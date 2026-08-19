Behzadi Boutique Spotlights Its Curated Patek Philippe Nautilus Selection in Dubai

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, Aug. 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Behzadi Boutique, an independent luxury watch reseller based in Dubai International Financial Centre, is highlighting its curated selection of Patek Philippe Nautilus watches for collectors and luxury watch enthusiasts in the UAE and international markets.

Through its dedicated Patek philippe nautilus collection page, clients can explore available references and review essential details before contacting the boutique for availability confirmation, additional information or a private viewing appointment.

The Nautilus has become one of the most widely recognised designs in modern luxury watchmaking. Its rounded octagonal bezel, horizontally embossed dial and integrated bracelet have helped establish a distinctive identity that balances sporting character with refined finishing.

Behzadi Boutique’s selection may include different Nautilus configurations across stainless steel, precious-metal and gem-set designs. Because individual luxury watches can vary in availability, condition, documentation and included accessories, clients are encouraged to confirm the details of a specific reference directly with the boutique before making a purchasing decision.

A More Informed Luxury Watch Buying Process

Behzadi Boutique aims to make the acquisition process clearer by providing detailed product information and direct access to its client services team. Buyers can request current availability, additional photographs and further information about the condition, specifications and accompanying items of a particular watch.

Each timepiece is reviewed before presentation, with attention given to authenticity and the details relevant to the individual watch. This process is especially important in the secondary luxury watch market, where reference numbers, production variations, condition and provenance can materially affect a timepiece.

Clients who prefer to examine a watch in person can arrange a private appointment at Behzadi Boutique’s location on the M Floor of The Ritz-Carlton Hotel in DIFC, Dubai. Remote enquiries are also supported for clients who are unable to visit the boutique.

Supporting Local and International Collectors

Dubai continues to serve as an important destination for luxury retail and collectible watches. Its international client base has created demand for specialised resellers capable of supporting both regional buyers and collectors visiting the UAE.

Behzadi Boutique serves clients seeking luxury watches through a combination of online product discovery and personalised assistance. The boutique’s team can help prospective buyers review relevant information about available watches, understand differences between references and arrange an appropriate next step based on the client’s requirements.

For international enquiries, shipping arrangements are handled according to the destination and the details of the transaction. Availability, delivery eligibility and applicable terms should be confirmed directly with the boutique before purchase.

The online Nautilus category is intended to provide a central destination for clients researching available examples while maintaining access to personal support. Product availability and pricing remain subject to change and should be reconfirmed at the time of enquiry.

About Behzadi Boutique

Behzadi Watches Trading LLC, trading as Behzadi Boutique, is an independent luxury reseller located at The Ritz-Carlton Hotel in Dubai International Financial Centre. The boutique offers a curated selection of luxury watches, bags and original art, supported by authenticity review, private viewing appointments and personalised client assistance.

Behzadi Boutique is an independent reseller and is not presented as an authorised dealer or official representative of Patek Philippe. All trademarks and brand names belong to their respective owners.





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