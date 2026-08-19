Lincoln Educational Services Expands Presence to Arizona with New Tempe Campus

PARSIPPANY, N.J., Aug. 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lincoln Educational Services Corporation (Nasdaq: LINC), a national leader in specialized technical and skilled trades training for 80 years, today announced plans to expand into the Phoenix, Arizona metropolitan area with its first campus in the state, to be located in Tempe. The new campus, which is the Company's 26th campus, will occupy approximately 90,000 square feet in North Tempe, with convenient access to major Phoenix-area freeways and just minutes from Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport. The campus will initially offer programs in Automotive Technology, Electrical and Electronic Systems Technology (EEST), Heating, Ventilation, and Air Conditioning (HVAC), and Welding, providing students with hands-on, career-focused training that equips them with the practical skills employers seek in high-demand skilled trades.

The Tempe campus is projected to open during the first quarter of 2028, subject to obtaining necessary regulatory approvals and timely build-out. Over the past several years, the Company has opened new campuses in East Point, Georgia and Houston, Texas; expanded existing campuses in the Philadelphia and Nashville markets; and is currently constructing new campuses in Hicksville, New York, Rowlett, Texas, and Suitland, Maryland, which are expected to open in the fourth quarter of 2026, first quarter of 2027, and fourth quarter of 2027, respectively. The nationwide campus expansion reflects continued employer demand for skilled employees and job growth projections and is consistent with the Company's long-term strategic growth plan. Arizona's continued population growth, along with investment in advanced manufacturing, construction, transportation, semiconductor production, and infrastructure, contributed to Lincoln's decision to establish its first Arizona campus in the Phoenix metropolitan area. The Phoenix metropolitan area is one of the nation's fastest-growing regions, with employers across these industries reporting strong demand for skilled technicians. Lincoln's new Tempe campus is designed to help meet that demand by preparing graduates with the practical skills employers seek and expanding access to career-focused technical education in Arizona.

"Establishing our first campus in Arizona allows us to bring the Lincoln Tech name to an entirely new region and meet the strong demand we’re seeing for skilled trades training in the Phoenix market," said Scott Shaw, President and Chief Executive Officer. "This campus reflects our continued commitment to our four in-demand programs of electrical, HVAC, welding and automotive, and positions us to serve the fast-growing Phoenix-Mesa-Chandler economy for years to come."

ABOUT LINCOLN EDUCATIONAL SERVICES CORPORATION

Lincoln Educational Services Corporation is a leading provider of career-focused technical education and skilled trades training, helping address America's growing workforce and skills gap. Lincoln offers career-oriented programs to recent high school graduates and working adults in five principal areas of study: automotive technology, health sciences, skilled trades, business and information technology, and hospitality services. Through hands-on training, industry-experienced instructors, and employer-informed curriculum, Lincoln helps graduates develop the practical skills sought by employers in high-demand industries. Lincoln has provided the workforce with skilled technicians since its inception in 1946 and currently operates 22 campuses in 12 states under the brands Lincoln Technical Institute, Lincoln College of Technology, and Nashville Auto Diesel College.