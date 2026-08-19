New Crypto: Pepeto Grows Past $10.74M Fast Following Shiba Inu Success And Ethereum Price Prediction Targets $7,500





DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, Aug. 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- New crypto Pepeto has announced its presale crossed $10.74 million, filling quicker than anything this cycle, and the timing makes that number remarkable: the market is bleeding. Nobody pours millions into a dead market for fun. Money moves like that for one reason: smart buyers see something the rest has not caught, and they keep coming back.

So what do they see? Two things. First, Pepeto runs on Ethereum, fixing what costs ETH users money daily, right as the Ethereum price prediction points toward $7,500. Second, a whisper burning through every crypto community: Elon Musk has picked his next big meme project, the one set to follow Shiba Inu's success, and its name is Pepeto. Big claim? Absolutely. The data below might explain it.

New Crypto Pepeto Keeps Climbing as the Ethereum Price Prediction Turns Bullish Again

Before getting into the presale catching most of attention now, we will look into Ethereum price prediction, Why? simply because Pepeto is an Ethereum based coin. We pulled the money flow data ourselves. Spot Ethereum funds took in $84 million in one week, ending eight weeks of outflows. The next week: $105 million, the strongest since April per Cryptonews , BlackRock's ETHA taking $45 million in one session. Each week is bigger than the last.

That is acceleration, not a bounce, and price confirmed it: Ethereum price trades near $1,880, holding the $1,800 to $1,900 demand zone, the exact shape early recoveries take. Our read: if $1,800 holds and the money keeps growing, the road opens toward the $7,500 Ethereum price prediction from Standard Chartered's Geoffrey Kendrick per Memeburn , a bull case tied to the CLARITY Act.

A rising Ethereum makes holders smile. It does not make them rich. The people who got rich bought at presale, before the market priced the coin, the lowest price it will ever have. Ethereum's 2014 buyers did exactly that, and anyone can still do the same.

Pepeto: The Innovation Pulling In Ethereum Whales and Elon Musk

So why is $10.74 million flowing into Pepeto while everything else bleeds? For anyone meeting the name now: Pepeto is the story of 2026, a new crypto meme coin on Ethereum, unlisted, spreading faster than anything this cycle, loud enough that whales and a Musk rumor circle it. The excitement came first.

Who builds it? A lead developer from Binance: "We built PepetoSwap to kill the fees that eat every portfolio, zero cost on every swap while Uniswap and PancakeSwap take 0.3% per trade. The bridge uses lock-and-mint to move assets across chains at zero cost. Once this goes live, there is no reason to use anything else."

We ran the numbers: a 0.3% pool costs $312 a year on $2,000 weekly swaps, $1,560 on $10,000, before gas, and Uniswap's volume passed $3 trillion per Investing.com . Billions, lost to fees, and the whole platform is wired to the PEPETO coin, so every trader arriving for free trades adds demand.

Big ETH wallets saw it first, they know this play: one backer turned $6,200 in Ethereum's 2014 presale past $80 million per Lookonchain. Now the whisper. Is Elon Musk really behind it? Nobody can confirm it, these stories only get confirmed when they explode. His name touched Dogecoin and Shiba Inu before, one hit $90 billion, one minted millionaires, neither had a product. Pepeto has all three: products, viral reach, and the Elon Musk connection.

Conclusion

With the presale past $10.74 million, lay the pieces side by side and the picture forms on its own. The Ethereum price prediction targets $7,500, and every strong project on Ethereum rises when the chain runs. Presales and meme coins built more millionaires than any corner of crypto, and this new crypto is both at once, unlisted, with a platform made to feed the coin for years.

Now there are two scenarios. If the Elon Musk rumor is true, the price explodes. If it never is, the project stands on its own: working tools, a growing platform, a presale past $10.74 million, the reasons smart money bought before any whisper existed. And everyone knows how the Shiba Inu story ended, early buyers made millions from one bold decision, buying before the market confirmed anything. On every piece of data, what sits on the table today is how that story looked when it began.

One important note: PEPETO is not on any exchange yet, and that is the presale opportunity, a price the market has not set. It is sold only on the Official Pepeto Website , any token elsewhere under this name is not the genuine one.

FAQs

What is the Ethereum price prediction for 2026?

The Ethereum price prediction for 2026 reaches $7,500 per Standard Chartered's Geoffrey Kendrick via Memeburn, barely 4x from $1,880. Ethereum's own 2014 presale turned $6,200 into $80 million, math that only exists before a listing.

Is Elon Musk behind Pepeto like Shiba Inu and Dogecoin?

Elon Musk is rumored to be connected to Pepeto, and these stories never get confirmed until they explode. What is certain: $10.74 million entered during a bleeding market, and Shiba Inu's early days looked exactly this viral, unlisted, and loud.

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