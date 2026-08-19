Array Promotes Chad Hoffman to President and Lindsay Duprey to Chief Operating Officer

AUSTIN, Texas, Aug. 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Array, a technology-driven litigation support and legal technology company, today announced the executive leadership promotions of Chad Hoffman to President and Lindsay Duprey to Chief Operating Officer. Their appointments strengthen continuity, streamline operations under a unifying global model, and position Array for readiness and growth.

Hoffman previously served as the Chief Operating Officer since 2019. He steps into his new role focused on Array’s strategic growth objectives to scale and innovate under a unifying global model. Hoffman is a seasoned executive with more than 20 years of experience in the eDiscovery industry, leading numerous finance and operations initiatives, specializing in scaling businesses through mergers, integrations and strategic exits. Hoffman will continue to work closely with Array CEO Thadd Hale and incoming Chief Operating Officer Duprey.

Duprey is named Chief Operating Officer after serving as President of Array Canada since 2025. With over 15 years of executive experience, Duprey's expertise in scaling organizations through strategic growth initiatives, operational transformation and service innovation, aligns seamlessly with Array's commitment to scalable operational excellence and client-centric service delivery. Duprey will work closely with Hoffman and Hale.

“I am grateful to step into a new and exciting chapter as President of Array,” said Hoffman. “Our focus and mission do not change – we remain a trusted global partner and stay committed to delivering trusted solutions to our customers across the globe.”

“We are reaching a pivotal milestone for Array, and I am excited to help lead our transformation,” said Duprey. “We have the opportunity to drive significant growth, centered on delivering operational excellence and setting new industry standards.”

Over the past six years, Array has focused on innovation and dedicated customer service while adapting to the market’s shifting demands. The elevations of Hoffman and Duprey present a transformative chapter in Array’s evolution and the ability to better support the organization’s vision, align globally, and scale strategically.

About Array

Array is a technology-driven litigation support company that helps law firms, government and corporate legal departments manage today’s rapidly expanding, data-intensive disputes. With operations in Canada, the United States, and the United Kingdom, Array brings together advanced AI tools, integrated workflows, and experienced legal professionals to improve the speed, accuracy, and defensibility of litigation. Array provides end-to-end litigation support services, including eDiscovery, intelligent document review, court reporting, and paper discovery services. For more information, visit trustarray.com.

Media Contact:

Miles Plueger

For Array

(763) 360-0025

mplueger@tunheim.com