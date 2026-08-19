WILMINGTON, Del., Aug. 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- When buyers ask an AI assistant which software to use, the companies that come up are often not the ones that dominate the industry. That is the central finding of a new benchmark that measured the 50 leading AI companies across the assistants their customers now rely on: ChatGPT, Google AI Overviews, and Perplexity.

The study, produced by Slate, put the real questions buyers ask to each engine, 4,500 answers in all, and scored every company on how often and how prominently it appeared. The full report is available at slatehq.com/state-of-ai-seo-2026





The results overturn a basic assumption about how visibility works. The companies AI recommended most were not the giants of the field, but consumer and creator tools: the language app Speak, the music generator Suno, and the video platform Synthesia. Several of the best-known model labs, the names most people would list first, surfaced far less often. And presence was low almost everywhere. The typical company on the list showed up in only about one in ten of the AI answers where it belonged. On the benchmark's 100-point scale, the median score was 4.5.

Two further findings explain the gap. The first undercuts two decades of received wisdom: a strong website, the asset companies have spent years building, turned out to be a weak predictor of whether AI recommends them. Every company studied ranks well in traditional search. It counted for surprisingly little. The second is starker. AI forms its picture of these companies almost entirely from other people. Of the roughly 10,000 sources cited across the study, 41 of the 50 companies had not a single one pointing to their own website. Most of what AI repeated came from a handful of third-party places: YouTube, Reddit, and LinkedIn.

"Being well known and being recommended by AI have become two different things," said Shiyam, co-founder of Slate. "These systems build their answers from what the wider web says about a company, not from what the company says about itself. The good news for everyone else is that this is measurable, and it is early. The gap is there to be closed."

The 50 companies in the report are only a snapshot. The same measurement now runs continuously, and in public, on Slate Index ( slateindex.ai ): a live leaderboard where any brand can see how AI recommends it against its competitors, what the answers say about it, and which sources are shaping that view. What the report does once for the industry's leaders, the Index does for anyone, on demand. Both come from Slate, an AI agent that runs organic growth end to end, from research and content to SEO, AI visibility, and outreach.

Read the full report, including where all 50 companies rank

Methodology. Slate ran 30 buyer-intent prompts per company across ChatGPT, Google AI Overviews, and Perplexity, for 4,500 answers. Each company's AI visibility score is its mention rate divided by its average rank when mentioned. Web authority was measured using Ahrefs Domain Rating. The company set is the 50 leading AI companies, drawn from an independent industry ranking rather than selected by Slate. The study is independent, unsponsored, and reproducible from the published method.

About Slate. Slate is an AI agent for organic growth. It takes on the marketing work a growth team would otherwise do by hand, across research, content, SEO, AI visibility, and outreach, and carries it from idea to published outcome. More at slatehq.com

Media contact:

Sudha Sakthivel

sudha@growthslate.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/c9023912-5f2a-4fc8-867c-2bdb9bc409da