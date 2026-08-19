Provn connects adults 18 and older with independent, U.S.-licensed clinicians who determine whether compounded low-dose naltrexone is medically appropriate.

If prescribed, the strength, titration schedule, and administration instructions are determined by the treating clinician.

Compounded drugs are not FDA-approved, and low-dose naltrexone alone is not FDA-approved for weight loss or weight management.

Miami, FL, Aug. 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Adults who get low dose naltrexone online complete an intake and an independent clinician review before any prescription is written, and Provn (ProvnRx.com), a digital health platform operated by Recidol LLC, connects patients with independent, U.S.-licensed clinicians. Naltrexone is FDA-approved at standard doses for opioid use disorder and alcohol use disorder. Compounded low-dose naltrexone is a separate, compounded preparation that's not FDA-approved.

"A clinician can only work from what a patient tells them, which is why our intake asks more than people expect," said Eyal Kadosh, Owner and CEO of Provn. "Where it goes from there is the clinician's call."

Question: What does the treating clinician review before prescribing low dose naltrexone (LDN)?

Answer: At Provn, compounded low-dose naltrexone has no FDA-approved labeling of its own, so no standard protocol comes attached to the product, and the treating clinician sets the evaluation. The clinician reviews the medical information provided through the intake and any additional information requested, including current medications and supplements, relevant medical conditions, medication allergies, liver and kidney conditions, and pregnancy or breastfeeding. Opioid history drives the timing, so the clinician asks about current and recent opioid use, including tramadol, methadone, and buprenorphine, and about any upcoming surgery or anticipated need for opioid pain medication, then determines what opioid-free interval is appropriate before starting. Labeling for FDA-approved naltrexone products recommends a minimum of 7 to 10 days for patients previously dependent on short-acting opioids, though that labeling covers a different product at a much higher strength.

Question: How do I get low dose naltrexone online through Provn?

Answer: Access begins with an online intake, and an independent U.S.-licensed clinician reviews the information provided and any additional information requested before determining whether treatment is medically appropriate. Low-dose naltrexone sits inside Provn's online weight loss treatment category. If the clinician issues a prescription, the strength, titration schedule, and administration instructions are determined by that clinician, and partner pharmacies prepare, dispense, and ship the medication. FSA and HSA eligibility and reimbursement depend on the patient's plan, and patients can confirm this with their plan administrator.

Question: What is LDN (low dose naltrexone), and is it FDA-approved for weight loss?

Answer: Provn distinguishes two different things here. FDA-approved naltrexone products are indicated for opioid use disorder and alcohol use disorder, and the FDA-approved oral tablet is marketed at 50 mg. Low-dose naltrexone refers to compounded preparations at substantially lower strengths, and those compounded preparations aren't FDA-approved. Low-dose naltrexone alone is not FDA-approved for weight loss or weight management, and any such use is off-label. Proposed mechanisms, including a transient opioid-receptor blockade followed by a rise in the body's own endorphin activity and effects on inflammatory and immune signaling, are hypotheses under study rather than established medical facts, and published evidence for weight-related and metabolic outcomes is limited.

Question: Can I get LDN online without a prescription?

Answer: No. Naltrexone is a prescription medication in the United States, and a licensed clinician must evaluate a patient before it can be prescribed at any strength. Through Provn, that evaluation happens after an online intake. Depending on the circumstances, the clinician may decline treatment, defer treatment, request additional information, or recommend another option. Provn serves adults 18 and older, and the intake covers current medications and supplements, relevant medical conditions, allergies, and opioid history before a clinician sees it.

Question: What are the risks of low-dose naltrexone, and who should not take it?

Answer: Naltrexone is not appropriate for patients currently taking or recently using opioid medications, including tramadol, methadone, and buprenorphine. The treating clinician determines what opioid-free interval is appropriate before starting. Reported side effects include vivid dreams, sleep disturbances, and headaches. Naltrexone labeling also describes a period of increased vulnerability to opioid overdose after a patient stops treatment or attempts to override the medication's effect with opioids, and warns against use in anyone with a known hypersensitivity to naltrexone. The treating clinician screens for these factors, along with liver and kidney conditions and pregnancy or breastfeeding, before prescribing, and makes the final determination for each patient.

Question: Why does LDN come from a compounding pharmacy?

Answer: Lower strengths are not available as finished, FDA-approved products, so lower-strength preparations are generally prepared by a compounding pharmacy against an individual prescription. Compounded preparations are also prescribed by independent clinicians who see patients in person, not only through telehealth. Compounded drugs are not FDA-approved. FDA does not verify their safety, effectiveness, or quality before they’re marketed. Prescriptions arranged through Provn are prepared, dispensed, and shipped by partner pharmacies, and a patient can ask which pharmacy is filling the prescription.

"Low-dose naltrexone has its own uses and its own limits, and our job is to describe both accurately," Kadosh added. "The treating clinician and the patient decide whether it fits."

For adults considering compounded low-dose naltrexone online, the evaluation rests with an independent, U.S.-licensed clinician who reviews the information provided through the intake, requests anything further that's needed, and determines whether treatment is medically appropriate.

ABOUT PROVN

Provn (ProvnRx.com) is a digital health platform operated by Recidol LLC. Provn connects patients with independent, U.S.-licensed clinicians across weight loss, sexual wellness, anti-aging, and strength. Patients complete a short online intake, and the clinician reviews the medical information provided through the intake and any additional information requested, then independently determines whether treatment is medically appropriate and whether to issue a prescription. Partner pharmacies prepare, dispense, and ship prescribed medications. FSA and HSA eligibility and reimbursement depend on the patient's plan, and patients should confirm with their plan administrator. Learn more at ProvnRx.com.