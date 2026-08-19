Alpha Compute Appoints Former Twilio Senior Leader Mike Huskins to Board of Directors

New York, NY, Aug. 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Alpha Compute Corp. (Nasdaq: ALP) ("Alpha Compute" or the "Company"), a high-performance GPU infrastructure and confidential-compute technology company serving the artificial intelligence economy, today announced the appointment of Mike Huskins to its Board of Directors as an independent director, effective immediately. Huskins will also serve on the Board's Audit Committee.

Huskins becomes the third independent member of the Alpha Compute board, joining Michael Terpin and F. Daniel Siciliano. His appointment expands the Board to five directors and brings the Audit Committee chaired by Siciliano to three independent members. It also deepens the Board's bench in operational scaling, securities and corporate law, and public-company governance at a moment when Alpha Compute is transitioning from cluster construction to at-scale to enterprise delivery against a Global Infrastructure sales pipeline exceeding $1.5 billion.

Huskins spent eight years at Twilio Inc. (NYSE: TWLO), where he served as Head of Product Operations from 2014 to 2022 a period spanning the company's 2016 Nasdaq IPO and its expansion from an emerging developer platform into a multi-billion-dollar global communications infrastructure business. At Twilio, Huskins built and led the operations that connected engineering, product, and go-to-market: the launch governance, cross-functional processes, and operational discipline required to ship platform products reliably at hyperscale. It is precisely the discipline Alpha Compute is now institutionalizing as it moves from validated deployments to repeatable, enterprise-grade delivery.

"Mike has guided an organization along this precise trajectory, helping steer it to market leadership throughout his time there," stated Brittany Kaiser, Chief Executive Officer of Alpha Compute Corp. "During his nearly decade-long tenure at Twilio, he transformed a rapidly evolving platform into an operationally disciplined business. Furthermore, he has practiced technology and securities law at the highest caliber, both at Wilson Sonsini and as general counsel. Independent directors who possess fluent expertise across both operational execution and audit committee oversight are exceptional, and Mike represents that rare combination."

"Alpha Compute is developing infrastructure tailored for a market centered on trust," Huskins noted. "Confidential compute serves as both a technical capability and a governance commitment. Clients across finance, defense, and intelligence seek verifiable assurances regarding data handling, which places significant responsibility on the Board. I am joining because of this substantive mandate and the Company's deliberate approach to scaling."

"Appointing a third independent director represents a purposeful step in governance rather than a symbolic gesture," stated Enzo Villani, Executive Chairman and President of Alpha Compute Corp. "As we advance our 200 MW campus development, expand the GPU fleet, and strategically align Alpha / Sovereign for enterprise and government contracts, having independent board leadership with deep public-company experience is essential. Mike brings that exact expertise, and placing him on the Audit Committee maximizes its impact."

About Mike Huskins

Huskins is co-founder and Chief Legal Officer of Nikkl, Inc., a fintech company providing capital to employees of privately held technology companies to exercise vested equity. From 2014 to 2022 he served as Head of Product Operations at Twilio Inc., joining ahead of the company's 2016 IPO and leading product operations through its scaling as a public company.

Earlier in his career, Huskins was an associate principal at McKinsey & Company, Vice President of Legal Affairs at Unisem (M) Berhad, a semiconductor assembly and test services provider, and a Vice President at SoundView Technology Group. He began his legal career as an attorney at Wilson Sonsini Goodrich & Rosati, the Silicon Valley firm long identified with technology and emerging-growth companies, after clerking for the Honorable Frank Magill of the United States Court of Appeals for the Eighth Circuit.

Huskins holds a J.D. from the University of Chicago Law School and an M.B.A. from The Wharton School at the University of Pennsylvania. He served as a Board Trustee of the Charles Armstrong School.

LinkedIn: linkedin.com/in/michael-huskins-52b1931

Alpha Compute Board of Directors

Enzo Villani — Executive Chairman and President

Brittany Kaiser — Chief Executive Officer, Director; Chair, Governance & Nominating Committee

F. Daniel Siciliano — Independent Director; Chair, Audit Committee; Chair, Corporate Governance Committee

Michael Terpin — Independent Director; Audit Committee; Corporate Governance Committee

Mike Huskins — Independent Director; Audit Committee

About Alpha Compute Corp.

Alpha Compute Corp. (Nasdaq: ALP) is a vertically integrated AI infrastructure company specializing in GPU-as-a-service and AI Confidential Compute. Alpha Compute’s mission is to support clients, subsidiaries, and partners across critical sectors including: finance, defense, intelligence, and media with the essential framework for any organization requiring secure, confidential computing environments. For more information, please visit: https://www.alphacompute.ai/

Alpha Compute Corp is domiciled in the British Virgin Islands with offices in New York, Los Angeles, Miami, Amsterdam and Toronto. Alpha Compute is a founding partner of the Right2Compute Coalition; more information is available at www.right2compute.com

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws. All statements other than statements of historical fact, including those preceded by, followed by, or incorporating words such as "believes," "expects," "anticipates," "intends," "estimates," "plans," "may," "will," "potential," "continues," or similar expressions are forward-looking statements.

Forward-looking statements in this release include, without limitation: successful completion of the Tioga East acquisition and the development and financing of the planned data center, the; title, acreage and net revenue interest; financing and partner arrangements; gas availability, projected power costs, well and generation plans; development, permitting, construction and commercial operation of the planned initial 200 MW; potential expansion to 1 GW; and potential economic, environmental and community impacts.

These statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied, including: the timing and progress of the Company's strategic initiatives; reliance on third-party vendors and partners; the ability to secure additional financing; uncertainty around the Company's investments and legacy business; risks related to technology platforms and ecosystems; and general market and economic conditions. A more complete discussion of these risks is set forth under "Item 3 - Key Information - Risk Factors" in the Company's Annual Report on Form 20-F for the year ended March 31, 2026.

Undue reliance should not be placed on these forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements contained herein are made as of the date of this press release, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise them publicly, except as required by law.

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Alpha Compute Corp.

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