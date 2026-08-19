PECO Pallet Celebrates Two 2026 Women in Supply Chain Award Honorees  

ITASCA, Ill., Aug. 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PECO Pallet announced today that Myranda Griffin and Nikki Wilson have been recognized by Food Logistics and Supply & Demand Chain Executive as 2026 honorees in the Women in Supply Chain Forum™ Award program.

The award honors female supply chain leaders and executives whose accomplishments, mentorship and examples set a foundation for women in all levels of a company’s supply chain network. It is presented by Food Logistics, the only publication exclusively dedicated to covering the movement of product through the global cold food supply chain, and Supply & Demand Chain Executive, the only publication covering the entire global supply chain.

At PECO, Myranda Griffin serves as regional manager, distribution & recovery, central region, and Nikki Wilson serves as transportation operations lead. Both were nominated in recognition of their contributions to operational excellence, collaboration and continuous improvement.





“This award isn’t just a way to honor females in supply chain. It’s a representation of progress, it’s a symbol of growth, and it’s a way to celebrate achievements of all women in the supply chain who continue to pave the way for the next generation,” says Marina Mayer, editor-in-chief of Food Logistics and Supply & Demand Chain Executive and co-founder of the Women in Supply Chain Forum™.

“Of the 300-plus submissions received, 70 of them were self-submissions, the highest number of self-nominated applications ever in the history of this award,” she added. “And 44 of the submissions received were from male counterparts, also the highest number of male-submitted applications to date. This year’s list of winners entails females making a difference in the supply chain, and I’m honored to share their journeys.”

“We are extremely proud of Myranda and Nikki for this well-deserved recognition,” said Joe Dagnese, PECO Pallet’s chief executive officer. “Their dedication, professionalism and commitment to excellence make a positive impact on our customers, our partners and our organization every day.”

Myranda Griffin joined PECO in 2023 and serves as regional manager, distribution & recovery, central region. In her role, she works closely with distribution partners and internal teams to support pallet recovery, operational performance, and customer service. Known for her leadership, operational expertise, and commitment to continuous improvement, Myranda has earned the trust and respect of colleagues across the organization while fostering a culture focused on safety, accountability, and results.

Nikki Wilson joined PECO in 2018 and serves as transportation operations lead. Throughout her tenure, she has progressed through roles of increasing responsibility across operations and transportation. Nikki is recognized for her strong operational knowledge, collaborative approach, and dedication to supporting efficient transportation and service performance. She is valued for her professionalism, problem-solving abilities, and commitment to helping teams succeed.

PECO congratulates Myranda and Nikki on this well-deserved recognition and thanks Food Logistics and Supply & Demand Chain Executive for continuing to spotlight the contributions of women across the supply chain profession.

Go to https://foodl.me/2zm74ar1 to view the full list of winners. This year’s winners, including the Top 4 overall category winners, will be honored at the 2026 Women in Supply Chain Forum™, Nov. 17-19 in Charleston, S.C. Go to https://www.WomenInSupplyChainForum.com/ to learn more.



About PECO Pallet, Inc.

Itasca, IL-based PECO Pallet is one of North America’s leaders in pallet rental services and provides tens of millions of its red block pallets to major grocery and consumer goods manufacturers in the U.S., Canada, and Mexico. PECO Pallet’s tremendous growth over the last 25+ years reflects the company’s commitment to quality and service. Customers using PECO’s superior pallets experience less product damage, greater efficiency, improved safety, and significant cost savings. For more information about PECO Pallet, please visit www.pecopallet.com.

About Food Logistics

Food Logistics reaches more than 26,000 supply chain executives in the global food and beverage industries, including executives in the food sector (growers, producers, manufacturers, wholesalers and grocers) and the logistics section (transportation, warehousing, distribution, software and technology) who share a mutual interest in the operations and business aspects of the global cold food supply chain. Food Logistics also operates the Women in Supply Chain Forum™ and owns the Rock Stars of the Supply Chain, Top Tech Startup and Top 3PL & Cold Storage Providers awards. Go to www.FoodLogistics.com to learn more.

About Supply & Demand Chain Executive

Supply & Demand Chain Executive is the only supply chain publication covering the entire global supply chain, focusing on trucking, warehousing, packaging, procurement, risk management, professional development and more. Supply & Demand Chain Executive also operates the Women in Supply Chain Forum™ and owns the Pros to Know and Top Tech Startup awards. Go to www.SDCExec.com to learn more.

About Women in Supply Chain Forum™

The Women in Supply Chain Forum™ is an in-person education, networking and mentorship conference designed to provide support and community to females in the supply chain space. This year’s Forum will take place Nov. 17-19 in Charleston, S.C. Go to https://www.WomenInSupplyChainForum.com/ to learn more.

About IRONMARKETS

IRONMARKETS, formerly known as AC Business Media, is a leading business-to-business media and buyer engagement platform with a portfolio of renowned brands in heavy construction, asphalt, concrete, paving, rental, sustainability, landscape, manufacturing, logistics, and supply chain markets. IRONMARKETS delivers relevant, cutting-edge content through its industry-leading digital properties, trade shows, conferences, videos, magazines, webinars, and newsletters. Learn more at https://www.iron.markets.

PECO Pallet Media Contact: Gary Frantz, gary@gnfcomms.com, (925) 594-1434

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/43fe9a31-75e6-4fc4-9e5b-fcc1ab40c036