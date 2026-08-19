How UMI Stone is helping fabricators and builders hold the line as market pressure squeezes the trade

Naples, Fla., Aug. 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- UMI Stone, a quartz and natural stone supplier, today outlined how it is supporting fabricators, builders and dealers navigating a market that industry professionals describe as their toughest in years. The pressure is measurable: kitchen and bath professionals name consumer uncertainty as their leading constraint to growth, cited by 49%, followed by rising building material costs, cited by 42%, according to the National Kitchen & Bath Association's 2Q26 Kitchen & Bath Market Index , released

July 21.















KEY POINTS

Supply is the strategy: With kitchen and bath pros naming consumer uncertainty (49%) and rising material costs (42%) their top constraints, per the National Kitchen & Bath Association's 2Q26 Kitchen & Bath Market Index, UMI Stone positions inventory depth and dependable logistics as the infrastructure that keeps trade partners' projects moving.

With kitchen and bath pros naming consumer uncertainty (49%) and rising material costs (42%) their top constraints, per the National Kitchen & Bath Association's 2Q26 Kitchen & Bath Market Index, UMI Stone positions inventory depth and dependable logistics as the infrastructure that keeps trade partners' projects moving. Time and labor saved: UMI Stone's fabricator-ready quartz and stone lines cut fabrication time, easing the skilled-labor shortage squeezing shops across the industry.

UMI Stone's fabricator-ready quartz and stone lines cut fabrication time, easing the skilled-labor shortage squeezing shops across the industry. One company, full range: UMI Stone gives fabricators and builders a single dependable supply relationship spanning volume quartz to high-end natural stone.



"Our trade partners cannot control the economy, but they can control whether the slab they need is in stock and ready to run," said Donnie DiNorcia, president and founder of UMI Stone. "That is the job we take on for them. Reliable inventory and a supply chain they can plan around take real cost and risk out of every project."



THE PRESSURE ON THE TRADE IS REAL AND MEASURABLE

Fabricators and builders are absorbing friction from several directions at once. Beyond the 49% who cite consumer uncertainty and the 42% who cite rising material costs, kitchen and bath professionals also point to skilled-labor shortages and tariffs as constraints on growth, per the National Kitchen & Bath Association's 2Q26 Kitchen & Bath Market Index. More than a third of surveyed professionals, 36%, said tariffs and trade issues will hurt their growth over the next six months.

