros naming consumer uncertainty (49%) and rising material costs (42%) their top constraints, per the National Kitchen & Bath Association's 2Q26 Kitchen & Bath Market Index, UMI Stone positions inventory depth and dependable logistics as the infrastructure that keeps trade partners' projects moving.
- Time and labor saved: UMI Stone's fabricator-ready quartz and stone lines cut fabrication time, easing the skilled-labor shortage squeezing shops across the industry.
- One company, full range: UMI Stone gives fabricators and builders a single dependable supply relationship spanning volume quartz to high-end natural stone.
"Our trade partners cannot control the economy, but they can control whether the slab they need is in stock and ready to run," said Donnie DiNorcia, president and founder of UMI Stone. "That is the job we take on for them. Reliable inventory and a supply chain they can plan around take real cost and risk out of every project."
THE PRESSURE ON THE TRADE IS REAL AND MEASURABLE
Fabricators and builders are absorbing friction from several directions at once. Beyond the 49% who cite consumer uncertainty and the 42% who cite rising material costs, kitchen and bath professionals also point to skilled-labor shortages and tariffs as constraints on growth, per the National Kitchen & Bath Association's 2Q26 Kitchen & Bath Market Index. More than a third of surveyed professionals, 36%, said tariffs and trade issues will hurt their growth over the next six months.
For a fabrication shop, every one of those pressures lands as time and money: a delayed slab idles a crew, a price swing erodes a bid, and a labor gap stretches a schedule. The shop chosen for the job either adds to that friction or removes it.
INVENTORY DEPTH THAT KEEPS PROJECTS MOVING
UMI Stone answers the first constraint with stock. The company carries deep, consistent inventory across its quartz and natural stone lines so trade partners can source the material a job needs without waiting on a reorder or redesigning around what is available. When a fabricator can pull a slab the day a project calls for it, the schedule holds and the crew keeps working.
That reliability matters most when budgets are tight. With clients trading down and margins under pressure, a fabricator cannot afford the rework and downtime that inconsistent supply forces.
LOGISTICS AND FABRICATOR-READY LINES THAT SAVE TIME AND LABOR
UMI Stone answers the labor and cost constraints with dependable logistics and product lines built for the shop floor. Consistent delivery lets fabricators plan crews around firm dates instead of guesswork. Quartz and stone lines chosen for workability cut fabrication time, which stretches a skilled workforce that the industry already reports is hard to find and hold.
"When labor is the scarcest resource in the shop, anything that saves a fabricator an hour is worth more than a discount," said DiNorcia. "Consistent material and consistent delivery are how we give that hour back."
FREQUENTLY ASKED QUESTIONS
What does UMI Stone supply to fabricators and builders? UMI Stone supplies quartz and natural stone to fabricators, builders and dealers, with inventory depth and logistics built to keep projects on schedule.
How is UMI Stone helping trade partners in a difficult 2026 market? UMI Stone focuses on the constraints professionals report most: it carries deep, consistent inventory to counter supply uncertainty, runs dependable logistics so crews can plan around firm dates, and offers fabricator-ready lines that cut fabrication time and ease labor pressure. Kitchen and bath professionals cite consumer uncertainty (49%) and rising material costs (42%) as their top constraints, according to the National Kitchen & Bath Association's 2Q26 Kitchen & Bath Market Index.
Why does inventory depth matter for a fabrication shop? When a slab is in stock and ready to run, a fabricator avoids the downtime, rework and idle-crew cost that inconsistent supply creates, which protects both the schedule and the margin on a job.
ABOUT UMI STONE
UMI Stone is a quartz and natural stone supplier serving fabricators, builders and dealers, with inventory depth, dependable logistics and fabricator-ready product lines. UMI Stone operates within the Construction Resources family of surfacing companies, alongside sister brands Opustone and Cancos Tile & Stone. Construction Resources Company, LLC acquired Opustone in April 2025. Learn more at UMI Stone's website.
Also from UMI Stone: UMI Stone builds regional distribution network for premium natural stone, quartz, porcelain and specialty slabs, serving fabricators and design professionals across 10 states.