Synthesized Deepens Tricentis Tosca Integration to Eliminate the Test Data Bottleneck

London, GREATER LONDON, Aug. 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Synthesized, the only enterprise-grade Test Data Management platform built for the whole enterprise, including SAP, today announced a deeper integration with Tricentis Tosca and Tosca Cloud, enabling enterprise organizations to eliminate one of the biggest barriers to continuous testing: manual test data preparation.

Synthesized TDM Synthesized Deepens Tricentis Tosca Integration for continuous test automation

While enterprises have successfully automated test execution, test data remains one of the last major bottlenecks in the software delivery lifecycle. Preparing realistic, compliant, business-ready datasets is still often a manual, time-consuming process that delays testing, limits automation, and increases delivery risk.

The enhanced integration between Synthesized and Tricentis Tosca addresses this challenge by bringing test automation and test data automation together in a single continuous workflow. Teams can now generate and provision production-quality test data, directly from Tosca, preserving business context and referential integrity while automating masking, subsetting, synthetic data generation, copying, and time-slicing.

"Test automation has matured significantly, but many organizations are still constrained by the availability and quality of test data," said Nicolai Baldin, CEO of Synthesized. "By integrating Synthesized with Tricentis Tosca, we're removing one of the final barriers to continuous testing. Enterprise teams can now automate both their tests and the data that powers them, enabling faster releases, broader test coverage, and greater confidence in software quality."

Tosca and Tosca Cloud enable organizations to automate testing through model-based, codeless test automation, self-healing execution, and broad enterprise application support. Synthesized unifies realistic synthetic data generation, AI-driven data automations, and end-to-end test data operations across SAP and non-SAP systems. This enables consistent, business-process-driven testing across the entire enterprise application landscape, with compliant, production-representative datasets provisioned in minutes, not days or weeks.

With the integration, organizations can:

Generate production-representative test data on demand across SAP and non-SAP environments

Automatically detect and mask sensitive data for safe use in lower environments

Preserve business context and referential integrity across complex business processes

Generate synthetic data where production data is unavailable or insufficient

Automate data subsetting, copying, refreshing, and time-slicing

Accelerate test readiness from days or weeks to minutes

Reduce manual test data preparation by up to 90%

Improve testing coverage with richer functional and edge-case scenarios

The integration is particularly valuable for organizations testing end-to-end business processes spanning SAP, Salesforce, Oracle, and other interconnected enterprise applications, where maintaining consistent data relationships is essential for reliable automation.

As enterprises increasingly adopt AI-assisted software delivery and specifically agentic test automation, Synthesized provides continuous data availability for test automation and AI-driven workflows. Together, Synthesized and Tosca deliver a complete end-to-end, continuous testing workflow in which test data is provisioned automatically alongside every automated test run.

"AI-driven testing depends on continuous access to high-quality test data," added Nicolai Baldin, CEO and founder of Synthesized. "This integration helps organizations move beyond automating tests toward automating the entire test/QA process."

The enhanced integration with Tricentis Tosca and Tosca Cloud is available immediately.

To learn more about Synthesized, visit the Tricentis partner site: tricentis.com/partners/synthesized.

Synthesized & Tricentis Tosca: New integration unifies agentic test automation and AI-driven test data automation to accelerate enterprise application development.

About Synthesized

Synthesized provides AI-native test infrastructure for enterprises operating complex and highly regulated technology environments. Its Test Data Management and automation platform enables organizations to discover, generate, mask, subset, and provision production-representative test data while protecting sensitive information and preserving the relationships and business rules required for effective testing. Synthesized supports on-premises, private-cloud and hybrid deployments across enterprise applications, databases and data platforms. Its technology is used to accelerate application development, software testing, system migration and the validation of enterprise AI agents. Synthesized is headquartered in London, with operations in the United States and Europe. For more information, visit synthesized.io.

Press Inquiries

Zoe Laycock

zoe.laycock [at] synthesized.io

https://www.synthesized.io

Montacute Yards185-186 Shoreditch High StreetLondon, England, E1 6HU